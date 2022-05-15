Café Chill playlist: fr眉it, Soft Static, Nightflyer, Seemio and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Nightflyer, Seemio and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Lovely White Goose on a brand waterway in Bay Street, PO, WA”: White Geese On Riverway 2022 PC Postcard. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, Photography Club Pictures (The John Sedgwick Middle School Photography Club) “Photo Club” Photos, March 5, 2022. Used by permission.
Originally aired 15 May 2022
6AM Playlist
Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti
Yu-Utsu – Clear
A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Volo – Wild Mind
Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Florida Skyline – Blueberry
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Packed Rich – Crane
London Syndrome – Roads
Swimming TV – Spring
Marley Carroll – Migration
Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle
7AM Playlist
Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes
fr眉it – Jaded
Koresma & Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)
The Faded – Uncertainties
Ian Aisling – Treegap
Whirl – Urban Landscape
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
boerd – Look
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo
Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart
8AM Playlist
Limes – Heyo
Jinsang – reflection
Brothertiger – Tide Pool
Seemio – Untitled ii
Freud – Faux Pas
2814 – Impact
Tycho – From Home
A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless
Teebs – Mirror Memory
Soft Static – 05′
Nightflyer – Sanctuary
High Tides – Zolar
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Smika – Quartz
9AM Playlist
Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue
Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Lyli J – Glow
Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Richard Alfaro – Sands
Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Awlnight – Rare Footage
Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Home – On the Way Out
Swimming TV – Falling
