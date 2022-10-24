Café Chill playlist: Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more

A little later than usual posting this, but the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Cliff Lake”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

adamlondon – Maple

Release: Hiddenhills

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Cydny

Label: Step Pepper

Release: Inure – EP

Label: Cliffen Music

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: All That Is Left Is Right

Label: Insightful

Release: Movement I-V

Label: The Tin Box

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single

Label: Memory Scale

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Release: Out of Touch

Label: NEWTOK

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Surfaces – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

7AM Playlist

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Release: Half of Where You Live

Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.

Release: How to Run Away

Label: Downtown Records

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Levitate

Label: R&S Records

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single

Label: firephly

Release: Sunset in the Deep End

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Fat Beats Records

Release: Data Breach

Label: Claw Solutions

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single

Label: Wild Nature

8AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Neat Tape 1

Label: backbeet records, LLC

Release: Approach

Label: Planet Boelex

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP

Label: Loci Records

Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Replaced – EP

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

Release: Petal Collage – EP

Label: Ian Aisling

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Endless Light

Label: Tartelet Records

9AM Playlist

Swimming TV – Raindance

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Neon Impasse

Label: City Girl Records

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: SXN

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

Release: The Singles (2011-2017)

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Wonderful – Single

Label: Upscale

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

Release: Moss Garden – Single

Label: Site Nonsite

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

Release: Ocean Breeze – Single

Label: DEPARTURE

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.