Save The Wave Playlist (04.21.22)

7am
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)
Bananarama – Venus
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night
Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)
8am
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)
Micro Chip League – New York
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)
Egyptian Lover – Girls
Kraftwerk – Numbers
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper
Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts
OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
New Order – Perfect Kiss
