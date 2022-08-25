Save The Wave Playlist (08.25.22)

Presented by Bedrooms and More, online at bedroomsandmore.com

7am

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art of Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Yazoo – Goodbye Seventies

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel / Route 66

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings (12” Version)

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be-Bop)

The Jesus and Mary Chain – Head On

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

A Flock of Seagulls – I Ran

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

Red Rockers – China

Naked Eyes – Always – Always Something There to Remind

Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)

Devo – Whip It

The Romantics – What I Like About You (Select Mix Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids in America

The Go-Go’s – Vacation

8am

Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good

English Best – The Tear of a Clown (Edge Remix)

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling (Niko Mix)

The Cure – Jumping Someone Else’s Train

Ramones – Blitzkrieg Bop (Punk Shock Remix)

David Bowie – Modern Love (Edge Remix)

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Select Mix)

ABC – 15 Story Halo

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

Peter Gabriel – Sledge Hammer (Dance Remix)

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels / Broken (Preacher Mix)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This

Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

