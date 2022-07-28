Save The Wave Playlist (07.28.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

Red Rockers – China

Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind

Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)

Devo – Whip It

The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

8am

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill

The Beloved – Sweet Harmony (Edge Remix)

Grace Jones – Slave To The Rhythm (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)

Erasure – Sometimes

The KLF – Justified & Ancient (Stand By The Jams)

M.A.R.R.S. – Pump Up The Volume

Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (Master Chic Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – So Hard (Razormaid Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm

MCL – New York

New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There

The Twins – Time Will Tell

Heaven 17 – Temptation (Paul Harwood Remix)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Hot Tracks Remix)

