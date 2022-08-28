Café Chill playlist: Decisive Koala, Slow Magic, Bitykradne and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Decisive Koala, Slow Magic, Bitykradne and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Giant Green Anemone”. The giant green anemone (Anthopleura xanthogrammica) is a common tidepool critter seen along Redwood’s 37 miles of coastline. Credit: Redwood National and State Parks (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 28 Aug 2022
6AM Playlist
Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon – Release: Into Change
Bad Snacks – Autumn – Release: Bathtub Bumps
Lyli J – River Runs – Release: River Runs – Single
Rejoicer – Lucid Intent (feat. Nitai Hershkovits) – Release: Energy Dreams
Sundrenched – Flyby – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Freud – Setback – Release: Setback
Shigeto – Miss U – Release: No Better Time Than Now
Pacific Coliseum – Home – Release: Blue Universe
Teebs – Prayers i – Release: Anicca
Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version – Release: Ascent – Single
Frequency Control Centre – Caloris Montes – Release: Exp.1
Home – Resonance – Release: Odyssey
Hotel Pools – Reflections – Release: Reflections – Single
ATTLAS – Polar Concept – Release: Out Here With You
7AM Playlist
Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63
Bad Snacks – Oh – Release: Shoot.
fr眉it – Prism – Release: Prism – EP
Idealism – Transported – Release: Amaranthine
Eater – Schoolyard – Release: Various Artists “01:11” PFCD29
Buddy Love – Boy Blue – Release: Pleasure
Monster Rally – Moonlight Ballroom – Release: Moonlight Ballroom – Single
Emancipator – Currents – Release: Mountain of Memory
Tycho – Coastal Brake – Release: Dive
Kasseo – Almanac – Release: Almanac – Single
Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun – Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III) – Release: Nothing Is Still
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces – Release: Full Circle
8AM Playlist
Vanilla – Ajfa – Release: Soft Focus
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath – Release: Canopy – EP
Lyli J – Lunari – Release: Lunari – EP
Yppah – Shot into the Sun – Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Bitykradne – Downtown – Release: Downtown – Single
Insightful – Without – Release: All That Is Left Is Right
TOR – Lightraker – Release: Oasis Sky
Raine – Our Own – Release: Our Own
Macroblank – can’t fight it – Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets) – Release: Secret Dreams
Decisive Koala – Locate Memories – Release: Locate Memories – Single
Slow Magic – Manhattan – Release: How to Run Away
Takeleave – Sabado – Release: Belonging
boerd – Look – Release: Misplaced
9AM Playlist
Teen Daze – Modern Compromise – Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Richard Alfaro – Alone – Release: Refract
Almanacs – Coyote Blanco – Release: Spirits of the River
King Shi – Father’s Love – Release: Jupiter Blues
Irregular Expression – Setsuko – Release: Setsuko – Single
Firephly – Points of Light – Release: Points of Light – Single
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Feathers – Release: Feathers
Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom – Release: Puzzles – EP
Pbs’73 – American Summer – Release: Viewers Like You
Tobias – Laputa – Release: Laputa – Single
System – Manarola – Release: Common Water – EP
Marley Carroll – Stay – Release: Voices – EP
edapollo – Illuminate – Release: Air / Illuminate – Single
Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual – Release: Maniacs!
Leaf Beach – Visions – Release: Visions – Single
Koresma – Offshores – Release: Offshores – Single
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment