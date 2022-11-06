Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more

Richard J Dalton, thoughts of kittens and puppers.
November 6, 2022
5 min read
Mountain peaks and peaks in the distance with snow. An expired tree is in the foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Wheeler Peak” (Wheeler Peak on the way up the Summit Trail). Credit: Great Basin National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

6AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
      Release: Lessons
      Label: Future Classic
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Kashi – Summit
      Release: Tides/Summit – Single
      Label: Ruca
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • eeph & Jani – Resolve
      Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • IHF – Evolve
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Menta – Shibuya Streets
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SXN
  • Manatee Commune – Wake
      Release: Wake – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Frameworks – Fires
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

7AM Playlist

  • Smika – Bouquet
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Southpaw – Sincerly A Girl U Once Knew
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
      Release: Sunset Lover Remixes – EP
      Label: Petit Biscuit Music
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Tycho – Outer Sunset
      Release: Simulcast
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Emancipator – Dodo
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
      Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
      Label: Rhoda
  • Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
      Release: Paracosm
      Label: Pod
  • ITO – The Cliff
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Submerse – Bake Sale
      Release: See You Soon
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
      Release: Bask
      Label: Gravitas Recordings
  • Akay – Iroh
      Release: Iroh – Single
      Label: AKAY

8AM Playlist

  • Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Frythm – Rose Quartz
      Release: Flow
      Label: SXN
  • Livision – Retro Lemonade
      Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
      Label: Livision
  • Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
      Release: Framework of a Dream
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Macroblank – Vice Grip
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA
  • DreamStation1986 – Landscape
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
      Release: Havana Swim Club
      Label: Havan Swim Club
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
      Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
      Label: Audionautic Records
  • Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
      Release: Slow Waves
      Label: Project Mooncircle

9AM Playlist

  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lux Natura – Rains
      Release: Ephemerals
      Label: 718048 Records DK
  • Oldtwig – Wasteland
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
      Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Lost Flights – Attraction
      Release: Attraction – Single
      Label: Lost Flights
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • December Trails – Sea Garden
      Release: Sea Garden – Single
      Label: Insight Music
  • DWDY – Natural High
      Release: Sleeping Giant IV
      Label: DWDY
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Tor. – Foxglove
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

