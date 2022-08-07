Café Chill playlist: lover girl, Haunted Lakes, Deep Shoq and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from lover girl, Haunted Lakes, Deep Shoq and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “‘Grizzly Bear’ (Grizzly, or brown, bears are found throughout Denali)”. Credit: Denali National Park and Preserve/NPS Photo, public domain [i].
Thanks to Darius for helping us spot an error on last week’s playlist!
Originally aired 07 August 2022
6AM Playlist
Limes – Heyo
Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Forhill – Iridescent
Soular Order – Supine
Native Cruise – Import Memory
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Koresma – Free
Frameworks – Breaking Down
Petit Biscuit – You
Eater – Schoolyard
wowflower – Cool Group
Ethan Wilson – Relativity
7AM Playlist
Eater – Rhythm of Japanese Garden
Mr. Hong – Summer Love
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Swimming TV – Falling
Frythm – Rose Quartz
Freud – Faux Pas
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
DWDY – Feel Free
X3SR – Farewell
Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Ideism – Mend
8AM Playlist
lover girl – Dearly
Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
RUMTUM – Commit Way
Neeta – Beechwood
firephly – Passage To The Sky
Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price)
boerd – Look
fr眉it – Prism
Deep Shoq – Marathon
Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
9AM Playlist
Ramakhandra & RUMTUM – Haku
Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Hello Meteor – Good Morning Bakery
Jinsang – eyes
Peter Bark – Power Lines
lover girl – holding hands
Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Swimming TV – Shaman
Teen Daze – The Endless Summer
Smika – Ripples
Slow Magic – Moon
Forhill – Arboretum
Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Lyli J – Agave
SwuM – Fuji.
X3SR – Farewell
Tycho – Elegy
