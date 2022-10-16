Café Chill playlist: Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more

First off, thanks to everyone who helped out last week during the Cafe Chill portion of the Fall 2022 Fund Drive. We did some live blogging last week, which was a lot of fun. You can still check it out here.
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Snake River and Teton Range during Autumn”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park (NPS Photo), public domain [i].
Originally aired 16 Oct 2022
6AM Playlist
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- firephly – Points of Light
Release: Points of Light – Single
Label: Firephly
- Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Release: Planar – EP
Label: See Blue Audio
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
Release: An Astronauts View – Single
Label: Daniel Imhof
- Space Ghost – Ufo
Release: Dance Planet
Label: Tartelet Records
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Admo – Equinox
Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Hotel Pools – Polaris
Release: Polaris – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Release: Programmable Matter – Single
Label: Telequanta
- 2814 – Impact
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
7AM Playlist
- Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Release: Since U Asked – Single
Label: Secret Songs
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
- Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Insightful
- Mvnners – Soft Drive
Release: Soft Drive – Single
Label: SXN
- Sniffle Party – Peach Dream
Release: Peach Dream – EP
Label: lowkey radical
- Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes
Label: Loci Records
- Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver
Release: Crescent Lake – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
- Unfound – Home
Release: Anomaly
Label: 899374 Records DK2
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
- Indian Wells – It’s Where the World Ends
Release: Where the World Ends
Label: Friends of Friends
8AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot
Release: Neat Tape 2
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Kasseo – Finale
Release: Finale – Single
Label: K Records
- Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- Precept – Ascend
Release: When We Are in Bloom
Label: analog horizons
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
- fr√ľit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Catching Flies – Komorebi
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Tycho – From Home
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
- Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Lyli J – Agave
Release: Micro Wanders
Label: See Blue Audio
- Seemio – Untitled ii
Release: Untitled – Single
Label: Seemio Music
- Sundrenched – Car Commercial
Release: Emerald – EP
Label: Sundrenched
- Zonra & Jackson Hale – December
Release: Time Is a Tool
Label: The Rust Music
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: śÜāť¨Ī
- Birocratic – Stay Gold
Release: Beets
Label: Birocratic
- Koresma – Free
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Luka – Fault Line
Release: Fault Line – Single
Label: BLDG5 Records
- Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Kiasmos – Looped
Release: Kiasmos
Label: Erased Tapes
