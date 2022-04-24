Café Chill playlist: Cialyn, 100 Day Delay, Eputty and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cialyn, 100 Day Delay, Eputty and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Rock Spring on the Natchez Trace Parkway (milepost 330.2)”. Credit: Natchez Trace Parkway/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 Apr 2022

6AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Enoshima

Takeleave – Sabado

Memory Scale – Eagles And Mountains

Handycat – White Lodge

Hello Meteor – 12 A Late Hour

Tom Day – Hunting Hunters

Oldtwig – Land Ahoy

Tycho – Coastal Brake

Of Tepe – In Everything

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

edapollo – Paint the Sky (feat. Koresma)

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

7AM Playlist

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams

Tycho – Elegy

Laflamme – Crystal Sky

Affelaye – Morning Tremor

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Tomas Novoa – Humo

Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration

Slow Magic – Moon

Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Es-K – Amanita (feat. John Culbreth & Danny Whitney)

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Hello Meteor – Powdered Rouge

ponder – sunset and coffee

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

8AM Playlist

adamlondon – Maple

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible

Southpaw – Do It Right

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Eputty – 13th Feb 1997

pndr – It Doesn’t Happen All the Time

Sentimentalist – Komorebi

Manatee Commune – Wake

Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Hotel Pools – Daze

Cialyn – Armful of Leaves

Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine

9AM Playlist

firephly – Shadows Into Light

Tom Day – Hunting Hunters

VIQ – Unnamed Beauty

Shigeto – Lineage

Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Lost Integrity – What You Want

NUAGE – Parallel

Lone – Echo Paths

Zonra & Jackson Hale – December

Cialyn – Heliophore

Firephly – Away And When

Home – Oort Cloud

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.