Café Chill playlist: Neeta, Richard Alfaro, Esbe and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Neeta, Richard Alfaro, Esbe and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Fisherman’s Trail”. Credit: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 24 July 2022

6AM Playlist

Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Soulless – Breathe Slow

Reside In Flames – Sundials

Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight

Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour

Suboptimal – Omoiyari

edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia

Beat Connection – Same Damn Time

Forhill – Iridescent

Ethan Wilson – Relativity

IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

X3SR – All That U Have

7AM Playlist

Wildflower – Atlantis Mantis

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

DWDY – I Never Stopped

Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Wistful – When All That Remains Are Memories

High Tides – Zolar

Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There

Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines

Slow Magic – Moon

Koresma – Free

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)

Home – Resonance

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

High Tides – Zolar

Richard Alfaro – Field

Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Neeta – Beechwood

Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Yppah – Light Cycle

Poldoore – Alfama

Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Koresma – Northern Lights

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

9AM Playlist

December Trails – Sea Garden

Lone – Echo Paths

Forhill – Iridescent

Mornings – Dear

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Dasta – moments

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Ruck P – Rise Up

Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Jinsang – Never Know

Lost Integrity – What You Want

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Invention – Landrace

Eyukaliptus – Landing

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.