Café Chill playlist:  upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from upusen, Affelaye, gonima, Almanacs and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Sitka National Historical Park (SITK 26269)”. Credit: Sitka National Historical Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 18 Sep 2022
6AM Playlist
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Sundrenched – Ice Cream Truck
Release: Ice Cream Truck – Single
Label: Dust-Tone
- Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Lyli J – Lunari
Release: Lunari – EP
Label: Monoke Records
- Brothertiger – Arizona
Release: Arizona – EP
Label: Brothertiger
- Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
- Monster Rally – Sunflower
Release: Sunflower – EP
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Packed Rich – Crane
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Gold Falls – KMNK
Release: KMNK – Single
Label: Gold Falls
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Tycho – Daydream
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
7AM Playlist
- American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Feverkin – Headlight
Release: Headlight – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Emancipator – Himalayan
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
- Koresma – Free
Release: Free – Single
Label: Koresma
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- IHF – Fall in Love
Release: Oasis
Label: Lowly
- Tourist – Kin (Livision Remix)
Release: Kin (Livision Remix)
Label: Monday Records
- ponder – sunset and coffee
Release: Pretty Thoughts – EP
Label: Ponder
- Captures – Lagos
Release: Voyager EP
Label: Resue√Īo
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Takeleave – The Woods
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
8AM Playlist
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Tobias – Laputa
Release: Laputa – Single
Label: Tobias
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- Dillard – Regeneration
Release: Palm Skyline
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Release: Music Files, Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
Label: Memory Scale
- Qaett – Army of One
Release: Leavereveal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Affelaye – Mirah
Release: Idiolect – EP
Label: Bad Taste
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Swoon – Haunt My Dreams
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- wowflower – You Love Him
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Almanacs – Coyote Blanco
Release: Spirits of the River
Label: Mystery Circles
- TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Max Cooper – Spectrum
Release: Spectrum – EP
Label: Mesh
9AM Playlist
- School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Release: We’ll Never Stop Living This Way: A Ghostly Primer
Label: Ghostly International
- Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: 553452 Records DK
- Gold Panda – Enoshima
Release: Half of Where You Live
Label: Ghostly International
- Seemio – Untitled I
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
- Boards of Canada – Left Side Drive
Release: Trans Canada Highway – EP
Label: Warp Records
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tycho – Elegy
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- Firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Hotel Pools – Lifted
Release: Ultrasound
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Lone – Sleepwalkers
Release: Levitate
Label: R&S Records
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Voices – EP
Label: Achillea Music
Thanks to Darius for helping us spot some errors last week.
