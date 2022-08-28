Café Chill playlist: Decisive Koala, Slow Magic, Bitykradne and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Decisive Koala, Slow Magic, Bitykradne and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Giant Green Anemone”. The giant green anemone (Anthopleura xanthogrammica) is a common tidepool critter seen along Redwood’s 37 miles of coastline. Credit: Redwood National and State Parks (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 28 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon – Release: Into Change

Bad Snacks – Autumn – Release: Bathtub Bumps

Lyli J – River Runs – Release: River Runs – Single

Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits) – Release: Energy Dreams

Sundrenched – Flyby – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Freud – Setback – Release: Setback

Shigeto – Miss U – Release: No Better Time Than Now

Pacific Coliseum – Home – Release: Blue Universe

Teebs – Prayers i – Release: Anicca

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version – Release: Ascent – Single

Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes – Release: Exp.1

Home – Resonance – Release: Odyssey

Hotel Pools – Reflections – Release: Reflections – Single

ATTLAS – Polar Concept – Release: Out Here With You

7AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63

Bad Snacks – Oh – Release: Shoot.

fr眉it – Prism – Release: Prism – EP

Idealism – Transported – Release: Amaranthine

Eater – Schoolyard – Release: Various Artists “01:11” PFCD29

Buddy Love – Boy Blue – Release: Pleasure

Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom – Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single

Emancipator – Currents – Release: Mountain of Memory

Tycho – Coastal Brake – Release: Dive

Kasseo – Almanac – Release: Almanac – Single

Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun – Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III) – Release: Nothing Is Still

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces – Release: Full Circle

8AM Playlist

Vanilla – Ajfa – Release: Soft Focus

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath – Release: Canopy – EP

Lyli J – Lunari – Release: Lunari – EP

Yppah – Shot into the Sun – Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Bitykradne – Downtown – Release: Downtown – Single

Insightful – Without – Release: All That Is Left Is Right

TOR – Lightraker – Release: Oasis Sky

Raine – Our Own – Release: Our Own

Macroblank – can’t fight it – Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets) – Release: Secret Dreams

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories – Release: Locate Memories – Single

Slow Magic – Manhattan – Release: How to Run Away

Takeleave – Sabado – Release: Belonging

boerd – Look – Release: Misplaced

9AM Playlist

Teen Daze – Modern Compromise – Release: Modern Compromise – Single

Richard Alfaro – Alone – Release: Refract

Almanacs – Coyote Blanco – Release: Spirits of the River

King Shi – Father’s Love – Release: Jupiter Blues

Irregular Expression – Setsuko – Release: Setsuko – Single

Firephly – Points of Light – Release: Points of Light – Single

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers – Release: Feathers

Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom – Release: Puzzles – EP

Pbs’73 – American Summer – Release: Viewers Like You

Tobias – Laputa – Release: Laputa – Single

System – Manarola – Release: Common Water – EP

Marley Carroll – Stay – Release: Voices – EP

edapollo – Illuminate – Release: Air / Illuminate – Single

Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual – Release: Maniacs!

Leaf Beach – Visions – Release: Visions – Single

Koresma – Offshores – Release: Offshores – Single

