Café Chill playlist: Hello Meteor, Geotic, Koresma and more

November 13, 2022
A small volcano cone with a paved trail leading up the perimeter.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Hello Meteor, Geotic, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Spatter Cone” (Visitors can walk up to and look inside two of the park’s smallest volcanoes; the Spatter Cones). Credit: Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 13 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
      Release: Ascent – Single
      Label: Aonian
  • wowflower – You Love Him
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • Southpaw – Do It Right
      Release: Moments.
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Past Palms – Flowerbed
      Release: Empyrean – EP
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Macroblank – Vice Grip
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: Blue Spring
      Label: Opine
  • Igama – Cold
      Release: Endure – Single
      Label: 666608 Records DK2
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • IHF – Ever Be the Same
      Release: Oasis
      Label: Lowly
  • Swimming TV – With You
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home

7AM Playlist

  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
      Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Teebs – Prayers ii
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Tundra – Single
      Label: 803651 Records DK
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
      Release: Apotheosis – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Foewi – Interference
      Release: Interference – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware

8AM Playlist

  • Jinsang – Herewego
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
      Release: Black Paris 86
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • AstroLogical – Symbiosis
      Release: Private World – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
  • Pbs’73 – American Summer
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Koresma – Waves
      Release: South – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Tycho – Into the Woods
      Release: Simulcast
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Geotic – Accept
      Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
      Label: Basement’s Basement
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music

9AM Playlist

  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lux Natura – Rains
      Release: Ephemerals
      Label: 718048 Records DK
  • Oldtwig – Wasteland
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
      Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Lost Flights – Attraction
      Release: Attraction – Single
      Label: Lost Flights
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • December Trails – Sea Garden
      Release: Sea Garden – Single
      Label: Insight Music
  • DWDY – Natural High
      Release: Sleeping Giant IV
      Label: DWDY
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Vol 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • TOR – Foxglove
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

