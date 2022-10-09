Cafe Chill: live blogging, show notes

Hello! We’re doing something different and live blogging today. Hit refresh to see the latest updates!
Live comments look like this.
Cafe Chill members who signed up today (final)
- (Honorable Mention to Leah, $10/mo just after 10am)
- Kathleen in Seattle $30/mo…
- Erik in Seattle $300…
- Benjamin in Bainbridge Island $40…
- Gloria in Covington $30/mo…
- Ashley in Seattle $270…
- Priscilla in Everett $10/mo…
6AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal: $500.00
Total: $20.00
Welcome to hour one of Cafe Chill. We're in the studio. The weird part is that we have not seen each other in person since... 2019?!!?
- Tycho – Brother (Release: Past Is Prologue) (Label: Ghostly International)
Also, the comment section is open below if you want to say nice things. The "live-cursor" is where we're at live on this page.
- Soular Order – Boreal (Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) ) (Label: Soular Order)
- Swimming TV – With You (Release: Raindance – EP ) (Label: Cosmonostro )
- Slow Magic – Manhattan (Release: How to Run Away ) (Label: Downtown Records / Fontana North )
- Laflamme – Oceana (Release: Palm ) (Label: Underground Parking )
Ok, we're a bit more organized now! catching up on not seeing each other for 3 years live on air... lol. Hey, we're recommending you sign up for a Day Sponsorship!
-
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia (Release: Future or Past – EP ) (Label: Orbital Rendezvous )
- Teebs – NES (Release: Did It Again – Single ) (Label: Brainfeeder )
- Hello Meteor – Dark Seasons Festival (Release: The End of All Known Land ) (Label: Evergreen Prefecture )
- Frameworks – Kings (Release: Kings ) (Label: Loci Records )
Check out our $30/month level. CLub 895! You might find yourself enjoying a new artist you never would have seen otherwise!
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix) (Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed ) (Label: Achillea Music )
- Space Ghost – Ufo (Release: Dance Planet ) (Label: Tartelet Records )
- Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine (Release: Young Alpine – Single ) (Label: Young Heavy Souls)
Thanks for your donation, Rose!
7AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal: $750.00
Total: $120.00
- Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation (Release: Exp.1 ) (Label: Bad Bat Records )
- Havana Swim Club – Peaches (Release: Havana Swim Club ) (Label: Havan Swim Club )
- City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment (Release: Neon Impasse ) (Label: City Girl Records )
- Lone – Echo Paths (Release: Always Inside Your Head ) (Label: Greco-Roman )
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet (Release: Home Planet – Single ) (Label: Melanaster Records )
- Shigeto – Miss U (Release: No Better Time Than Now ) (Label: Ghostly International )
Thanks Miriam!!! Sending you the grocery tote!
- Stumbleine – Eventide Island (Release: The Information Superhighway – Single ) (Label: Stumbleine )
- Teen Daze – Modern Compromise (Release: Modern Compromise – Single ) (Label: Flora )
- Possums at Twilight – Awake (Release: Interobject ) (Label: Possums at Twilight )
8AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal: $1000.00
Currently this hour: $2,366.00
Thanks to Carolyn and Richard (me?). We both donated $120 to help get the momentum going!
- Men I Trust – 5am Waltz (Release: Untourable Album ) (Label: Independent )
- P O N G M A N – Extend (Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #41â€šÃ„Äâ€šÃ„Ä-â€šÃ„Äâ€šÃ„Ä50 ) (Label: Stratford Ct. )
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces (Release: Full Circle ) (Label: Ghostly International )
- Hu – North (Release: Navigate – EP ) (Label: anon recordings )
Love you, love your ears, appreciate you, Lynn! Thank you for your donation!
Christine: Thank you for representing Edmonds!
Thanks Esteban!!
Thanks Victoria!!
Stunt Dad in Port Orchard!!
Thank you Leila in MA!
Wow, Kerry from Bellevue, $700!
And then Sebastian-- Day sponsor $75/mo!!! This is great!!
9AM Hour Notes
This hour’s goal: $750.00
Currently this hour: $1,930.00
Thanks Craig! We're going to send you the beanie!!! :)
OMG, Kathleen-- thank you! We did it!
TY to Erik in Seattle $300...
Thanks Benjamin in Bainbridge Island $40...
Shout to Gloria in Covington $30/mo...
Good listening! Ashley in Seattle $270...
Thanks Priscilla in Everett $10/mo...
(Honorable Mention to Leah, $10/mo just after 10am)
Hey, thank you so much. This show would not be the same and would not exist without your support. Love you all.
-Seth
Photo: Swirly clouds over landscape sky. “Swirly clouds are what catch the most attention out of everything out there.” Credit: Darius Doom Scott via Stuffy Land Camp Canary (used by permission).
Enjoying the music, having fun listening to your banter.
Happy Sunday.
,
Rose
Thank you Rose!!! We are having fun, thanks for joining us!
Thanks to everyone who joined in. We had a lot of fun.