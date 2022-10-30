Café Chill playlist: Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Site Nonsite, lover girl, Kaelyn, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Badgers at the Monument”. Credit: John Day Fossil Beds National Monument/NPS Photo, public domain [i].
Originally aired 30 Oct 2022
6AM Playlist
- Hello Meteor – ‘trapik(e)l– (BONUS STAGE)
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Ocean Breath
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Qaett – Gienah
Release: Gienah – Single
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- The Tin Box – Moving Flight
Release: Movement II – Single
Label: The Tin Box
- Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Kilig – Blue Coat, Red Dress
Release: Blue Coat, Red Dress EP
Label: Silver Bear Recordings
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Sundrenched – Tomorrow
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
- Sun Glitters – BBaacckk && FFoorrtthh
Release: SSoofftt TToouucchh
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
7AM Playlist
- Tmpst – Transit
Release: With Kindness
Label: 797562 Records DK
- Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- IVVY – Make Me Fall In Love
Release: One More Night
Label: Nest Records
- il:lo – Reine (feat. Brain Blake)
Release: Places – EP
Label: il:lo
- Lifeformed – 9-Bit Expedition
Release: Fastfall – Dustforce Original Soundtrack
Label: Lifeformed
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Fujii – Cartridge Unit
Release: Astray
Label: Fujii
- Mint Julep – Blinded
Release: Stray Fantasies
Label: Western Vinyl
- edapollo – By the River
Release: By the River – Single
Label: Opine
- Frameworks – Rotations
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
Label: Chillhop Records
- Birocratic – Extra Fresh
Release: Extra Fresh – Single
Label: Birocratic and Many Hats Distribution
8AM Playlist
- Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Cialyn – Heliotype
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Feverkin – Silhouette
Release: Silhouette – Single
Label: 559975 Records DK2
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Esolagoto – Humidity
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Moss Garden – Single
Label: Obvious Things
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
9AM Playlist
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Macroblank – balsalm boys
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
- upusen – Kangaroo
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- firephly – Points of Light
Release: Points of Light – Single
Label: Firephly
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Release: memory
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Sensi Sye – Struggle
Release: Struggle – Single
Label: 614891 Records DK2
