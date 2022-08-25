Save The Wave Playlist (08.25.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com
7am
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)
The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Red Rockers – China
Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind
Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)
Devo – Whip It
The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids in America
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
8am
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
English Best – The Tear of a Clown (Edge Remix)
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling (Niko Mix)
The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train
Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (Punk Shock Remix)
David Bowie – Modern Love (Edge Remix)
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Select Mix)
ABC – 15 Story Halo
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
Peter Gabriel – Sledge Hammer (Dance Remix)
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This
Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Listen again on our new Official C89.5 Phone App or listen at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on Twitter at @DJTrentVon, check out his website at trentvon.com, or check him out on Twitch at twitch.tv/djtrentvon.
Add comment