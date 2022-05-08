Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Seemio, Hotel Pools, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Red-Spotted Purple (Limenitis arthemis)”. Credit: Congaree National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 May 2022

6AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – Helio Hills

Unfound – Without

Lone – Boketto

Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere

Takeleave – Calibu

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Broke For Free – Golden Hour

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

DWDY – Dreams

Florida Skyline – Blueberry

Forhill – Closer

7AM Playlist

Sundrenched – Down Moon

DWDY – It’s a Beautiful Ride

Edamame – My

Elo Method – Kaya

Aurescence – Mystic Escape

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Yppah – Light Cycle

Eater – Schoolyard

Swimming TV – Raindance

Uinta – Taw

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Chrysalis – Home Is…

Ian Aisling – Treegap

8AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Seemio – Untitled ii

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Tekvision – Lament

edapollo – Illuminate

Hotel Pools – Highlights

A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

VIQ – Vestige

Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive

Macroblank – can’t fight it

Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather

boerd – Look

9AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Golden Shores

Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny

Evan Geesman – Timido

TOR – City 66

Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Veeshy – Sunset Strip (Instrumental Mix)

Pbs’73 – American Summer

Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Arovane – Tides

Jinsang – reflection

SwuM – Fuji.

Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.