Café Chill playlist: Soft Static, Nightflyer, Psalm Trees and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Soft Static, Nightflyer, Psalm Trees, YOUTH 83 & Forhill and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “New Bridge and Old Bridge”. Credit: Horseshoe Bend NMP/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 17 July 2022
6AM Playlist
Home – Resonance
Sundrenched – Hotel Orange
Ashton Mills – Flotsam
RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Skylar Spence – Private Caller
Native Cruise – Import Memory
Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
VIQ – Journey
Brothertiger – High Tide
VIQ – Vestige
A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
7AM Playlist
Tobias – Shiver
Cydny – On Control
Florida Skyline – Thermoneurosis
Pijama – Garage
Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
edapollo – By the River
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Bad Snacks – Homecoming
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Philip Budny – Belfast
Bl盲pD毛li – Oh
Thrupence – In Silence
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
8AM Playlist
Limes – Heyo
Jinsang – reflection
Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Oscillate
High Tides – Zolar
Frequency Control Centre – Lucy Lost In the Window
Tycho – From Home
YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Teebs – Mirror Memory
Soft Static – 05′
Nightflyer – Sanctuary
Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom
Smika – Quartz
9AM Playlist
Kyte Mika – Portland Journal
Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Ethan Wilson – World Lines
System – Manarola
adamlondon – Maple
Neeta – Beechwood
Freud – Cuban Episode
fr眉it – Moonkissed
X3SR – summerlush
Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
2814 – Arcadia
Space Ghost – Color Waves
Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor)
Beta Betamax – Stationplay
Dylan Stark – Northern
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment