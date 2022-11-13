Café Chill playlist: Hello Meteor, Geotic, Koresma and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Hello Meteor, Geotic, Koresma and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Spatter Cone” (Visitors can walk up to and look inside two of the park’s smallest volcanoes; the Spatter Cones). Credit: Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 13 Sep 2022

6AM Playlist

Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version

Release: Ascent – Single

Label: Aonian

wowflower – You Love Him

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Southpaw – Do It Right

Release: Moments.

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Past Palms – Flowerbed

Release: Empyrean – EP

Label: 581097 Records DK

Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Macroblank – Vice Grip

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

edapollo – By the River

Release: Blue Spring

Label: Opine

Igama – Cold

Release: Endure – Single

Label: 666608 Records DK2

früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

IHF – Ever Be the Same

Release: Oasis

Label: Lowly

Swimming TV – With You

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

7AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP

Label: Vibecast

Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

Firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Teebs – Prayers ii

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Release: Tundra – Single

Label: 803651 Records DK

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Release: Apotheosis – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Foewi – Interference

Release: Interference – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Bakradze – An Evening With John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

8AM Playlist

Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Giraffage – Girl

Release: Comfort

Label: Giraffage

Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Canada

Pbs'73 – American Summer

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Tycho – Into the Woods

Release: Simulcast

Label: Ninja Tune

Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair

Label: Basement’s Basement

Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single

Label: Tobias

Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single

Label: Flora

wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

9AM Playlist

Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Lux Natura – Rains

Release: Ephemerals

Label: 718048 Records DK

Oldtwig – Wasteland

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal

Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single

Label: Peaks

Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Lost Flights – Attraction

Release: Attraction – Single

Label: Lost Flights

Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

December Trails – Sea Garden

Release: Sea Garden – Single

Label: Insight Music

DWDY – Natural High

Release: Sleeping Giant IV

Label: DWDY

PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS Vol 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)

Label: Sun Glitters

Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

TOR – Foxglove

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

