Save The Wave Playlist (04.21.22)

7am

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)

Bananarama – Venus

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – I Drove All Night

Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)

8am

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – People Are People (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

Siouxsie And The Banshees – Happy House (Edge Remix)

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets (Cameron Paul Remix)

Micro Chip League – New York

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Stephen “Tin Tin” Duffy – Kiss Me

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Vicious Pink – CCCan’t You See (Hot Tracks Mix)

Egyptian Lover – Girls

Kraftwerk – Numbers

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper

Elvis Costello & The Attractions – Pump It Up (Edge Remix)

Haircut 100 – Favorite Shirts

OMD – Tesla Girls (Special Remix Version)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

New Order – Perfect Kiss

