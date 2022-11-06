Café Chill playlist: Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Wheeler Peak” (Wheeler Peak on the way up the Summit Trail). Credit: Great Basin National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 06 Nov 2022
6AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Thrupence – Don’t You Mind
Release: Lessons
Label: Future Classic
- Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Compressed Soul
- Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Kashi – Summit
Release: Tides/Summit – Single
Label: Ruca
- TOR – City 66
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
- Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
- eeph & Jani – Resolve
Release: Focus and Distraction – Single
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- IHF – Evolve
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Menta – Shibuya Streets
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
- Manatee Commune – Wake
Release: Wake – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Frameworks – Fires
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
7AM Playlist
- Smika – Bouquet
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Southpaw – Sincerly A Girl U Once Knew
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Sunset Lover Remixes – EP
Label: Petit Biscuit Music
- fr√ľit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- Tycho – Outer Sunset
Release: Simulcast
Label: Ninja Tune
- Emancipator – Dodo
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single
Label: Rhoda
- Washed Out – Don’t Give Up
Release: Paracosm
Label: Pod
- ITO – The Cliff
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Submerse – Bake Sale
Release: See You Soon
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)
Release: Bask
Label: Gravitas Recordings
- Akay – Iroh
Release: Iroh – Single
Label: AKAY
8AM Playlist
- Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Frythm – Rose Quartz
Release: Flow
Label: SXN
- Livision – Retro Lemonade
Release: Retro Lemonade – Single
Label: Livision
- Pablo Bolivar – Fuse
Release: Framework of a Dream
Label: Seven Villas
- Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
- DreamStation1986 – Landscape
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Havana Swim Club – Lagoon
Release: Havana Swim Club
Label: Havan Swim Club
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- upusen – Tape End
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental
Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single
Label: Audionautic Records
- Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Boards of Canada – Roygbiv
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Release: Apotheosis – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
9AM Playlist
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Lux Natura – Rains
Release: Ephemerals
Label: 718048 Records DK
- Oldtwig – Wasteland
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
Label: Peaks
- Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
- Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Release: Luna – Single
Label: Forhill
- Lost Flights – Attraction
Release: Attraction – Single
Label: Lost Flights
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- December Trails – Sea Garden
Release: Sea Garden – Single
Label: Insight Music
- DWDY – Natural High
Release: Sleeping Giant IV
Label: DWDY
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)
Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
Label: Sun Glitters
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Tor. – Foxglove
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
