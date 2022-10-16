Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more

Richard J Dalton, may exist with a degree of independence from understood references
October 16, 2022
5 min read
An autumn landscape with mountains and a winding river.

First off, thanks to everyone who helped out last week during the Cafe Chill portion of the Fall 2022 Fund Drive. We did some live blogging last week, which was a lot of fun. You can still check it out here.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Snake River and Teton Range during Autumn”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park (NPS Photo), public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Rhombus Index – Leptosol
      Release: Planar – EP
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
      Release: An Astronauts View – Single
      Label: Daniel Imhof
  • Space Ghost – Ufo
      Release: Dance Planet
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Admo – Equinox
      Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Hotel Pools – Polaris
      Release: Polaris – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Telequanta – Programmable Matter
      Release: Programmable Matter – Single
      Label: Telequanta
  • 2814 – Impact
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records

7AM Playlist

  • Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
      Release: Since U Asked – Single
      Label: Secret Songs
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records, LLC
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Insightful
  • Mvnners – Soft Drive
      Release: Soft Drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Sniffle Party – Peach Dream
      Release: Peach Dream – EP
      Label: lowkey radical
  • Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
      Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
      Label: Loci Records
  • Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep
  • Unfound – Home
      Release: Anomaly
      Label: 899374 Records DK2
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Kiasmos
      Label: Erased Tapes
  • Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends
      Release: Where the World Ends
      Label: Friends of Friends

8AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
      Release: Neat Tape 2
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Kasseo – Finale
      Release: Finale – Single
      Label: K Records
  • Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • Precept – Ascend
      Release: When We Are in Bloom
      Label: analog horizons
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has The Right To Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Catching Flies – Komorebi
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Mute City – Seawall
      Release: Data Breach
      Label: Claw Solutions
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Tycho – From Home
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Lyli J – Agave
      Release: Micro Wanders
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Seemio – Untitled ii
      Release: Untitled – Single
      Label: Seemio Music
  • Sundrenched – Car Commercial
      Release: Emerald – EP
      Label: Sundrenched
  • Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
      Release: Time Is a Tool
      Label: The Rust Music
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: śÜāť¨Ī
  • Birocratic – Stay Gold
      Release: Beets
      Label: Birocratic
  • Koresma – Free
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Luka – Fault Line
      Release: Fault Line – Single
      Label: BLDG5 Records
  • Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
      Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Kiasmos – Looped
      Release: Kiasmos
      Label: Erased Tapes

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

