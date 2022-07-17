Café Chill playlist: Soft Static, Nightflyer, Psalm Trees and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Nightflyer, Psalm Trees, YOUTH 83 & Forhill and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 17 July 2022

6AM Playlist

Home – Resonance

Sundrenched – Hotel Orange

Ashton Mills – Flotsam

RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Skylar Spence – Private Caller

Native Cruise – Import Memory

Bibio – Beyond My Eyes

Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation

VIQ – Journey

Brothertiger – High Tide

VIQ – Vestige

A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate

Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

7AM Playlist

Tobias – Shiver

Cydny – On Control

Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis

Pijama – Garage

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

edapollo – By the River

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

Philip Budny – Belfast

Bl盲pD毛li – Oh

Thrupence – In Silence

Gold Panda – Pink and Green

8AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Jinsang – reflection

Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate

High Tides – Zolar

Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window

Tycho – From Home

YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents

Teebs – Mirror Memory

Soft Static – 05′

Nightflyer – Sanctuary

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom

Smika – Quartz

9AM Playlist

Kyte Mika – Portland Journal

Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Ethan Wilson – World Lines

System – Manarola

adamlondon – Maple

Neeta – Beechwood

Freud – Cuban Episode

fr眉it – Moonkissed

X3SR – summerlush

Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring

2814 – Arcadia

Space Ghost – Color Waves

Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)

Beta Betamax – Stationplay

Dylan Stark – Northern

