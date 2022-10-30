Café Chill playlist: Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Badgers at the Monument”. Credit: John Day Fossil Beds National Monument/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – ‘trapik(e)l– (BONUS STAGE)

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy Qaett – Gienah

Release: Gienah – Single

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

Release: Gienah – Single Label: Fedbymachines Audio The Tin Box – Moving Flight

Release: Movement II – Single

Label: The Tin Box

Release: Movement II – Single Label: The Tin Box Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

Release: Bask Label: Gravitas Recordings Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress

Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP

Label: Silver Bear Recordings

Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP Label: Silver Bear Recordings 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle

Label: I Low You Records

Release: Sun Will Crackle Label: I Low You Records Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Release: Vessels IX Label: Future Astronauts Sundrenched – Tomorrow

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4 Label: Dust-Tone Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP

Label: 2713475 Records DK2

Release: I – EP Label: 2713475 Records DK2 Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh Label: Future Archive Recordings Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

7AM Playlist

Tmpst – Transit

Release: With Kindness

Label: 797562 Records DK

Release: With Kindness Label: 797562 Records DK Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single Label: 1030018 Records DK IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love

Release: One More Night

Label: Nest Records

Release: One More Night Label: Nest Records il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)

Release: Places – EP

Label: il:lo

Release: Places – EP Label: il:lo Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition

Release: Fastfall – Dustforce Original Soundtrack

Label: Lifeformed

Release: Fastfall – Dustforce Original Soundtrack Label: Lifeformed Rosentwig – Supergravity

Release: Kopfkino

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: Kopfkino Label: 904678 Records DK Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Coastal Obscure Label: Evergreen Prefecture Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy Fujii – Cartridge Unit

Release: Astray

Label: Fujii

Release: Astray Label: Fujii Mint Julep – Blinded

Release: Stray Fantasies

Label: Western Vinyl

Release: Stray Fantasies Label: Western Vinyl edapollo – By the River

Release: By the River – Single

Label: Opine

Release: By the River – Single Label: Opine Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Imagine Gold Label: Loci Records Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun

Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016 Label: Chillhop Records Birocratic – Extra Fresh

Release: Extra Fresh – Single

Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

8AM Playlist

Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Release: The Mood – Single Label: Majestic Casual Records Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark Label: Floating Forest Cialyn – Heliotype

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Release: In From The Cold Label: Cialyn Feverkin – Silhouette

Release: Silhouette – Single

Label: 559975 Records DK2

Release: Silhouette – Single Label: 559975 Records DK2 Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations Label: Evergreen Prefecture lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Stay Asleep – Single Label: SXN Esolagoto – Humidity

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP Label: Beatsupply Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60 Label: Stratford Ct. Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Secret Dreams Label: Sloslylove Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

Release: Locate Memories – Single Label: Decisive Koala BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Release: Pretty World Label: 1629096 Records DK Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dwell Label: Ghostly International Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

Release: Summer Rain – Single Label: Dewtone Recordings Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Moss Garden – Single

Label: Obvious Things

Release: Moss Garden – Single Label: Obvious Things Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

9AM Playlist

Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: 4 Am – Single Label: Tartelet Records Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Lunar – Single Label: Wild Nature Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Release: …I Care Because You Do Label: Warp Records Macroblank – balsalm boys

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4 Label: Macroblank Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance Label: Haunted Lakes System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

Release: Common Water – EP Label: 949877 Records DK2 upusen – Kangaroo

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Release: The Sun & the Moon Label: Nerddelic Studio Works Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Community Broadcasting Label: Evergreen Prefecture firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Points of Light – Single Label: Firephly Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021 Label: Chillhop Records Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single Label: Stumbleine Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture 100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Release: Yarrow Label: 645497 Records DK Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Release: memory

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: memory Label: Inner Ocean Records Sensi Sye – Struggle

Release: Struggle – Single

Label: 614891 Records DK2

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.