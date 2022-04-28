Full Groove Playlist Apr. 25, 2022

Here’s the playlist from Full Groove on April 25th, 2022.

Catch three hours of house (and some techno too!) every Monday night from 8-11pm.

8pm (Full Groove tracks)

Cormac – Heartcore

Jamie xx – LET’S DO IT AGAIN

Peggy Gou – I Go (DJ Koze Remix)

Nala & Nikki Nair – The World Is Always Ending

Cajmere – Percolator (Jamie Jones Vault Mix)

Honey Dijon – Work

Channel Tres – Acid In My Blood

Jayda G – Move To The Front (DaM Funk Re-Freak)

Logic1000 & yune pinku – What You Like

Love Regenerator & Steve Lacy – Live Without Your Love (Honey Dijon Remix)

Maya Jane Coles – Got Me (ft Julia Stone)

Moloko – Sing It Back (Herbert’s Tasteful Dub)

Floating Points – Vocoder

DJ Boring – Gardenia

9pm (Woolly in the mix)

Eris Drew – A Howling Wind

DJ Ciderman – Dance Floor Beat

e-freq – Mind The Gap

Art Alfie – Arps For You

Mall Grab – I Just Wanna

Kaytronik – That Good Good (It’s Your Life Kaytronik Dub)

Sofia Kourtesis – By Your Side

Maniqin – Don’t Stand Still

Seven Davis Jr. – U Already Know (ft Neil White)

DJ SWISHA – RIP AALIYAH

Lone – Crush Mood

Axel Bowman – The Best Ever Made Ever

Bella Boo – Can’t Leave You Like This (Karima F Remix)

10pm (Woolly in the mix)

upsammy – Vacate Or Annihilate

WK7 – Rhythm 1

Ital & Halal – From The Brink

Subb-an – Feel For You

Darius Syrossian – Dream Thief

Violet – After Forever

LUZ1E – U Know How I’m Feeling

Daze – Lips (’07 Skyline Mix)

R.O.S.H. – You Should (Reprise)

Locked Groove – Nth of Time

Roza Terenzi – Modern Bliss (ft Ivy Barkakati)