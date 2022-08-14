Café Chill playlist: Memorex Memories, BeachesBeaches, Reside in Flames and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Memorex Memories, BeachesBeaches, Reside in Flames and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Harlequin Duck”. Credit: Glacier National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 14 Aug 2022
6AM Playlist
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Shigeto – Children At Midnight
Hello Meteor – Sea>Lih
EECC – Lead Me
Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Giraffage – SLO
Reside in Flames – Sundials
Kawsaki – Endless Spa
High Tides – Summer Reflections
Soular Order – Boreal
Tycho – Coastal Brake
Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets
edapollo – Silk Spirals
Illuvia – Summer Cloud
7AM Playlist
P4nther – Temporary
Uinta – Maples
Melorman – Salty Air
DWDY – I Never Stopped
Handycat – White Lodge
Volo – Wild Mind
Emancipator – Valhalla (Feverkin Remix)
Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
edapollo – By the River
Chemtrails – Soft
Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
tomppabeats – One Two Step
8AM Playlist
Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Jungle
Chisari – Cycles (feat. Hello Meteor) (Pacific Coast Highway Mix)
Richard Alfaro – Our Thing (feat. Tainsus)
Aso – Special
Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Vanilla – Fuji
Freud – Setback
Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
BeachesBeaches – Got Feel
Blackbird Belle – Royal Blues
Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
9AM Playlist
Paces Lift – Island Arrival
Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Mndsgn – Hiking
E.Vax – Always
Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Broke For Free – Juparo
A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
Brothertiger – High Tide
wowflower – Someone Else
Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams
gonima – Warm Season
Multinational Synth Corporation – Cloud Eater
Space Ghost – Aquarium Nightclub
Beerlover – i love you
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
