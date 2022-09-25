Café Chill playlist: Possums at Twilight, Arms and Sleepers, Bad Snacks and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Possums at Twilight, Arms and Sleepers, Bad Snacks and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Fluffy clouds over joshua tree landscape”. Credit: Joshua Tree National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 25 Sep 2022
6AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
- Jinsang – journey
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Manatee Commune – Island
Release: Brush
Label: Record Union
- Tor. – Aura Lore
Release: Blue Book
Label: Loci Records
- Port Blue – The Grand Staircase
Release: The Airship
Label: Port Blue
- Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
Label: Warp Records
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Tom Day – Hunting Hunters
Release: Oceans (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
7AM Playlist
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- ind_fris – pwp
Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč3
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble
Label: Dust-Tone
- Hotwax – Mariner
Release: Touch to Zero
Label: Hotwax
- Submerse – Bake Sale
Release: See You Soon
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Buddy Love – Boy Blue Pleasure
Release: Now & Forever
Label: Coastal Haze
- Swimming TV – Jupiter
Release: Jupiter – Single
Label: 696078 Records DK2
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč2
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
- Pool Boy – Empy Buffet
Release: Pool Boy
Label: Coastal Haze
8AM Playlist
- Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
Release: Interobject
Label: Possums at Twilight
- GlobulDub – Laughter
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- A Sol Mechanic – Flight
Release: Flight – Single
Label: A Sol Mechanic
- Unfound – Without
Release: Without – Single
Label: 899374 Records DK
- il:lo – Ronda
Release: Distances – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Dasta – Kiss
Release: Moments
Label: Blvnt Records
- Bad Snacks – Virgo
Release: Virgo – Single
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
Release: Currents – Single
Label: YOUTH 83
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: Ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
9AM Playlist
- Firephly & the void inclusive – A Memory of Fire
Release: A Memory of Fire – Single
Label: Rising Light Records
- Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
Label: Rush Hour
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
Release: Collections 01
Label: Brainfeeder
- Daneel – Karma Chamomile
Release: Debris – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: 553452 Records DK
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: One’
Label: XVI Records
- Oatmello – hotboxed
Release: Snapshots
Label: Oatmello
- ablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
Release: Details Am Rande
Label: Seven Villas Music
- Marley Carroll – After Ours
Release: Flight Patterns
Label: Loci Records
- TOR – Red Tide
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
