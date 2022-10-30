Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more

October 30, 2022
5 min read
Two brown and white badgers on green grass.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Badgers at the Monument”. Credit: John Day Fossil Beds National Monument/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 30 Oct 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – ‘trapik(e)l– (BONUS STAGE)
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Qaett – Gienah
      Release: Gienah – Single
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • The Tin Box – Moving Flight
      Release: Movement II – Single
      Label: The Tin Box
  • Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
      Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP
      Label: Silver Bear Recordings
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Sundrenched – Tomorrow
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
      Release: I – EP
      Label: 2713475 Records DK2
  • Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
      Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora

7AM Playlist

  • Tmpst – Transit
      Release: With Kindness
      Label: 797562 Records DK
  • Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
      Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
      Label: 1030018 Records DK
  • IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love
      Release: One More Night
      Label: Nest Records
  • il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
      Release: Places – EP
      Label: il:lo
  • Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition
      Release: Fastfall – Dustforce Original Soundtrack
      Label: Lifeformed
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
      Release: Kopfkino
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Fujii – Cartridge Unit
      Release: Astray
      Label: Fujii
  • Mint Julep – Blinded
      Release: Stray Fantasies
      Label: Western Vinyl
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: By the River – Single
      Label: Opine
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Birocratic – Extra Fresh
      Release: Extra Fresh – Single
      Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution

8AM Playlist

  • Kaelyn – The Mood
      Release: The Mood – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Cialyn – Heliotype
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Feverkin – Silhouette
      Release: Silhouette – Single
      Label: 559975 Records DK2
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Esolagoto – Humidity
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
      Release: Dwell
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Moss Garden – Single
      Label: Obvious Things
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

9AM Playlist

  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Macroblank – balsalm boys
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • System – Manarola
      Release: Common Water – EP
      Label: 949877 Records DK2
  • upusen – Kangaroo
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
      Release: memory
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sensi Sye – Struggle
      Release: Struggle – Single
      Label: 614891 Records DK2

