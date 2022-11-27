Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: gonima, Aphex Twin, Boom Bip and more

Richard J Dalton, now open source.
November 27, 2022
5 min read
A winter landscape, with evergreen trees covered in snow and ice. The ground is snow covered. There are some clouds in the sky, but it is mostly blue, on a sunny day. The ground slopes downward.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from gonima, Aphex Twin, Boom Bip and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter Atop Cadillac”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

  • uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom
      Release: Crystal Bloom – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Soular Order – Liminal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Ethan Wilson – World Lines
      Release: Relativity – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • DWDY – I Never Stopped
      Release: I Never Stopped – Single
      Label: DWDY
  • Home – Half Moon
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
      Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • P O N G M A N – Extend
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #41-50
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Strehlow – Dream Girl
      Release: Sleep in
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Frythm – Something New
      Release: Aurora
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • TOR – Days Gone
      Release: Blue Book
      Label: Loci Records
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure
      Release: Departure
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Caleb Belkin – Waves
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)
      Release: Together (Dream Journal Remix)
      Label: Artist Intelligence Agency – AIA
  • Giraffage – Green Tea (feat. Angelica Bess)
      Release: Too Real
      Label: Counter Records
  • Autograf – Slow Burn
      Release: Future Soup – EP
      Label: Autograf
  • 2X2A – Vague
      Release: Vague – Single
      Label: 2X2A
  • Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)
      Release: Manatee Commune
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Flybear – Hollowed
      Release: Hollowed – Single
      Label: Big Beat Records
  • Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)
      Release: All Becomes Okay – EP
      Label: Shallou
  • Tycho – Horizon
      Release: Horizon (Poolside Remix)
      Label: Ghostly International
  • IOM – You Promised to Come Back
      Release: Jupiter Himself
      Label: beatsupply
  • Afterlyte – China Shop
      Release: China Shop – Single
      Label: Carey Clayton

8AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo
      Release: Black Paris 86
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Aphex Twin – IZ-US
      Release: Come to Daddy
      Label: Warp Records
  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Non Projects
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Cepia – Hoarse
      Release: Natura Morta
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
      Release: Camden
      Label: SXN
  • Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: Corymb
      Label: Lex Records
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
      Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
      Label: Attacknine Records
  • Komodo – Concept 11
      Release: Still Life
      Label: Points Records
  • Ametsub – Snowy Lava
      Release: The Nothings Of The North
      Label: Mille Plateaux
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records

9AM Playlist

  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Tycho – Ascension
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Olivia
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
      Release: Winter
      Label: DystopiaPop
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lusine – Jetstream
      Release: Language Barrier
      Label: Hymen Records
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Soular Order – Sonder
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Machinedrum – Endless <3
      Release: Vapor City Archives
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Hi Scores
      Label: Skam Records
  • Brothomstates – Mdrmx
      Release: Claro
      Label: Warp Records
  • Tycho – Past Is Prologue
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

