Café Chill playlist: Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more

First off, thanks to everyone who helped out last week during the Cafe Chill portion of the Fall 2022 Fund Drive. We did some live blogging last week, which was a lot of fun. You can still check it out here.

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Earthen Sea, Precept, Boards of Canada and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Snake River and Teton Range during Autumn”. Credit: Grand Teton National Park (NPS Photo), public domain [i].

Originally aired 16 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Rhombus Index – Leptosol

Release: Planar – EP

Label: See Blue Audio

Florida Skyline – Let's Go Home Now

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View

Release: An Astronauts View – Single

Label: Daniel Imhof

Space Ghost – Ufo

Release: Dance Planet

Label: Tartelet Records

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Admo – Equinox

Release: Stratford Ct. Sonus Auri

Label: Stratford Ct.

Hotel Pools – Polaris

Release: Polaris – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Telequanta – Programmable Matter

Release: Programmable Matter – Single

Label: Telequanta

2814 – Impact

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

7AM Playlist

Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked

Release: Since U Asked – Single

Label: Secret Songs

Bad Snacks – Homecoming

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

Insightful – Without

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Insightful

Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single

Label: SXN

Sniffle Party – Peach Dream

Release: Peach Dream – EP

Label: lowkey radical

Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)

Release: Dusk to Dawn Remixes

Label: Loci Records

Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

boerd – Look

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

Unfound – Home

Release: Anomaly

Label: 899374 Records DK2

Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Kiasmos

Label: Erased Tapes

Indian Wells – It's Where the World Ends

Release: Where the World Ends

Label: Friends of Friends

8AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Oh Shoot

Release: Neat Tape 2

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Kasseo – Finale

Release: Finale – Single

Label: K Records

Earthen Sea – Shiny Nowhere

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

Precept – Ascend

Release: When We Are in Bloom

Label: analog horizons

Boards of Canada – Aquarius

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls' Coasting In Circles Remix)

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Mute City – Seawall

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Tycho – From Home

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Hello Meteor – tropikel- (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Hello Meteor – Light Between Structures

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Lyli J – Agave

Release: Micro Wanders

Label: See Blue Audio

Seemio – Untitled ii

Release: Untitled – Single

Label: Seemio Music

Sundrenched – Car Commercial

Release: Emerald – EP

Label: Sundrenched

Zonra & Jackson Hale – December

Release: Time Is a Tool

Label: The Rust Music

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill

Release: The Life of Riley

Label: Stratford Ct.

Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single

Label: śÜāť¨Ī

Birocratic – Stay Gold

Release: Beets

Label: Birocratic

Koresma – Free

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Luka – Fault Line

Release: Fault Line – Single

Label: BLDG5 Records

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Kiasmos – Looped

Release: Kiasmos

Label: Erased Tapes

