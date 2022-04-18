Full Groove Playlist Apr. 18, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 18th, 2022.
Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.
8pm (Full Groove tracks)
Channel Tres – Acid In My Blood
Eris Drew – Quivering In Time
Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN
Elliot Adamson – LITTLE WORLD
Fred again.. & Baxter Dury – Baxter (These Are My Friends)
Tourist – Your Love
HARLOE – PWR RNGR (Treasure Fingers Remix)
Honey Dijon – Work
Floating Points – Vocorder
Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)
Logic1000 – Can’t Stop Thinking About
Bella Boo – True Romance
Park Hye Jin – I Need You
Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right
Lone – InLove2
9pm (Woolly in the mix)
Logic1000 – Her
Armand Van Helden – U Don’t Know Me (L-Vis Tribal Dub)
Hassan Abou Alam – All Used Up
Eris Drew – Show U Love
Slick Rick Da’ Master – Pressureculatmovin’
Ciel & Roberto – Deep FM
Denis Sulta – Dubelle Oh XX (JVIP)
Coe – Radial (Or:la Remix)
Russell Ellington Langston Butler – DM Sliper
Laurence Guy – Wildlife
Karima F – Crab Ride
STEDIT – 4 My People
CK & Hi-Mount – I Know
10pm (Woolly in the mix)
Hiver – Vapour
India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)
Leon Vynehall – Sugar Slip (The Lick)
GiGi FM – Senstronaut (MYO)
KETTAMA – Bosozoku
DJ Sense – Finest
Remotif – Gondwana At Noon (Nathan Micay Remix)
Shanti Celeste – Amiga
machína – Trusted
Tapestry Of Sound – Maypole Theme (Surrealist Piano Roll Mix)
Malugi – Switching Positions
