Playlists

Full Groove Playlist Apr. 18, 2022

Simon
April 18, 2022
2 min read

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 18th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Channel Tres – Acid In My Blood
Eris Drew – Quivering In Time
Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN
Elliot Adamson – LITTLE WORLD
Fred again.. & Baxter Dury – Baxter (These Are My Friends)
Tourist – Your Love
HARLOE – PWR RNGR (Treasure Fingers Remix)
Honey Dijon – Work
Floating Points – Vocorder
Dusky – Stick By This (Maruwa Remix)
Logic1000 – Can’t Stop Thinking About
Bella Boo – True Romance
Park Hye Jin – I Need You
Mr. Sosa – Feelin’ Right
Lone – InLove2

9pm (Woolly in the mix)

Logic1000 – Her
Armand Van Helden – U Don’t Know Me (L-Vis Tribal Dub)
Hassan Abou Alam – All Used Up
Eris Drew – Show U Love
Slick Rick Da’ Master – Pressureculatmovin’
Ciel & Roberto – Deep FM
Denis Sulta – Dubelle Oh XX (JVIP)
Coe – Radial (Or:la Remix)
Russell Ellington Langston Butler – DM Sliper
Laurence Guy – Wildlife
Karima F – Crab Ride
STEDIT – 4 My People
CK & Hi-Mount – I Know

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

Hiver – Vapour
India Jordan & Fred again.. – Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)
Leon Vynehall – Sugar Slip (The Lick)
GiGi FM – Senstronaut (MYO)
KETTAMA – Bosozoku
DJ Sense – Finest
Remotif – Gondwana At Noon (Nathan Micay Remix)
Shanti Celeste – Amiga
machína – Trusted
Tapestry Of Sound – Maypole Theme (Surrealist Piano Roll Mix)
Malugi – Switching Positions

Simon

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu