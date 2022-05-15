Café Chill playlist: fr眉it, Soft Static, Nightflyer, Seemio and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Nightflyer, Seemio and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Lovely White Goose on a brand waterway in Bay Street, PO, WA”: White Geese On Riverway 2022 PC Postcard. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, Photography Club Pictures (The John Sedgwick Middle School Photography Club) “Photo Club” Photos, March 5, 2022. Used by permission.

Originally aired 15 May 2022

6AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – Fanfare Confetti

Yu-Utsu – Clear

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Volo – Wild Mind

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Florida Skyline – Blueberry

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Packed Rich – Crane

London Syndrome – Roads

Swimming TV – Spring

Marley Carroll – Migration

Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle

7AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Pastel Eyes

fr眉it – Jaded

Koresma & Feverkin – Skyline (feat. Cuff Malloy)

The Faded – Uncertainties

Ian Aisling – Treegap

Whirl – Urban Landscape

Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Florida Skyline – Blueberry

boerd – Look

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Sun Glitters – TThhiinnggss TToo DDoo

Memorex Memories – There Is an Eternal Summer in a Grateful Heart

8AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Jinsang – reflection

Brothertiger – Tide Pool

Seemio – Untitled ii

Freud – Faux Pas

2814 – Impact

Tycho – From Home

A.L.I.S.O.N – Weightless

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Soft Static – 05′

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

High Tides – Zolar

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Smika – Quartz

9AM Playlist

Monster Rally – Phthalo Blue

Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Lyli J – Glow

Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Richard Alfaro – Sands

Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally

Idealism – All We Ever Do

Awlnight – Rare Footage

Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Home – On the Way Out

Swimming TV – Falling

