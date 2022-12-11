Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics, upusen and more

Richard J Dalton, now open source.
December 11, 2022
5 min read
A purple Periwinkle flower with dew drops, on a background of green leaves.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics, upusen and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Periwinkle [Vinca major]”. Credit: Alcatraz Island/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Dec 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Poldoore – Alfama
      Release: Wayfare – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Rude. – Eternal Youth
      Release: Eternal Youth
      Label: AnimeVibe
  • Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Dephrase – Flowers
      Release: Linda – EP
      Label: Dephrase Sound
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners
      Release: Crescent Lake – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Igama – Cold
      Release: Endure – Single
      Label: 666608 Records DK2
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • Fort Romeau – Folle
      Release: Insides
      Label: Ghostly International
  • She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes
      Release: Crystal Panes – Single
      Label: 935288 Records DK
  • Britney Spears – Oops I Did It Again
      Release: Oops I Did It Again Single
      Label: Britney Spears
  • Yu-Utsu – Slow
      Release: Slow – Single
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

  • Uinta – Taw
      Release: Sweetest
      Label: mind.slave
  • Manatee Commune – Cascade
      Release: Brush
      Label: Record Union
  • h√ľ – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anonrecordings
  • Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings
  • Invisible Pyramids – an innocent joy
      Release: the ashes that endure
      Label: 1216142 Records DK
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Geotic – Actually Smiling
      Release: Abysma
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • NUAGE – Parallel
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Marley Carroll – After Ours
      Release: Flight Patterns
      Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

  • Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
      Release: Rubies – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Shepard – Not Bad Enough
      Release: Against Our Nation
      Label: Shepard
  • upusen – Tape End
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Takeleave – Calibu
      Release: Inner Sea
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • Swimming TV – Falling
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed
      Label: Achillea Music
  • Eyukaliptus – Summit
      Release: The Moon_tape
      Label: 857594 Records DK
  • Koresma – Offshores
      Release: Offshores – Single
      Label: Koresma
  • Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch
      Release: Details Am Rande
      Label: Seven Villas
  • Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)
      Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5

9AM Playlist

  • Visitors – Nothing is Necessary
      Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single
      Label: Visitors
  • Teebs – NES
      Release: Did It Again – Single
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
      Release: Energy Dreams
      Label: Stones Throw Records
  • Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon
      Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • C418 & Kuabee – Tingle
      Release: Excursions
      Label: C418
  • Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers
      Release: Ramona Flowers
      Label: Scott Xylo
  • Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine
      Release: Young Alpine – Single
      Label: Young Heavy Souls
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sultan
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While
      Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • X3SR – summerlush
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Sleepdealer – Astoria
      Release: Yerba
      Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived
      Release: Sundials Telescopes EP
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Brothertiger – Arizona
      Release: Arizona – EP
      Label: Brothertiger
  • Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Affelaye – Mirah
      Release: Idiolect – EP
      Label: Bad Taste

