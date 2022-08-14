Café Chill playlist: Memorex Memories, BeachesBeaches, Reside in Flames and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Memorex Memories, BeachesBeaches, Reside in Flames and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Harlequin Duck”. Credit: Glacier National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 14 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Shigeto – Children At Midnight

Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih

EECC – Lead Me

Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Giraffage – SLO

Reside in Flames – Sundials

Kawsaki – Endless Spa

High Tides – Summer Reflections

Soular Order – Boreal

Tycho – Coastal Brake

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets

edapollo – Silk Spirals

Illuvia – Summer Cloud

7AM Playlist

P4nther – Temporary

Uinta – Maples

Melorman – Salty Air

DWDY – I Never Stopped

Handycat – White Lodge

Volo – Wild Mind

Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

edapollo – By the River

Chemtrails – Soft

Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

tomppabeats – One Two Step

8AM Playlist

Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle

Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) (Pacific Coast Highway Mix)

Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)

Aso – Special

Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Vanilla – Fuji

Freud – Setback

Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot

IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

BeachesBeaches – Got Feel

Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues

Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes

9AM Playlist

Paces Lift – Island Arrival

Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Mndsgn – Hiking

E.Vax – Always

Almanacs – Coyote Blanco

Broke For Free – Juparo

A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams

Brothertiger – High Tide

wowflower – Someone Else

Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams

gonima – Warm Season

Multinational Synth Corporation – Cloud Eater

Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub

Beerlover – i love you

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Havana Swim Club – Peaches

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.