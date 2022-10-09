Cafe Chill

Cafe Chill: live blogging, show notes

Richard J Dalton, too punk rock to not donate
October 9, 2022
5 min read
Swirly white clouds above trees at dusk.

Hello! We’re doing something different and live blogging today. Hit refresh to see the latest updates!

Live comments look like this.

Cafe Chill members who signed up today (final)

  • (Honorable Mention to Leah, $10/mo just after 10am)
  • Kathleen in Seattle $30/mo…
  • Erik in Seattle $300…
  • Benjamin in Bainbridge Island $40…
  • Gloria in Covington $30/mo…
  • Ashley in Seattle $270…
  • Priscilla in Everett $10/mo…
  • Kathleen in Seattle…$30/mo
  • Craig in Seattle…$40/mo
  • Leila in MA… $56 one time
  • Kerry in Bellevue… $700 one time
  • Sebastian in Everett… $75/mo
  • Stunt Dad in Port Orchard… $300
  • Victoria in Seattle…$120
  • Lynn in Seattle…$10/mo
  • Christine in Edmonds…$250
  • Esteban in Seattle…$100
  • Carolyn in Kent… $120 one time
  • Richard of Cafe Chill (me?)… $120 one time
  • Rose in Olympia… $20 one time
  • Miriam in Los Angeles… $10/month
  • Add your name here! Call 206-421-8989 or dial up your ISP via your 56k modem or better and go to https://c895.org/donate.

6AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal: $500.00
Total: $20.00

Welcome to hour one of Cafe Chill. We're in the studio. The weird part is that we have not seen each other in person since... 2019?!!?

  • Tycho – Brother (Release: Past Is Prologue) (Label: Ghostly International)

Also, the comment section is open below if you want to say nice things. The "live-cursor" is where we're at live on this page.

  • Soular Order – Boreal (Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) ) (Label: Soular Order)
  • Swimming TV – With You (Release: Raindance – EP ) (Label: Cosmonostro )
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan (Release: How to Run Away ) (Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North )
  • Laflamme – Oceana (Release: Palm ) (Label: Underground Parking )

Ok, we're a bit more organized now! catching up on not seeing each other for 3 years live on air... lol. Hey, we're recommending you sign up for a Day Sponsorship!

    • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia (Release: Future or Past – EP ) (Label: Orbital Rendezvous )
    • Teebs – NES (Release: Did It Again – Single ) (Label: Brainfeeder )
    • Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival (Release: The End of All Known Land ) (Label: Evergreen Prefecture )
    • Frameworks – Kings (Release: Kings ) (Label: Loci Records )

Check out our $30/month level. CLub 895! You might find yourself enjoying a new artist you never would have seen otherwise!

  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix) (Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed ) (Label: Achillea Music )
  • Space Ghost – Ufo (Release: Dance Planet ) (Label: Tartelet Records )
  • Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine (Release: Young Alpine – Single ) (Label: Young Heavy Souls)

Thanks for your donation, Rose!

7AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal: $750.00
Total: $120.00

  • Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation (Release: Exp.1 ) (Label: Bad Bat Records )
  • Havana Swim Club – Peaches (Release: Havana Swim Club ) (Label: Havan Swim Club )
  • City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment (Release: Neon Impasse ) (Label: City Girl Records )
  • Lone – Echo Paths (Release: Always Inside Your Head ) (Label: Greco-Roman )
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet (Release: Home Planet – Single ) (Label: Melanaster Records )
  • Shigeto – Miss U (Release: No Better Time Than Now ) (Label: Ghostly International )

Thanks Miriam!!! Sending you the grocery tote!

  • Stumbleine – Eventide Island (Release: The Information Superhighway – Single ) (Label: Stumbleine )
  • Teen Daze – Modern Compromise (Release: Modern Compromise – Single ) (Label: Flora )
  • Possums at Twilight – Awake (Release: Interobject ) (Label: Possums at Twilight )

8AM Hour Notes

This hour’s goal: $1000.00
Currently this hour: $2,366.00

Thanks to Carolyn and Richard (me?). We both donated $120 to help get the momentum going!

  • Men I Trust – 5am Waltz (Release: Untourable Album ) (Label: Independent )
  • P O N G M A N – Extend (Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #41â€šÃ„Äâ€šÃ„Ä-â€šÃ„Äâ€šÃ„Ä50 ) (Label: Stratford Ct. )
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces (Release: Full Circle ) (Label: Ghostly International )
  • Hu – North (Release: Navigate – EP ) (Label: anon recordings )

Love you, love your ears, appreciate you, Lynn! Thank you for your donation!
Christine: Thank you for representing Edmonds!
Thanks Esteban!!

  • Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix) (Release: So Soon ) (Label: Planet Mu )
  • Patterns In Plastic – Balloons Don’t Always Fly (Sun Glitters Remix) (Release: BDAF Remixes ) (Label: Patterns In Plastic )
  • Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures (Release: Conditioned Air ) (Label: Evergreen Prefecture )

    • Thanks Victoria!!
    Stunt Dad in Port Orchard!!
    Thank you Leila in MA!
    Wow, Kerry from Bellevue, $700!
    And then Sebastian-- Day sponsor $75/mo!!! This is great!!

    9AM Hour Notes

    This hour’s goal: $750.00
    Currently this hour: $1,930.00

  • Altitude – Yesterday Tomorrow (Release: Yesterday Tomorrow ) (Label: Inner Ocean Records)
  • Shadley Peterson – Goodnight Seattle (Release: Pearls ) (Label: Keats Collective)
  • Sloslylove – Secret Dreams (Release: Secret Dreams ) (Label: Sloslylove )
  • High Tides – Summer Reflections (Release: Paradise Daze ) (Label: Rad Cult )
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix) (Release: Loyal ) (Label: Ghostly International )

    • Thanks Craig! We're going to send you the beanie!!! :)

  • Christopher Willits – Wide (Release: Opening ) (Label: Ghostly International)
  • Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix) (Release: Lucky Shiner (Deluxe Edition) ) (Label: Ghostly International)
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud (Release: Summer Rain – Single ) (Label: Dewtone Recordings)

    • OMG, Kathleen-- thank you! We did it!

    TY to Erik in Seattle $300...
    Thanks Benjamin in Bainbridge Island $40...
    Shout to Gloria in Covington $30/mo...
    Good listening! Ashley in Seattle $270...
    Thanks Priscilla in Everett $10/mo...
    (Honorable Mention to Leah, $10/mo just after 10am)

    Hey, thank you so much. This show would not be the same and would not exist without your support. Love you all.
    -Seth

    Photo: Swirly clouds over landscape sky. “Swirly clouds are what catch the most attention out of everything out there.” Credit: Darius Doom Scott via Stuffy Land Camp Canary (used by permission).

    Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

    Every donation you make cheers up one of my drag queen friends for 30 minutes.

    3 comments

