Café Chill playlist: lover girl, Peter Bark, Prashant Naidu and more.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from lover girl, Peter Bark, Prashant Naidu and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Blue water near Bay Street Marina”. The calming waters in the lakeshore are now one of the favorites for my photography. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club, March 5th, 2022, used by permission.

Originally aired 21 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real – Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest

Afterlyte – China Shop – Release: Amber

Xky – Shapes – Release: Mercury EP

High Tides – Zolar – Release: Zolar – Single

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk – Release: Celestial Nighthawk

C418 & Kuabee – Tingle – Release: Excursions

Treetalking – Move With Purpose – Release: The Unknown

flow.ctrl – Thumper – Release: Lullaby – EP

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge – Release: The Oahu GP

Peregrihn – Ambrosia – Release: Ambrosia – Single

Rosentwig – Supergravity – Release: Kopfkino – EP

Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind – Release: Music Has the Right to Children 7AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63

Strehlow – Dream Girl – Release: Sleep in Love – EP

Emancipator – Himalayan – Release: Mountain of Memory

Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix) – Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic

Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything – Release: ep – EP

Southpaw – Bstfrnd – Release: Park63

Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] – Release: The Garden

Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers – Release: Ramona Flowers

Poldoore – Alfama – Release: Wayfare – EP

King Shi – Father’s Love – Release: Jupiter Blues

Broke For Free – Golden Hour – Release: Petal

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets – Release: Seablushed – EP

boerd – Look – Release: Misplaced 8AM Playlist

lover girl – Dearly – Release: Stay Asleep – EP

Peter Bark – Dancing Dust – Release: Empty Rooms

Anenon – Myriad Multiples – Release: Gem Drops

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna – Release: Citrus Paradisi

Seemio – Untitled ii – Release: Untitled – Single

Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams – Release: Dancing Mystic EP

100 Day Delay – Yarrow – Release: Yarrow

Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible – Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers – Release: Feathers

Bad Snacks – Autumn – Release: Bathtub Bumps

Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia – Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing) – Release: Bask

Emancipator – Pancakes – Release: Baralku

A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract – Release: Signal Flow – EP 9AM Playlist

Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer – Release: June Cat

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus – Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Forhill – Iris – Release: Luna – Single

Gold Panda – Trust – Release: Trust – EP

pndr – It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Release: It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Single

Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper – Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Lusine – Retrace – Release: Retrace – EP

Cialyn – Heliotype – Release: In From The Cold

Dillard – Lust – Release: Empress LP

Feverkin – Silhouette – Release: Silhouette – Single

Frameworks – Kings – Release: Kings

il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake) – Release: Places – EP

Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit – Release: Clockwork Visit

Slow Magic – Hold Still – Release: How to Run Away