Café Chill playlist: Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more

October 24, 2022
A clear blue lake surrounded by trees and rocks.

A little later than usual posting this, but the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Planet Boelex, Arms and Sleepers, Sulyya and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Cliff Lake”. Credit: Lassen Volcanic National Park (National Park Service), public domain [i].

Originally aired 23 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

  • adamlondon – Maple
      Release: Hiddenhills
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Cydny – On Control
      Release: Cydny
      Label: Step Pepper
  • Jay Cliffen – Efflorescence
      Release: Inure – EP
      Label: Cliffen Music
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Insightful – Without
      Release: All That Is Left Is Right
      Label: Insightful
  • The Tin Box – Moving Body
      Release: Movement I-V
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Memory Scale – The Shadow and the Shape (Live Version)
      Release: Music Files Vol. 2 (Live Version) – Single
      Label: Memory Scale
  • Oldtwig – Dark Matter
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Brothertiger – High Tide
      Release: Out of Touch
      Label: NEWTOK
  • Shepard – Not Bad Enough
      Release: Against Our Nation
      Label: Shepard
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Palladian – Goosebumps
      Release: Surfaces – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Gold Panda – Enoshima
      Release: Half of Where You Live
      Label: YOSHIMOTO MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT CO.
  • Slow Magic – Manhattan
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations – EP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Lone – Sleepwalkers
      Release: Levitate
      Label: R&S Records
  • Firephly – Passage To The Sky
      Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
      Label: firephly
  • Yppah – Light Cycle
      Release: Sunset in the Deep End
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Pink Cloud Days
      Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • wowflower – You Love Him
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Fat Beats Records
  • Mute City – Seawall
      Release: Data Breach
      Label: Claw Solutions
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Sun Glitters – DDeepptthhlleessss
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Hotel Pools – Distance (feat. Memorex Memories)
      Release: Distance (feat. Memorex Memories) – Single
      Label: Wild Nature

8AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Bad Snacks – Homecoming
      Release: Neat Tape 1
      Label: backbeet records, LLC
  • Planet Boelex – Upset Hexadecimal
      Release: Approach
      Label: Planet Boelex
  • Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
      Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Rosentwig – Psithurism
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul (Crookram Remix)
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Emancipator & 9 Theory – Tangerine Sour
      Release: A Thousand Clouds – EP
      Label: Loci Records
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials, Telescopes
      Release: Sundials, Telescopes – EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Birocratic – Dead Cat in the Parking Lot
      Release: Replaced – EP
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • Sulyya – Romdeau
      Release: Petal Collage – EP
      Label: Ian Aisling
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Pablo Bolivar – Hoopoo
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Space Ghost – Color Waves
      Release: Endless Light
      Label: Tartelet Records

9AM Playlist

  • Swimming TV – Raindance
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • City Girl – Mist Beneath Your Apartment
      Release: Neon Impasse
      Label: City Girl Records
  • Tycho – Cloud Generator
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • fr√ľit – Yellow Waters
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • Sun Glitters – Drenched (feat. Bermuda Bonnie)
      Release: The Singles (2011-2017)
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
      Release: Wonderful – Single
      Label: Upscale
  • Bowcraft – Autumn Every
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: Blue Spring
      Label: Opine
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Moss Garden – Single
      Label: Site Nonsite
  • WMD – A Downpour Spent Inside Under a Blanket / Always With You
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD
  • Departure – Ocean Breeze
      Release: Ocean Breeze – Single
      Label: DEPARTURE
  • Hello Meteor – Blush Fog
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Bad Snacks – Same Water, Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC

