Save The Wave Playlist (08.18.22)

7am

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

Adam Ant – Room At The Top

Erasure – Stop

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Barry Harris Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbreak Beat (12’ Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – People Are Strange

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

Talking Heads – And She Was

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Duran Duran – Rio (Edge Remix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

8am

Blancmange – Lose Your Love

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

KTP – Certain Things Are Likely (Grage Mix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Welcome To The Pleasure Dome

Animotion – I Engineer (Remix)

Duran Duran – Union of the Snake

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Paul Hardcastle – 19 (Edge Remix)

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

S-Express – Theme From S-Express

Westbam – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

Madness – Our House

The Pixies – Here Comes Your Man

Eurythmics – Missionary Man

Art of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

