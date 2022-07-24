Café Chill playlist: Neeta, Richard Alfaro, Esbe and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Neeta, Richard Alfaro, Esbe and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Fisherman’s Trail”. Credit: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 24 July 2022
6AM Playlist
Thenoisemachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Soulless – Breathe Slow
Reside In Flames – Sundials
Carsten Rubeling – Turkish Delight
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Suboptimal – Omoiyari
edapollo – Gold Light (feat. Akacia)
Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia
Beat Connection – Same Damn Time
Forhill – Iridescent
Ethan Wilson – Relativity
IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
X3SR – All That U Have
7AM Playlist
Wildflower – Atlantis Mantis
wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
DWDY – I Never Stopped
Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
Wistful – When All That Remains Are Memories
High Tides – Zolar
Feverkin & Alaskan Tapes – Here & There
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
Slow Magic – Moon
Koresma – Free
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Home – Resonance
8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
High Tides – Zolar
Richard Alfaro – Field
Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Neeta – Beechwood
Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Yppah – Light Cycle
Poldoore – Alfama
Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Koresma – Northern Lights
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
A Sol Mechanic – Flight
9AM Playlist
December Trails – Sea Garden
Lone – Echo Paths
Forhill – Iridescent
Mornings – Dear
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Dasta – moments
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Ruck P – Rise Up
Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Jinsang – Never Know
Lost Integrity – What You Want
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Invention – Landrace
Eyukaliptus – Landing
Birocratic – Wrapped Up
