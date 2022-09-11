Café Chill playlist: Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Bonobo, Hello Meteor, Arovane and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “June 2006 Rain on the Prairie”. Credit: NPS Photo (Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve), public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Afterlyte – China Shop

Xky – Shapes

High Tides – Zolar

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Peregrihn – Ambrosia

Rosentwig – Supergravity

Boards of Canada – An Eagle In Your Mind

7AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Melorman – Salty Air

Blackbird Belle – Celestial Nighthawk

Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration

Packed Rich – Crane

Le Caire – Selfless

Laflamme – Oceana

wowflower – You Love Him

Floating Forest – Midnight Bloom

Tomas Novoa – Contraluz

Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

8AM Playlist

Bonobo – Elysian

Release: Fragments Label: Ninja Tune Fosterbeats – Trumbo

Release: The SunShakers Tape Label: 1959029 Records DK Hello Meteor – The Northern Rim Archipelago

Release: Welcome To New Cascade Label: Evergreen Prefecture Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Vanilla – Fuji

Release: Origin Label: VinDig Washed Out – Don’t Give Up

Release: Paracosm Label: Pod Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)

Release: Collections 01 Label: Brainfeeder Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single Label: Rhoda A.L.I.S.O.N – Always In My Dreams

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Arovane – Tides

Release: Tides (2022 Remaster) Label: Keplar Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze

Release: Floating – EP Label: DDM Recordings Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4 Label: Macroblank Eyukaliptus – Summit

9AM Playlist

Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation

Release: Interobject Label: Possums at Twilight Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: ghostcats Label: ERH Past Palms – Meditation II. Monstera

Release: Ambient Music for Watering Plants – EP Label: 581097 Records DK2 Ian Aisling – Turbulence

Release: Finally – EP Label: Independent A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted

Release: Ultrasound Label: Stratford Ct. Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Release: Moon Bed – Single Label: Beatmachinearon Teen Daze – Modern Compromise

Release: Modern Compromise – Single Label: Flora Havana Swim Club – Peaches

Release: Havana Swim Club Label: Havan Swim Club upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack) Label: LOOPDISK FadedAeon – Summer’s Gone

Release: Boardwalk Beats Vol. 1 Label: FadedAeon Jinsang – journey

Release: life Label: VinDig Affelaye – Mirah

Release: Idiolect – EP Label: Bad Taste boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced Label: Anjunadeep Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix) Label: bibliotek Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble, Vol. 4 Label: Dust-Tone Gold Panda – The Corner

