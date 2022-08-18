Save The Wave Playlist (08.18.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
Adam Ant – Room At The Top
Erasure – Stop
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
Talking Heads – And She Was
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
8am
Blancmange – Lose Your Love
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome
Animotion – I Engineer (Remix)
Duran Duran – Union of the Snake
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Paul Hardcastle – 19 (Edge Remix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express
Westbam – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
Madness – Our House
The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man
Eurythmics – Missionary Man
Art of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
