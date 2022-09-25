Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Possums at Twilight, Arms and Sleepers, Bad Snacks and more

Richard J Dalton (in analog)
September 25, 2022
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Possums at Twilight, Arms and Sleepers, Bad Snacks and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Fluffy clouds over joshua tree landscape”. Credit: Joshua Tree National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Huron River Drive
      Release: Lineage
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Jinsang – journey
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Manatee Commune – Island
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • Tor. – Aura Lore
      Release: Blue Book
      Label: Loci Records
  • Port Blue – The Grand Staircase
      Release: The Airship
      Label: Port Blue
  • Boards of Canada – Cold Earth
      Release: Tomorrow’s Harvest
      Label: Warp Records
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Tom Day – Hunting Hunters
      Release: Oceans (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Mind Groove – Dead Wind
      Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Emancipator – Waxin
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • ind_fris – pwp
      Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč3
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Hotwax – Mariner
      Release: Touch to Zero
      Label: Hotwax
  • Submerse – Bake Sale
      Release: See You Soon
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Buddy Love – Boy Blue Pleasure
      Release: Now & Forever
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Swimming TV – Jupiter
      Release: Jupiter – Single
      Label: 696078 Records DK2
  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • ind_fris – Heat Mirage
      Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč2
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings
  • Pool Boy – Empy Buffet
      Release: Pool Boy
      Label: Coastal Haze

8AM Playlist

  • Possums at Twilight – Moments of Isolation
      Release: Interobject
      Label: Possums at Twilight
  • GlobulDub – Laughter
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium, Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • A Sol Mechanic – Flight
      Release: Flight – Single
      Label: A Sol Mechanic
  • Unfound – Without
      Release: Without – Single
      Label: 899374 Records DK
  • il:lo – Ronda
      Release: Distances – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Dasta – Kiss
      Release: Moments
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Bad Snacks – Virgo
      Release: Virgo – Single
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • YOUTH 83 & Forhill – Currents
      Release: Currents – Single
      Label: YOUTH 83
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: Ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA

9AM Playlist

  • Firephly & the void inclusive – A Memory of Fire
      Release: A Memory of Fire – Single
      Label: Rising Light Records
  • Leon Vynehall – Midnight on Rainbow Road (Beat Edit)
      Release: Midnight on Rainbow Road – Single
      Label: Rush Hour
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Teebs – While You Dooooo (Extended)
      Release: Collections 01
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Daneel – Karma Chamomile
      Release: Debris – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
      Release: West Remixes – EP
      Label: 553452 Records DK
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: One’
      Label: XVI Records
  • Oatmello – hotboxed
      Release: Snapshots
      Label: Oatmello
  • ablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
      Release: Details Am Rande
      Label: Seven Villas Music
  • Marley Carroll – After Ours
      Release: Flight Patterns
      Label: Loci Records
  • TOR – Red Tide
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Richard J Dalton (in analog)

