Save The Wave Playlist (07.28.22)

Drew Bailey
July 28, 2022
2 min read
Retro Stereo Receiver

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday, July 28th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Red Rockers – China
Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind
Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)
Devo – Whip It
The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
The Go-Go’s – Vacation

8am

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)
Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill
The Beloved – Sweet Harmony (Edge Remix)
Grace Jones – Slave To The Rhythm (Barry Harris 2021 Remix)
Erasure – Sometimes
The KLF – Justified & Ancient (Stand By The Jams)
M.A.R.R.S. – Pump Up The Volume
Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (Master Chic Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – So Hard (Razormaid Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm
MCL – New York
New Order – Temptation (Edge Remix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There
The Twins – Time Will Tell
Heaven 17 – Temptation (Paul Harwood Remix)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Hot Tracks Remix)

