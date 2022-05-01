Café Chill playlist: Frequency Control Centre, TOR, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Frequency Control Centre, TOR, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Snail”. Credit: Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service. Public domain [i].
Originally aired xx July 2022
6AM Playlist
Nitemoves – Antipode
Takeleave – Sabado
Treetalking – Eyes of the Observer
Yu-Utsu – Sun
Home – Half Moon
Precious Kindred – Circuit Bounce
Moonnight Sequence – By the City
DWDY – Feel Free
Yppah – Light Cycle
firephly – Passage To The Sky
edapollo – Illuminate
Aphex Twin – Xtal
Aonian – Hideout (Edit)
7AM Playlist
wowflower – Cool Group
Resotone – Never the Same
Petit Biscuit – You
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Senoy – — [World] Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
DNZ – Wanderlust
Frythm – Rose Quartz
Teebs – Prayers ii
Tycho – Into the Woods
T茅l茅popmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
Swimming TV – Jupiter
Fujii – Cartridge Unit
FadedAeon – Out to Sea
8AM Playlist
Nitemoves – Antipode
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Firephly – Know What I Need
Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
2814 – Arcadia
Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
DWDY – I Never Stopped
YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Koresma – Free (Marley Carroll Remix)
Cialyn – Heliophore
TOR – Eleuthera (Catching Flies Remix)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Takeleave – Sabado
Sundrenched – Flyby
9AM Playlist
Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
Lyli J – Lunari
X3SR – Infinite
Unfound – Home
Gas-Lab – Mermaids
Soft Static – 05′
Dillard – Regeneration
Seemio – Untitled I
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Soular Order – Liminal
A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment