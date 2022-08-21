Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: lover girl, Peter Bark, Prashant Naidu and more.

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown
August 21, 2022
4 min read
Blue water with a transparent spot showing the bottom of the water body.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from lover girl, Peter Bark, Prashant Naidu and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Blue water near Bay Street Marina”. The calming waters in the lakeshore are now one of the favorites for my photography. Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club, March 5th, 2022, used by permission.

Originally aired 21 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real – Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
  • Afterlyte – China Shop – Release: Amber
  • Xky – Shapes – Release: Mercury EP
  • High Tides – Zolar – Release: Zolar – Single
  • Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk – Release: Celestial Nighthawk
  • C418 & Kuabee – Tingle – Release: Excursions
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose – Release: The Unknown
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper – Release: Lullaby – EP
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge – Release: The Oahu GP
  • Peregrihn – Ambrosia – Release: Ambrosia – Single
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity – Release: Kopfkino – EP
  • Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind – Release: Music Has the Right to Children

    7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63
  • Strehlow – Dream Girl – Release: Sleep in Love – EP
  • Emancipator – Himalayan – Release: Mountain of Memory
  • Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix) – Release: Sun Glitters X Slow Magic
  • Gramofaune – You Can Do Anything – Release: ep – EP
  • Southpaw – Bstfrnd – Release: Park63
  • Substantial – Beyond the Stage (feat. Uyama Hiroto) [Instrumental] – Release: The Garden
  • Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers – Release: Ramona Flowers
  • Poldoore – Alfama – Release: Wayfare – EP
  • King Shi – Father’s Love – Release: Jupiter Blues
  • Broke For Free – Golden Hour – Release: Petal
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets – Release: Seablushed – EP
  • boerd – Look – Release: Misplaced

    8AM Playlist

  • lover girl – Dearly – Release: Stay Asleep – EP
  • Peter Bark – Dancing Dust – Release: Empty Rooms
  • Anenon – Myriad Multiples – Release: Gem Drops
  • Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna – Release: Citrus Paradisi
  • Seemio – Untitled ii – Release: Untitled – Single
  • Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
  • Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams – Release: Dancing Mystic EP
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow – Release: Yarrow
  • Hello Meteor – A Blue Incredible – Release: Comfortable Loneliness
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers – Release: Feathers
  • Bad Snacks – Autumn – Release: Bathtub Bumps
  • Manatee Commune – Thalassophobia – Release: Crescent Lake – EP
  • Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing) – Release: Bask
  • Emancipator – Pancakes – Release: Baralku
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract – Release: Signal Flow – EP

    9AM Playlist

  • Virtual Cat – Cat looking forward to summer – Release: June Cat
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus – Release: Eucalyptus – Single
  • Forhill – Iris – Release: Luna – Single
  • Gold Panda – Trust – Release: Trust – EP
  • Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63
  • pndr – It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Release: It Doesn’t Happen All the Time – Single
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper – Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  • Lusine – Retrace – Release: Retrace – EP
  • Cialyn – Heliotype – Release: In From The Cold
  • Dillard – Lust – Release: Empress LP
  • Feverkin – Silhouette – Release: Silhouette – Single
  • Frameworks – Kings – Release: Kings
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake) – Release: Places – EP
  • Affelaye – It Was Mine – Edit – Release: Clockwork Visit
  • Slow Magic – Hold Still – Release: How to Run Away
  • Tedium Cool – Random Magic – Release: Midnight Tapes

    Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

    • Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown

    Successively closer approximations each time.

    View all posts

    Add comment

    You may also like

    Pet Membership
    Save the Wave non-stop web stream
    green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
    White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

    Hey, come dance with us!

    Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

    Follow C89.5

    Menu