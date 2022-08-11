PlaylistsSave the WaveSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (08.11.22)

Drew Bailey
August 11, 2022
2 min read
Old School Radio Receiver

Save The Wave with DJ Trent. Playlist for Thursday, August 11th, 2022.

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Human League – Open Your Heart (DJ Beats)
Culture Club – Church of The Poison Mind
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix)
New Order – Round and Round
Falco – Vienna Calling (The Metternich Arrival-Mix)
Stop – Wake Up (Hot Classics Remix)
Depeche Mode – It’s Called A Heart (Razormaid Remix)
Duran Duran – Girls On Film (Night Version)
Yello – Oh Yeah (Remastered 2005)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Bella
Bronski Beat & Marc Almond – I Feel Love
The Cure – In Between Days (Resurrection Remix)
A Flock of Seagulls – Space Age Love Song (Edge Remix)
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2xs Remix)

8am

Big Audio Dynamite – Rush
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo
Ken Laszlo – Tonight
Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour
Erasure – Stop!
ABC – Vanity Kills
Duran Duran – Is There Something I Should Know
Ēbn-Ōzn – AEIOU Sometimes Y
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
Hithouse – Move Your Feet To The Rhythm Of The Beat (Party Mix)
Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
The Nails – Let It All Hang Out
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
New Order – Everything’s Gone Green
Divine – I’m So Beautiful
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like Record)

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

C895's Powermix with Randy Schlager set against the image of a record and headphones
FeaturedPlaylistsPowermix

Powermix Playlist August 5th, 2022

Hour 1, 8PM: Title – artist CRY FOR YOU — 2ELEMENTS GROOVEJET — JEROME ROBINS DAZZLED — ANALOG PEOPLE IN A DIGITAL WORLD F. NINA MIRANDA TAKE ME — RICHARD GREY vs. SUPERFUNK TAKE ME TO THE CLOUDS ABOVE — LMC vs. U2 PUT...

C895's Powermix with Randy Schlager set against the image of a record and headphones
FeaturedPlaylistsPowermix

Powermix Playlist July 22nd, 2022

Hour 1, 8PM: Title – artist WITHOUT U DISCO GURLS – THE SOUL GANG I CAN READ GHOSTMASTERS – THE GROOVEBAND HOW DEEP IS YOUR LUV – GHOSTMASTERS RATHER BE ALONE – SHANE CODD THE DROP – David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, Nicole...

Pet Membership
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu