Café Chill playlist: Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more

A little later than usual posting this, but the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Cliff Lake”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].
Originally aired 23 Oct 2022
6AM Playlist
- adamlondon – Maple
Release: Hiddenhills
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Cydny – On Control
Release: Cydny
Label: Step Pepper
- Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
Release: Inure – EP
Label: Cliffen Music
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Insightful – Without
Release: All That Is Left Is Right
Label: Insightful
- The Tin Box – Moving Body
Release: Movement I-V
Label: The Tin Box
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
Label: Memory Scale
- Oldtwig – Dark Matter
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Brothertiger – High Tide
Release: Out of Touch
Label: NEWTOK
- Shepard – Not Bad Enough
Release: Against Our Nation
Label: Shepard
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Palladian – Goosebumps
Release: Surfaces – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
7AM Playlist
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Gold Panda – Enoshima
Release: Half of Where You Live
Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.
- Slow Magic – Manhattan
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- fr√ľit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Lone – Sleepwalkers
Release: Levitate
Label: R&S Records
- Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- Yppah – Light Cycle
Release: Sunset in the Deep End
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- wowflower – You Love Him
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Fat Beats Records
- Mute City – Seawall
Release: Data Breach
Label: Claw Solutions
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
Label: Wild Nature
8AM Playlist
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Bad Snacks – Homecoming
Release: Neat Tape 1
Label: backbeet records, LLC
- Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
Release: Approach
Label: Planet Boelex
- Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
Label: Achillea Music
- Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
Label: Loci Records
- Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
Release: Replaced – EP
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- Sulyya – Romdeau
Release: Petal Collage – EP
Label: Ian Aisling
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Space Ghost – Color Waves
Release: Endless Light
Label: Tartelet Records
9AM Playlist
- Swimming TV – Raindance
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
Release: Neon Impasse
Label: City Girl Records
- Tycho – Cloud Generator
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- fr√ľit – Yellow Waters
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: SXN
- Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- Sun Glitters – Drenched (feat. Bermuda Bonnie)
Release: The Singles (2011-2017)
Label: Sun Glitters
- Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
Release: Wonderful – Single
Label: Upscale
- Bowcraft – Autumn Every
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- edapollo – By the River
Release: Blue Spring
Label: Opine
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Moss Garden – Single
Label: Site Nonsite
- WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
Release: Sophrosyne
Label: WMD
- Departure – Ocean Breeze
Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
Label: DEPARTURE
- Hello Meteor – Blush Fog
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment