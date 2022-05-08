Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Seemio, Hotel Pools, Hello Meteor and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Red-Spotted Purple (Limenitis arthemis)”. Credit: Congaree National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 08 May 2022
6AM Playlist
Pbs’73 – Helio Hills
Unfound – Without
Lone – Boketto
Sun Glitters – Somewhere Nowhere
Takeleave – Calibu
Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes
Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Broke For Free – Golden Hour
Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
DWDY – Dreams
Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Forhill – Closer
7AM Playlist
Sundrenched – Down Moon
DWDY – It’s a Beautiful Ride
Edamame – My
Elo Method – Kaya
Aurescence – Mystic Escape
Frythm – Rose Quartz
Yppah – Light Cycle
Eater – Schoolyard
Swimming TV – Raindance
Uinta – Taw
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Chrysalis – Home Is…
Ian Aisling – Treegap
8AM Playlist
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Seemio – Untitled ii
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Tekvision – Lament
edapollo – Illuminate
Hotel Pools – Highlights
A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
VIQ – Vestige
Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Macroblank – can’t fight it
Hello Meteor – Dusk Weather
boerd – Look
9AM Playlist
Monster Rally – Golden Shores
Ao Logics – Cat N Johnny
Evan Geesman – Timido
TOR – City 66
Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Veeshy – Sunset Strip (Instrumental Mix)
Pbs’73 – American Summer
Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Arovane – Tides
Jinsang – reflection
SwuM – Fuji.
Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Frequency Control Centre – Pattern Machine
Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
