Café Chill playlist: Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more

November 20, 2022
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Cryptic Moses, firephly, Cialyn and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Bitterroot” (Although often pink, the bitterroot found at Craters of the Moon is almost always white with a vague pink tinge). Credit: Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 20 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Hello Meteor – The First Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Silver Lining
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tom Day – Valerie
      Release: Valerie – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Smika – Ripples
      Release: Opal
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Hello Meteor – Indigo Inter-Island Transit
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Moonnight Sequence – By the City
      Release: Shibuya Secrets – Single
      Label: Odysea
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Shlohmo – Wen Uuu
      Release: Vacation – Single
      Label: Friends of Friends
  • Headphone Activist – Silent Flo
      Release: Silent Flo – Single
      Label: Headphone Activist

7AM Playlist

  • Shigeto – Huron River Drive
      Release: Lineage
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sundrenched – Flyby
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Tycho – Glider
      Release: Epoch
      Label: Inertia Music
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Koresma & edapollo – Paint the Sky
      Release: Paint the Sky – Single
      Label: Koresma & Edapollo
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Tundra – Single
      Label: 803651 Records DK
  • il:lo – Biome
      Release: Biome – Single
      Label: il:lo
  • Frameworks – Fires
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records
  • Southpaw – Blackbird
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Live Forever
      Release: Live Forever – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • X3SR – All That U Have
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Beyond the Sun
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Summer 2016
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Bad Snacks – Settle In
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC

8AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Oldtwig – Cosmos
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Heathered Pearls – Cast in Lemon & Sand
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: 591184 Records DK
  • Cialyn – Aigrefeuille
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Emancipator – She Gone to the River
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Cryptic Moses – An Island Forms
      Release: A Lake Forms – EP
      Label: darqlab_media
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Warm Ghost – I Will Return (Heathered Pearls’ Coasting In Circles Remix)
      Release: Loyal
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Ocean Tides
      Release: Ocean Tides – Single
      Label: Chillhop Records

9AM Playlist

  • Gold Panda – Swimmer
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: Ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Tomas Novoa – Tundra
      Release: Espacio Negativo – EP
      Label: Tomas Novoa
  • il:lo – Biome
      Release: Biome – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Jinsang – bliss
      Release: life
      Label: VinDig
  • Late June – Mist
      Release: Standing Still – EP
      Label: Heroic
  • Bookwood – Chamberwinds (Marabou Remix)
      Release: Alterwinds – Single
      Label: EKORD
  • Four Tet – She Just Likes to Fight
      Release: There Is Love in You
      Label: Text Records
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Gold Panda – The Want
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang

