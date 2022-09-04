Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Prashant Naidu, Teen Daze, Rhoda, GlobulDub and more

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown
September 4, 2022
4 min read
A rock on a bed of red leaves.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Prashant Naidu, Teen Daze, Rhoda, GlobulDub and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Rock on Red Autumn leaves” (The sentimental feeling of fall in this picture is a great roll to have in the background). Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club Photos, February 18, 2022. Used by permission.

Originally aired 05 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas – Release: Bathtub Bumps
  • Arvo to me – Untitled – Release: Into Change
  • Home – Tides – Release: Odyssey
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure – Release: Departure – Single
  • Forhill – Iridescent – Release: Iridescent – Single
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango – Release: In Search of Lost Time
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit – Release: Spirit – Single
  • Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet – Release: In From The Cold
  • Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh – Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
  • ITO – The Cliff – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left – Release: Exp.1
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter – Release: Paradiso – Single
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift – Release: The Lake of Woods

    • 7AM Playlist

  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset – Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
  • Letherette – Sun Up – Release: Brown Lounge Volume 5
  • Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price) – Release: Brush
  • Broke For Free – Golden Hour – Release: Petal
  • Volo – Wild Mind – Release: Wild Mind – EP
  • Frameworks – The Dark – Release: Imagine Gold
  • IHF – Departure – Release: Departure – EP
  • Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track) – Release: Dwell
  • Emancipator – Labyrinth (CloZee Remix) – Release: Mountain of Memory (Remixes)
  • Koresma – Free – Release: North – EP
  • Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63
  • Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets – Release: Seablushed – EP
  • pndr – I Guess I’m Staying Home – Release: I Guess I’m Staying Home – Single

    • 8AM Playlist

  • wowflower – Cool Group – Release: Self Portrait
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory – Release: Anicca
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise – Release: Modern Compromise – Single
  • X3SR – All That U Have – Release: Infinite – EP
  • Departure – Ocean Breeze – Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift – Release: The Lake of Woods
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
  • GlobulDub – Laughter – Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
  • Koresma – Northern Lights – Release: North – EP
  • High Tides – Zolar – Release: Zolar – Single
  • Orange Crush – Invocation – Release: Autumn Reflections
  • Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams – Release: Dancing Mystic EP
  • edapollo – By the River – Release: Blue Spring
  • Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone – Release: Peach Dream – EP
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier – Release: On the Run

    • 9AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – Clouds Floating Low – Release: Thoughts on the Rain Season
  • Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame – Release: Mega
  • Zane Alexander – End of Eons – Release: End of Eons – Single
  • Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix) – Release: Past Is Prologue
  • Volo – Wild Mind – Release: Wild Mind – EP
  • Mndsgn – Hiking – Release: Breatharian
  • Yuk – Sundaze – Release: Gem Drops
  • Bad Snacks – Virgo – Release: Virgo – Single
  • Marley Carroll – Stay – Release: Voices – EP
  • Bowcraft – Autumn Every – Release: Many Distant Cities
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents – Release: Currents – Single
  • Nancy – Italian Harlem – Release: Brooklyn Gardens
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape – Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
  • Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation – Release: Exp.1
  • Giraffage – SLO – Release: Comfort
  • upusen – Birds – Release: Birds
  • Sloslylove – Bedroom – Release: The Haunted

    • Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

    Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown

    Successively closer approximations each time.

    View all posts

    Add comment

    You may also like

    Pet Membership
    Save the Wave non-stop web stream
    green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
    White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

    Hey, come dance with us!

    Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

    Follow C89.5

    Menu