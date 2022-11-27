Café Chill playlist: gonima, Aphex Twin, Boom Bip and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from gonima, Aphex Twin, Boom Bip and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter Atop Cadillac”. Credit: Acadia National Park/National Park Service photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 27 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sweetest Label: mind.slave wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

Release: Self Portrait Label: Street Corner Music A.L.I.S.O.N – Crystal Bloom

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Crystal Bloom – Single Label: A.L.I.S.O.N Soular Order – Liminal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Ethan Wilson – World Lines

Release: Relativity – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Relativity – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES DWDY – I Never Stopped

Release: I Never Stopped – Single

Label: DWDY

Release: I Never Stopped – Single Label: DWDY Home – Half Moon

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Odyssey Label: Home Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single Label: Evergreen Prefecture Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Navigate – EP Label: anon recordings Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single

Label: Compressed Soul

Release: Tell Me – Single Label: Compressed Soul P O N G M A N – Extend

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #41-50

Label: Stratford Ct.

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #41-50 Label: Stratford Ct. TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

Southpaw – Komorebi

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Strehlow – Dream Girl

Release: Sleep in

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Sleep in Label: Chillhop Music Frythm – Something New

Release: Aurora

Label: SoulfulXNature

Release: Aurora Label: SoulfulXNature TOR – Days Gone

Release: Blue Book

Label: Loci Records

Release: Blue Book Label: Loci Records Imagined Herbal Flows – Departure

Release: Departure

Label: Seeking Blue

Release: Departure Label: Seeking Blue Caleb Belkin – Waves

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SoulfulXNature

Release: Natural Sounds Label: SoulfulXNature Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Release: Together (Dream Journal Remix)

Label: Artist Intelligence Agency – AIA

Release: Together (Dream Journal Remix) Label: Artist Intelligence Agency – AIA Giraffage – Green Tea (feat. Angelica Bess)

Release: Too Real

Label: Counter Records

Release: Too Real Label: Counter Records Autograf – Slow Burn

Release: Future Soup – EP

Label: Autograf

Release: Future Soup – EP Label: Autograf 2X2A – Vague

Release: Vague – Single

Label: 2X2A

Release: Vague – Single Label: 2X2A Manatee Commune – What We’ve Got (feat. Flint Eastwood)

Release: Manatee Commune

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Manatee Commune Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Flybear – Hollowed

Release: Hollowed – Single

Label: Big Beat Records

Release: Hollowed – Single Label: Big Beat Records Shallou – Begin (feat. Wales)

Release: All Becomes Okay – EP

Label: Shallou

Release: All Becomes Okay – EP Label: Shallou Tycho – Horizon

Release: Horizon (Poolside Remix)

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Horizon (Poolside Remix) Label: Ghostly International IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Release: Jupiter Himself

Label: beatsupply

Release: Jupiter Himself Label: beatsupply Afterlyte – China Shop

Release: China Shop – Single

Label: Carey Clayton

8AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – Greetings from Tokyo

Release: Black Paris 86

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Black Paris 86 Label: Arms and Sleepers Aphex Twin – IZ-US

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

Release: Come to Daddy Label: Warp Records Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP

Label: Non Projects

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP Label: Non Projects Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Cepia – Hoarse

Release: Natura Morta

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Natura Morta Label: Ghostly International Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love

Release: Camden

Label: SXN

Release: Camden Label: SXN Boom Bip – Last Walk Around Mirror Lake (Boards of Canada Remix)

Release: Corymb

Label: Lex Records

Release: Corymb Label: Lex Records Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Strands Label: SVNSET WAVES Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Release: …I Care Because You Do Label: Warp Records Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Komodo – Concept 11

Release: Still Life

Label: Points Records

Release: Still Life Label: Points Records Ametsub – Snowy Lava

Release: The Nothings Of The North

Label: Mille Plateaux

Release: The Nothings Of The North Label: Mille Plateaux 20HoursAfterDawn – Sweetness Of Fake Pollution

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

9AM Playlist

Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: ghostcats

Label: ERH

Release: ghostcats Label: ERH Tycho – Ascension

Release: Dive

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive Label: Ghostly International Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Coastal Obscure Label: Evergreen Prefecture Shigeto – Olivia

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Christopher Willits – Clear

Release: Opening

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Opening Label: Ghostly International Dan Black – Hot Cocoa

Release: Winter

Label: DystopiaPop

Release: Winter Label: DystopiaPop Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International Lusine – Jetstream

Release: Language Barrier

Label: Hymen Records

Release: Language Barrier Label: Hymen Records The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Murmur – EP Label: Ghostly International Soular Order – Sonder

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)

Label: Soular Order

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Machinedrum – Endless <3

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: Vapor City Archives Label: Ninja Tune Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Hi Scores

Label: Skam Records

Release: Hi Scores Label: Skam Records Brothomstates – Mdrmx

Release: Claro

Label: Warp Records

Release: Claro Label: Warp Records Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.