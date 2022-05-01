Café Chill playlist: Frequency Control Centre, TOR, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Frequency Control Centre, TOR, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Snail”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Public domain [i].

Originally aired xx July 2022

6AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Takeleave – Sabado

Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer

Yu-Utsu – Sun

Home – Half Moon

Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce

Moonnight Sequence – By the City

DWDY – Feel Free

Yppah – Light Cycle

firephly – Passage To The Sky

edapollo – Illuminate

Aphex Twin – Xtal

Aonian – Hideout (Edit)

7AM Playlist

wowflower – Cool Group

Resotone – Never the Same

Petit Biscuit – You

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Senoy – — [World] Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

DNZ – Wanderlust

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Teebs – Prayers ii

Tycho – Into the Woods

T茅l茅popmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Swimming TV – Jupiter

Fujii – Cartridge Unit

FadedAeon – Out to Sea

8AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Soulless – Breathe Slow

Firephly – Know What I Need

Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo

2814 – Arcadia

Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

DWDY – I Never Stopped

YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)

Cialyn – Heliophore

TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify

Takeleave – Sabado

Sundrenched – Flyby

9AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue

Lyli J – Lunari

X3SR – Infinite

Unfound – Home

Gas-Lab – Mermaids

Soft Static – 05′

Dillard – Regeneration

Seemio – Untitled I

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Soular Order – Liminal

A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

