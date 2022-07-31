Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Ramakhandra, Chemtrails, Neeta and more

Richard J Dalton, elevating mediocre to mediocre mediocre
July 31, 2022
2 min read
A sun-lit panel of petroglyphs during summer solstice.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ramakhandra, Chemtrails, Neeta and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Archeology – Petroglyphs at Summer Solstice” (Sunlight dances across a panel of petroglyphs during summer solstice). Credit: Petrified Forest National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 31 July 2022

6AM Playlist
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Monster Rally – Bus Ride
RUMTUM – Tropic Air
Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)
Volo – Wild Mind
Zane Alexander – End of Eons
Unfound – Reach
Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)
Forhill – Iridescent
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon (Nightflyer Remix)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon
Count.00 – Wanderer
Takeleave – You
Tomes – Joyous Ping

7AM Playlist
Hotel Pools – Spring
Oldtwig – Diffuse Light
Firephly – Points of Light
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Lone – Sleepwalkers
Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Ian Aisling – Treegap
A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
IHF – Fall in Love
Frameworks – Rotations
Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

8AM Playlist
Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
High Tides – Zolar
Richard Alfaro – Field
Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)
Neeta – Beechwood
Esbe – Darling (Remastered)
WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Yppah – Light Cycle
Poldoore – Alfama
Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Koresma – Northern Lights
Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern
A Sol Mechanic – Flight

9AM Playlist
December Trails – Sea Garden
Lone – Echo Paths
Forhill – Iridescent
Mornings – Dear
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Dasta – moments
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Ruck P – Rise Up
Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Jinsang – Never Know
Lost Integrity – What You Want
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Invention – Landrace
Eyukaliptus – Landing
Birocratic – Wrapped Up

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

Richard J Dalton, elevating mediocre to mediocre mediocre

mediocre mediocre > the best mediocre

View all posts

1 comment

  • UPCOMING:

    Café Chill Playlist: pijama land, Freud, Zane Alexander and more.

    ICYMI, the latest playlist features music from pijama land, Freud, Richard Alfaro and more. By Darius.

    Photo: Part of Yellow tribal twig on big rocks. Credit: Darius Doom Scott/SLNPS, public domain.

    The 6 and 7 am hours of Café Chill are D.B.’s “Best of” hours. Leave a reply under this post if you want those two playlists. We’re still providing the other two playlists for you below.

    8AM:

    Atu – water
    Past Palms – Flowerbed
    Nari Thompsenn – Watershore Lake
    Lost Integrity – What You Want
    Bad Snacks – Homecoming
    Richard Alfaro – Inside
    Dare Bear Derp Mode – WARMTH (feat. Julia Williams)
    Freud – Cuban Episode
    pijama land – Flavia
    Flamingosis – Airplane Mode
    Hello Meteor – Dark Paths
    t r e e s – NOSTALGIA 懷舊
    Bibio – Beyond My Eyes
    Swimming TV – Jupiter
    TOR – City 66

    9AM:

    Rains & Bushes – Anakomey
    eeph & Jani – Resolve
    A.L.I.S.O.N. – Always In My Dreams
    Smika – quartz
    Soft Static – Riverland
    Shigeto – Miss U
    Dustmite – Grillades
    Evence – Emotions
    Emancipator – Waxin
    Nari Thompsenn – Spectrum
    Edamame – Passim (feat. Emancipator)
    Freud – Faux Pas
    Seemio – Untitled ii
    Edelweiss – Through Tracks
    Zane Alexander – End Of Eons
    Waveblock – Ice Cream Colors
    Submerse – Bake Sale

    Reply

You may also like

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu