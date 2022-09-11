Café Chill playlist: Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more

Cafe Chill

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown
September 11, 2022
Rain clouds in sky and large field of tallgrass and wildflowers in foreground

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “June 2006 Rain on the Prairie”. Credit: NPS Photo (Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve), public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
  • Afterlyte – China Shop
  • Xky – Shapes
  • High Tides – Zolar
  • Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
  • C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
  • Peregrihn – Ambrosia
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
  • Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind

7AM Playlist

  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
  • Melorman – Salty Air
  • Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
  • Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration
  • Packed Rich – Crane
  • Le Caire – Selfless
  • Laflamme – Oceana
  • wowflower – You Love Him
  • Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
  • Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

8AM Playlist

  • Bonobo – Elysian
      Release: Fragments
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Fosterbeats – Trumbo
      Release: The SunShakers Tape
      Label: 1959029 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
      Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Vanilla – Fuji
      Release: Origin
      Label: VinDig
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Arovane – Tides
      Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
      Label: Keplar
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
      Release: Floating – EP
      Label: DDM Recordings
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK

9AM Playlist

  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Past Palms – Meditation II. Monstera
      Release: Ambient Music for Watering Plants – EP
      Label: 581097 Records DK2
  • Ian Aisling – Turbulence
      Release: Finally – EP
      Label: Independent
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
      Release: Moon Bed – Single
      Label: Beatmachinearon
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
      Release: Modern Compromise – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Havana Swim Club – Peaches
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • FadedAeon – Summer’s Gone
      Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
      Label: FadedAeon
  • Jinsang – journey
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Affelaye – Mirah
      Release: Idiolect – EP
      Label: Bad Taste
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
      Label: bibliotek
  • Sundrenched – Down Moon
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Gold Panda – The Corner
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown

Successively closer approximations each time.

