Full Groove Playlist Apr. 18, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 18th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)



Channel Tres – Acid In My Blood

Eris Drew – Quivering In Time

Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Elliot Adamson – LITTLE WORLD

Fred again.. & Baxter Dury – Baxter (These Are My Friends)

Tourist – Your Love

HARLOE – PWR RNGR (Treasure Fingers Remix)

Honey Dijon – Work

Floating Points – Vocorder

Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)

Logic1000 – Can’t Stop Thinking About

Bella Boo – True Romance

Park Hye Jin – I Need You

Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right

Lone – InLove2

9pm (Woolly in the mix)

Logic1000 – Her

Armand Van Helden – U Don’t Know Me (L-Vis Tribal Dub)

Hassan Abou Alam – All Used Up

Eris Drew – Show U Love

Slick Rick Da’ Master – Pressureculatmovin’

Ciel & Roberto – Deep FM

Denis Sulta – Dubelle Oh XX (JVIP)

Coe – Radial (Or:la Remix)

Russell Ellington Langston Butler – DM Sliper

Laurence Guy – Wildlife

Karima F – Crab Ride

STEDIT – 4 My People

CK & Hi-Mount – I Know

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

Hiver – Vapour

India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)

Leon Vynehall – Sugar Slip (The Lick)

GiGi FM – Senstronaut (MYO)

KETTAMA – Bosozoku

DJ Sense – Finest

Remotif – Gondwana At Noon (Nathan Micay Remix)

Shanti Celeste – Amiga

machína – Trusted

Tapestry Of Sound – Maypole Theme (Surrealist Piano Roll Mix)

Malugi – Switching Positions