Save The Wave Playlist (08.11.22)

7am
The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats)
Culture Club – Church of The Poison Mind
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)
New Order – Round and Round
Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
Stop – Wake Up (Hot Classics Remix)
Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Yello – Oh Yeah (Remastered 2005)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella
Bronski Beat & Marc Almond – I Feel Love
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2xs Remix)
8am
Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour
Erasure – Stop!
ABC – Vanity Kills
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)
Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
The Nails – Let It All Hang Out
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Divine – I’m So Beautiful
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)
