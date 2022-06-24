Pride

Join C89.5 for Pride Weekend!

Bruce Wirth
June 24, 2022
An oval logo rainbow on a starry background with the word "Pride" in the center and "Mix Weekend
Dance with C895 Saturday at Capitol Hill Station Plaza for Pridefest’s Family and Queer Youth Pride as Harmony Soleil and DJ Trent Von spin tunes at the Disco Skate 5-7pm!

And stop by our booth at Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion on Sunday to grab some choice new C89.5 swag! We’re at booth #1, cheering for you as you finish the Pride parade!

Pro tip: I-5 South at SoDO and westbound I-90 floating bridge will be closed all weekend for construction, so on Saturday, take lightrail to the Capitol Hill Station. On Sunday, you can get to the Seattle Center with your ORCA card on the Monorail from Westlake Park (+lightrail to Westlake station!)

And don’t forget, C89.5 is spinning our famous Pride Mix Saturday 11a-6p so, no matter where you are, you can dance for Pride!

I'm the membership director at C89.5 where I get to talk with listeners who love dance music so much they want to support what we do! Not a bad job ;)
Questions about your membership? Use "Contact" in the menu to connect with me.

