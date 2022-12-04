Café Chill playlist: Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “View from Behind the Ice Wall”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (NPS Photo), public domain [i].
Originally aired 04 Nov 2022
6AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Arvo to me – Untitled
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- IHF – Departure
Release: Departure – EP
Label: Seeking Blue
- Forhill – Iridescent
Release: Iridescent – Single
Label: Forhill
- Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
Release: In Search of Lost Time
Label: Likes Flowers Records
- Southpaw – Do It Right
Release: Moments.
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
Release: Tell Me – Single
Label: Compressed Soul
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Frameworks – Kings
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
Label: Nettwerk Records
- Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
7AM Playlist
- Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Fat Beats Records
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Release: On the Horizon – Single
Label: Koresma & edapollo
- Altitude. – Options
Release: Knight – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- Rosentwig – Psithurism
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
Release: Clair De Lune – Single
Label: Glassnote Records
- Maribou State – Turnmills
Release: Kingdoms In Colour
Label: Counter Records
8AM Playlist
- Teebs – NES
Release: Did It Again – Single
Label: Brainfeeder
- Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Music
- Gold Panda – New Days
Release: The Work
Label: City Slang
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
Label: DFXFWXU Collective
- Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Release: Rubies – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
Label: Non Projects
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Macroblank – can’t fight it
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
9AM Playlist
- Cialyn – Our Days Gone
Release: Sour Leaves
Label: Cialyn
- fr√ľit – Moonkissed
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- X3SR – All That U Have
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Volume 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Aonian – Woven
Release: Woven – Single
Label: Aonian
- Soular Order – Epoch
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
Release: The Shadow and the Shape
Label: 1722682 Records DK2
- Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
Release: Sugar Weather – EP
Label: Surfchord
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Moss Garden – Single
Label: Obvious Things
- gonima – Warm Season
Release: Strands
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly)
Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly)
Label: Chillhop Music
- Marley Carroll – Stay
Release: Voices – EP
Label: Achillea Music
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment