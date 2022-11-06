Café Chill playlist: Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Stumbleine, upusen, Frequency Control Centre and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Wheeler Peak” (Wheeler Peak on the way up the Summit Trail). Credit: Great Basin National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 06 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Thrupence – Don't You Mind

Release: Lessons

Label: Future Classic

Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Compressed Soul

Arvo to me – Blue Lagoon

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Kashi – Summit

Release: Tides/Summit – Single

Label: Ruca

TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

eeph & Jani – Resolve

Release: Focus and Distraction – Single

Label: SVNSET WAVES

IHF – Evolve

Release: Departure – EP

Label: Seeking Blue

Menta – Shibuya Streets

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

Manatee Commune – Wake

Release: Wake – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Frameworks – Fires

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Catching Flies – Mama's Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

7AM Playlist

Smika – Bouquet

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Southpaw – Sincerly A Girl U Once Knew

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

Release: Sunset Lover Remixes – EP

Label: Petit Biscuit Music

früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Tycho – Outer Sunset

Release: Simulcast

Label: Ninja Tune

Emancipator – Dodo

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Release: For You (Flamingosis Remix) – Single

Label: Rhoda

Washed Out – Don't Give Up

Release: Paracosm

Label: Pod

ITO – The Cliff

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Submerse – Bake Sale

Release: See You Soon

Label: Project Mooncircle

Edamame – Mango Pulp (feat. Ian Ewing)

Release: Bask

Label: Gravitas Recordings

Akay – Iroh

Release: Iroh – Single

Label: AKAY

8AM Playlist

Stumbleine – The Cracks Let the Light In

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time

Label: Likes Flowers Records

Frythm – Rose Quartz

Release: Flow

Label: SXN

Livision – Retro Lemonade

Release: Retro Lemonade – Single

Label: Livision

Pablo Bolivar – Fuse

Release: Framework of a Dream

Label: Seven Villas

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

DreamStation1986 – Landscape

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Havana Swim Club – Lagoon

Release: Havana Swim Club

Label: Havan Swim Club

Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Frequency Control Centre – Ventral Tegmental

Release: Ventral Tegmental – Single

Label: Audionautic Records

Pbs'73 – Viewers Like You

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Boards of Canada – Roygbiv

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Submerse – Let's Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

9AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Lux Natura – Rains

Release: Ephemerals

Label: 718048 Records DK

Oldtwig – Wasteland

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal

Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single

Label: Peaks

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Lost Flights – Attraction

Release: Attraction – Single

Label: Lost Flights

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

December Trails – Sea Garden

Release: Sea Garden – Single

Label: Insight Music

DWDY – Natural High

Release: Sleeping Giant IV

Label: DWDY

PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS, Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)

Label: Sun Glitters

Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Tor. – Foxglove

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

