Uncategorized

Full Groove Playlist Apr. 25, 2022

Simon
April 28, 2022
2 min read

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 25th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Cormac – Heartcore
Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN
Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)
Nala & Nikki Nair – The World Is Always Ending
Cajmere – Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Mix)
Honey Dijon – Work
Channel Tres – Acid In My Blood
Jayda G – Move To The Front (DaM Funk Re-Freak)
Logic1000 & yune pinku – What You Like
Love Regenerator & Steve Lacy – Live Without Your Love (Honey Dijon Remix)
Maya Jane Coles – Got Me (ft Julia Stone)
Moloko – Sing It Back (Herbert’s Tasteful Dub)
Floating Points – Vocoder
DJ Boring – Gardenia

9pm (Woolly in the mix)

Eris Drew – A Howling Wind
DJ Ciderman – Dance Floor Beat
e-freq – Mind The Gap
Art Alfie – Arps For You
Mall Grab – I Just Wanna
Kaytronik – That Good Good (It’s Your Life Kaytronik Dub)
Sofia Kourtesis – By Your Side
Maniqin – Don’t Stand Still
Seven Davis Jr. – U Already Know (ft Neil White)
DJ SWISHA – RIP AALIYAH
Lone – Crush Mood
Axel Bowman – The Best Ever Made Ever
Bella Boo – Can’t Leave You Like This (Karima F Remix)

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

upsammy – Vacate Or Annihilate
WK7 – Rhythm 1
Ital & Halal – From The Brink
Subb-an – Feel For You
Darius Syrossian – Dream Thief
Violet – After Forever
LUZ1E – U Know How I’m Feeling
Daze – Lips (’07 Skyline Mix)
R.O.S.H. – You Should (Reprise)
Locked Groove – Nth of Time
Roza Terenzi – Modern Bliss (ft Ivy Barkakati)

Simon

