Café Chill playlist: Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more

December 4, 2022
A view of evergreen trees through a hole in a wall of ice, likely a cave.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “View from Behind the Ice Wall”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (NPS Photo), public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Arvo to me – Untitled
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • IHF – Departure
      Release: Departure – EP
      Label: Seeking Blue
  • Forhill – Iridescent
      Release: Iridescent – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango
      Release: In Search of Lost Time
      Label: Likes Flowers Records
  • Southpaw – Do It Right
      Release: Moments.
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip
      Release: Tell Me – Single
      Label: Compressed Soul
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Frameworks – Kings
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)
      Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single
      Label: Nettwerk Records
  • Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous

7AM Playlist

  • Teebs – Shells
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Fat Beats Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
      Release: On the Horizon – Single
      Label: Koresma & edapollo
  • Altitude. – Options
      Release: Knight – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Rosentwig – Psithurism
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)
      Release: Clair De Lune – Single
      Label: Glassnote Records
  • Maribou State – Turnmills
      Release: Kingdoms In Colour
      Label: Counter Records

8AM Playlist

  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)
      Release: Outside (Howlings Remix)
      Label: DFXFWXU Collective
  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)
      Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP
      Label: Non Projects
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Macroblank – can’t fight it
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Sloslylove – Secret Dreams
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • il:lo – Vega
      Release: Vega
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group

9AM Playlist

  • Cialyn – Our Days Gone
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label: Cialyn
  • fr√ľit – Moonkissed
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • X3SR – All That U Have
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Volume 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Aonian – Woven
      Release: Woven – Single
      Label: Aonian
  • Soular Order – Epoch
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
      Release: The Shadow and the Shape
      Label: 1722682 Records DK2
  • Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick
      Release: Sugar Weather – EP
      Label: Surfchord
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Moss Garden – Single
      Label: Obvious Things
  • gonima – Warm Season
      Release: Strands
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly)
      Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly)
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Marley Carroll – Stay
      Release: Voices – EP
      Label: Achillea Music

