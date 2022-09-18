Café Chill playlist:  upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Sitka National Historical Park (SITK 26269)”. Credit: Sitka National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 18 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

Pbs’73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Lunari – EP

Label: Monoke Records

Release: Arizona – EP

Label: Brothertiger

Release: Belvedere – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Sunflower – EP

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: Tugboat Records

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: KMNK – Single

Label: Gold Falls

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

7AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Release: Headlight – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

Release: Free – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Oasis

Label: Lowly

Release: Kin (Livision Remix)

Label: Monday Records

Release: Pretty Thoughts – EP

Label: Ponder

Release: Voyager EP

Label: Resue√Īo

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

8AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Release: Laputa – Single

Label: Tobias

Release: Interobject

Label: Possums at Twilight

Release: Palm Skyline

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Music Files, Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single

Label: Memory Scale

Release: Leavereveal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Idiolect – EP

Label: Bad Taste

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Spirits of the River

Label: Mystery Circles

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Spectrum – EP

Label: Mesh

9AM Playlist

School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer

Label: Ghostly International

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Release: West Remixes – EP

Label: 553452 Records DK

Release: Half of Where You Live

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP

Label: Warp Records

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

Release: Ultrasound

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Levitate

Label: R&S Records

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Voices – EP

Label: Achillea Music

Thanks to Darius for helping us spot some errors last week.

