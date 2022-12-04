Café Chill playlist: Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Teebs, Gold Panda, Deep Shoq and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “View from Behind the Ice Wall”. Credit: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore (NPS Photo), public domain [i].

Originally aired 04 Nov 2022

6AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – Same Water Different Seas

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Arvo to me – Untitled

Release: Into Change Label: Inner Ocean Records Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey Label: Home IHF – Departure

Release: Departure – EP Label: Seeking Blue Forhill – Iridescent

Release: Iridescent – Single Label: Forhill Gloamie – Chickpea+Mango

Release: In Search of Lost Time Label: Likes Flowers Records Southpaw – Do It Right

Release: Moments. Label: 695581 Records DK2 Compressed Soul – Unfinished Trip

Release: Tell Me – Single Label: Compressed Soul Marley Carroll – Home Planet

Release: Home Planet – Single Label: Melanaster Records Frameworks – Kings

Release: Kings Label: Loci Records Alaskan Tapes – Memoir (feat. Nori)

Release: Memoir (feat. Nori) – Single Label: Nettwerk Records Teen Daze – Tokyo Winter

Release: Paradiso – Single Label: Flora Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

7AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait Label: Fat Beats Records Frequency Control Centre – Float Left

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods Label: Bad Taste Records Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon

Release: On the Horizon – Single Label: Koresma & edapollo Altitude. – Options

Release: Knight – EP Label: Inner Ocean Records Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Release: Future or Past – EP Label: Orbital Rendezvous Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Release: Goddess – EP Label: Future Classic Shigeto – Safe in Here

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Rosentwig – Psithurism

Release: Kopfkino – EP Label: 904678 Records DK Flight Facilities – Clair De Lune (feat. Christine Hoberg)

Release: Clair De Lune – Single Label: Glassnote Records Maribou State – Turnmills

8AM Playlist

Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single Label: Brainfeeder Birocratic; Brock Berrigan; iamalex & Philanthrope – Brockoli

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021 Label: Chillhop Music Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work Label: City Slang Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International Sun Glitters – Outside (Howlings Remix)

Release: Outside (Howlings Remix) Label: DFXFWXU Collective Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP Label: Ghostly International Anenon – Dreamer (For Mary Jane)

Release: Sunsets and Clocks – EP Label: Non Projects Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Release: Goddess – EP Label: Future Classic Macroblank – can’t fight it

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4 Label: Macroblank Sloslylove – Secret Dreams

Release: Secret Dreams Label: Sloslylove Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single Label: Decisive Koala Yu-Utsu – Sun

Release: Sun – Single Label: 憂鬱 il:lo – Vega

9AM Playlist

Cialyn – Our Days Gone

Release: Sour Leaves Label: Cialyn fr√ľit – Moonkissed

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN X3SR – All That U Have

Release: Infinite – EP Label: X3SR il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single Label: Future Archive Recordings Sundrenched – Deep In the Lab

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Volume 4 Label: Dust-Tone Aonian – Woven

Release: Woven – Single Label: Aonian Soular Order – Epoch

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling

Release: The Shadow and the Shape Label: 1722682 Records DK2 Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6 Label: SVNSET WAVES Cloudchord & HM Surf – What the Frick

Release: Sugar Weather – EP Label: Surfchord Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Moss Garden – Single Label: Obvious Things gonima – Warm Season

Release: Strands Label: SVNSET WAVES Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly)

Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly Quickly) Label: Chillhop Music Marley Carroll – Stay

