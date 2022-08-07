Café Chill playlist: lover girl, Haunted Lakes, Deep Shoq and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from lover girl, Haunted Lakes, Deep Shoq and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “‘Grizzly Bear’ (Grizzly, or brown, bears are found throughout Denali)”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 07 August 2022

6AM Playlist

Limes – Heyo

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Forhill – Iridescent

Soular Order – Supine

Native Cruise – Import Memory

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Koresma – Free

Frameworks – Breaking Down

Petit Biscuit – You

Eater – Schoolyard

wowflower – Cool Group

Ethan Wilson – Relativity

7AM Playlist

Eater – Rhythm of Japanese Garden

Mr. Hong – Summer Love

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Swimming TV – Falling

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Freud – Faux Pas

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters

DWDY – Feel Free

X3SR – Farewell

Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Ideism – Mend

8AM Playlist

lover girl – Dearly

Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides

Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

RUMTUM – Commit Way

Neeta – Beechwood

firephly – Passage To The Sky

Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)

boerd – Look

fr眉it – Prism

Deep Shoq – Marathon

Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

9AM Playlist

Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku

Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Hello Meteor – Good Morning Bakery

Jinsang – eyes

Peter Bark – Power Lines

lover girl – holding hands

Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Swimming TV – Shaman

Teen Daze – The Endless Summer

Smika – Ripples

Slow Magic – Moon

Forhill – Arboretum

Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)

Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Lyli J – Agave

SwuM – Fuji.

Tycho – Elegy

