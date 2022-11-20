Café Chill playlist: Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Originally aired 20 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

Hello Meteor – The First Iteration

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Valerie – Single

Label: Peaks

Release: Opal

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single

Label: Odysea

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Vacation – Single

Label: Friends of Friends

Release: Silent Flo – Single

Label: Headphone Activist

7AM Playlist

Shigeto – Huron River Drive

Release: Lineage

Label: Ghostly International

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Epoch

Label: Inertia Music

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: Tugboat Records

Release: Paint the Sky – Single

Label: Koresma & Edapollo

Release: Tundra – Single

Label: 803651 Records DK

Release: Biome – Single

Label: il:lo

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Live Forever – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016

Label: Chillhop Records

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

8AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: 591184 Records DK

Release: Sour Leaves

Label: Cialyn

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

Release: A Lake Forms – EP

Label: darqlab_media

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Loyal

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Ocean Tides – Single

Label: Chillhop Records

9AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Swimmer

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Ghostcats

Label: ERH

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: Espacio Negativo – EP

Label: Tomas Novoa

Release: Biome – Single

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: life

Label: VinDig

Release: Standing Still – EP

Label: Heroic

Release: Alterwinds – Single

Label: EKORD

Release: There Is Love in You

Label: Text Records

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

