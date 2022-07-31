Café Chill playlist: Ramakhandra, Chemtrails, Neeta and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ramakhandra, Chemtrails, Neeta and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Archeology – Petroglyphs at Summer Solstice” (Sunlight dances across a panel of petroglyphs during summer solstice). Credit: Petrified Forest National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 31 July 2022

6AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Monster Rally – Bus Ride

RUMTUM – Tropic Air

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix)

Volo – Wild Mind

Zane Alexander – End of Eons

Unfound – Reach

Memorex Memories – Ambervision (feat. Hotel Pools)

Forhill – Iridescent

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon (Nightflyer Remix)

A.L.I.S.O.N – Pantheon

Count.00 – Wanderer

Takeleave – You

Tomes – Joyous Ping

7AM Playlist

Hotel Pools – Spring

Oldtwig – Diffuse Light

Firephly – Points of Light

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Lone – Sleepwalkers

Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Ian Aisling – Treegap

A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days

Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

IHF – Fall in Love

Frameworks – Rotations

Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss

Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Angeldustmite – Tamago Kake Gohan

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

High Tides – Zolar

Richard Alfaro – Field

Bad Snacks – When Everything is Easier (feat. MAE.SUN)

Neeta – Beechwood

Esbe – Darling (Remastered)

WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You

Yppah – Light Cycle

Poldoore – Alfama

Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Koresma – Northern Lights

Marley Carroll – Ice Cavern

A Sol Mechanic – Flight

9AM Playlist

December Trails – Sea Garden

Lone – Echo Paths

Forhill – Iridescent

Mornings – Dear

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Dasta – moments

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Ruck P – Rise Up

Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Jinsang – Never Know

Lost Integrity – What You Want

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Invention – Landrace

Eyukaliptus – Landing

Birocratic – Wrapped Up

