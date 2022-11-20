Café Chill playlist: Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.
Originally aired 20 Nov 2022
6AM Playlist
- Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Shigeto – Silver Lining
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tom Day – Valerie
Release: Valerie – Single
Label: Peaks
- Smika – Ripples
Release: Opal
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Moonnight Sequence – By the City
Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
Label: Odysea
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Lone – Echo Paths
Release: Always Inside Your Head
Label: Greco-Roman
- M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
Release: Vacation – Single
Label: Friends of Friends
- Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
Release: Silent Flo – Single
Label: Headphone Activist
7AM Playlist
- Shigeto – Huron River Drive
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
- Sundrenched – Flyby
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Tycho – Glider
Release: Epoch
Label: Inertia Music
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Koresma & edapollo – Paint the Sky
Release: Paint the Sky – Single
Label: Koresma & Edapollo
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Tundra – Single
Label: 803651 Records DK
- il:lo – Biome
Release: Biome – Single
Label: il:lo
- Frameworks – Fires
Release: Imagine Gold
Label: Loci Records
- Southpaw – Blackbird
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Live Forever
Release: Live Forever – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
Label: Chillhop Records
- Bad Snacks – Settle In
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
8AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Oldtwig – Cosmos
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: 591184 Records DK
- Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Takeleave – Calibu
Release: Inner Sea
Label: Project Mooncircle
- Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
Release: Black Paris 86
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
- Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
Release: A Lake Forms – EP
Label: darqlab_media
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
Release: Loyal
Label: Ghostly International
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
Release: Ocean Tides – Single
Label: Chillhop Records
9AM Playlist
- Gold Panda – Swimmer
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: Ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
Label: Tomas Novoa
- il:lo – Biome
Release: Biome – Single
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Shigeto – Miss U
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Jinsang – bliss
Release: life
Label: VinDig
- Late June – Mist
Release: Standing Still – EP
Label: Heroic
- Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
Release: Alterwinds – Single
Label: EKORD
- Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
Release: There Is Love in You
Label: Text Records
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Gold Panda – The Want
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
