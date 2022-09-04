Café Chill playlist: Prashant Naidu, Teen Daze, Rhoda, GlobulDub and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Prashant Naidu, Teen Daze, Rhoda, GlobulDub and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Rock on Red Autumn leaves” (The sentimental feeling of fall in this picture is a great roll to have in the background). Credit: Darius Doom Scott, JSMS Photography Club Photos, February 18, 2022. Used by permission.

Originally aired 05 Aug 2022

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas – Release: Bathtub Bumps

Arvo to me – Untitled – Release: Into Change

Home – Tides – Release: Odyssey

Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure – Release: Departure – Single

Forhill – Iridescent – Release: Iridescent – Single

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango – Release: In Search of Lost Time

A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit – Release: Spirit – Single

Cialyn – Sunset Birds Ballet – Release: In From The Cold

Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh – Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

ITO – The Cliff – Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Frequency Control Centre – Float Left – Release: Exp.1

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter – Release: Paradiso – Single

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift – Release: The Lake of Woods

7AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset – Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Letherette – Sun Up – Release: Brown Lounge Volume 5

Manatee Commune – White Smoke (feat. Marina Price) – Release: Brush

Broke For Free – Golden Hour – Release: Petal

Volo – Wild Mind – Release: Wild Mind – EP

Frameworks – The Dark – Release: Imagine Gold

IHF – Departure – Release: Departure – EP

Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track) – Release: Dwell

Emancipator – Labyrinth (CloZee Remix) – Release: Mountain of Memory (Remixes)

Koresma – Free – Release: North – EP

Southpaw – Komorebi – Release: Park63

Blackboxx – Stranded Under Sunsets – Release: Seablushed – EP

pndr – I Guess I’m Staying Home – Release: I Guess I’m Staying Home – Single

8AM Playlist

wowflower – Cool Group – Release: Self Portrait

Teebs – Mirror Memory – Release: Anicca

Teen Daze – Modern Compromise – Release: Modern Compromise – Single

X3SR – All That U Have – Release: Infinite – EP

Departure – Ocean Breeze – Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift – Release: The Lake of Woods

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

GlobulDub – Laughter – Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Koresma – Northern Lights – Release: North – EP

High Tides – Zolar – Release: Zolar – Single

Orange Crush – Invocation – Release: Autumn Reflections

Prashant Naidu – Garden of Dreams – Release: Dancing Mystic EP

edapollo – By the River – Release: Blue Spring

Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone – Release: Peach Dream – EP

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier – Release: On the Run

9AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – Clouds Floating Low – Release: Thoughts on the Rain Season

Blank Banshee – Frozen Flame – Release: Mega

Zane Alexander – End of Eons – Release: End of Eons – Single

Tycho – From Home (Mux Mool Remix) – Release: Past Is Prologue

Volo – Wild Mind – Release: Wild Mind – EP

Mndsgn – Hiking – Release: Breatharian

Yuk – Sundaze – Release: Gem Drops

Bad Snacks – Virgo – Release: Virgo – Single

Marley Carroll – Stay – Release: Voices – EP

Bowcraft – Autumn Every – Release: Many Distant Cities

YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents – Release: Currents – Single

Nancy – Italian Harlem – Release: Brooklyn Gardens

RUMTUM – Escape Cape – Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single

Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation – Release: Exp.1

Giraffage – SLO – Release: Comfort

upusen – Birds – Release: Birds

Sloslylove – Bedroom – Release: The Haunted

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.