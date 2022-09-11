Café Chill playlist: Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “June 2006 Rain on the Prairie”. Credit: NPS Photo (Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve), public domain [i].
Originally aired 11 Sep 2022
6AM Playlist
- Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
- Afterlyte – China Shop
- Xky – Shapes
- High Tides – Zolar
- Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
- C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
- Peregrihn – Ambrosia
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
- Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind
7AM Playlist
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
- Melorman – Salty Air
- Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk
- Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration
- Packed Rich – Crane
- Le Caire – Selfless
- Laflamme – Oceana
- wowflower – You Love Him
- Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom
- Tomas Novoa – Contraluz
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
8AM Playlist
- Bonobo – Elysian
Release: Fragments
Label: Ninja Tune
- Fosterbeats – Trumbo
Release: The SunShakers Tape
Label: 1959029 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Vanilla – Fuji
Release: Origin
Label: VinDig
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Arovane – Tides
Release: Tides (2022 Remaster)
Label: Keplar
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: DDM Recordings
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Eyukaliptus – Summit
Release: The Moon_tape
Label: 857594 Records DK
9AM Playlist
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Past Palms – Meditation II. Monstera
Release: Ambient Music for Watering Plants – EP
Label: 581097 Records DK2
- Ian Aisling – Turbulence
Release: Finally – EP
Label: Independent
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
Release: Moon Bed – Single
Label: Beatmachinearon
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise
Release: Modern Compromise – Single
Label: Flora
- Havana Swim Club – Peaches
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- FadedAeon – Summer’s Gone
Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1
Label: FadedAeon
- Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Affelaye – Mirah
Release: Idiolect – EP
Label: Bad Taste
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Label: bibliotek
- Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Gold Panda – The Corner
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
