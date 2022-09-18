Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist:  upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown
September 18, 2022
Old black and white photograph of a person in a canoe in Alaskan waters.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Sitka National Historical Park (SITK 26269)”. Credit: Sitka National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
      Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
      Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Lyli J – Lunari
      Release: Lunari – EP
      Label: Monoke Records
  • Brothertiger – Arizona
      Release: Arizona – EP
      Label: Brothertiger
  • Ruck P – Belvedere
      Release: Belvedere – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Monster Rally – Sunflower
      Release: Sunflower – EP
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Packed Rich – Crane
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Gold Falls – KMNK
      Release: KMNK – Single
      Label: Gold Falls
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Tycho – Daydream
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro

 

7AM Playlist

  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Feverkin – Headlight
      Release: Headlight – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Emancipator – Himalayan
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • DNZ – Wanderlust
      Release: Wanderlust – Single
      Label: DNZ
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: Free – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • IHF – Fall in Love
      Release: Oasis
      Label: Lowly
  • Tourist – Kin (Livision Remix)
      Release: Kin (Livision Remix)
      Label: Monday Records
  • ponder – sunset and coffee
      Release: Pretty Thoughts – EP
      Label: Ponder
  • Captures – Lagos
      Release: Voyager EP
      Label: Resue√Īo
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Takeleave – The Woods
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware

 

8AM Playlist

  • Janelle Costa – Rain
    Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
    Label:  Janelle Costa Music
  • Tobias – Laputa
    Release: Laputa – Single
    Label:  Tobias
  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
    Release: Interobject
    Label:  Possums at Twilight
  • Dillard – Regeneration
    Release: Palm Skyline
    Label:  SVNSET WAVES
  • Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
    Release: Music Files, Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
    Label:  Memory Scale
  • Qaett – Army of One
    Release: Leavereveal
    Label:  Inner Ocean Records
  • upusen – Tape End
    Release: Birds
    Label:  Midwest Collective
  • Affelaye – Mirah
    Release: Idiolect – EP
    Label:  Bad Taste
  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
    Release: Bathtub Bumps
    Label:  Bad Snacks LLC
  • Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
    Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
    Label:  SVNSET WAVES
  • wowflower – You Love Him
    Release: Self Portrait
    Label:  Street Corner Music
  • gonima – Warm Season
    Release: Strands
    Label:  SVNSET WAVES
  • Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
    Release: Spirits of the River
    Label:  Mystery Circles
  • TOR – Lightraker
    Release: Oasis Sky
    Label:  Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Max Cooper – Spectrum
    Release: Spectrum – EP
    Label:  Mesh

9AM Playlist

  • School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
      Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer
      Label:  Ghostly International
  • Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
      Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
      Label:  1030018 Records DK
  • Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
      Release: West Remixes – EP
      Label:  553452 Records DK
  • Gold Panda – Enoshima
      Release: Half of Where You Live
      Label:  Ghostly International
  • Seemio – Untitled I
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label:  Seemio Music
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: Former Kingdoms
      Label:  Achillea Music
  • Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
      Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
      Label:  Warp Records
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label:  Future Classic
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6
      Label:  SVNSET WAVES
  • Tycho – Elegy
      Release: Dive
      Label:  Ghostly International
  • Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
      Release: June Cat
      Label:  Ikimono Records
  • Firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label:  firephly
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
      Release: Ultrasound
      Label:  Stratford Ct.
  • Lone – Sleepwalkers
      Release: Levitate
      Label:  R&S Records
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label:  Gold Robot Records
  • Marley Carroll – Stay
      Release: Voices – EP
      Label:  Achillea Music

Thanks to Darius for helping us spot some errors last week.

Richard J Dalton, Iteration Unknown

Successively closer approximations each time.

