Café Chill playlist: Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics, upusen and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics, upusen and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Periwinkle [Vinca major]”. Credit: Alcatraz Island/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 11 Dec 2022

6AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017 Label: Chillhop Music Poldoore – Alfama

Release: Wayfare – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Wayfare – EP Label: Future Archive Recordings Rude. – Eternal Youth

Release: Eternal Youth

Label: AnimeVibe

Release: Eternal Youth Label: AnimeVibe Hello Meteor – Mobile Night Market

Release: The End of All Known Land

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The End of All Known Land Label: Evergreen Prefecture Dephrase – Flowers

Release: Linda – EP

Label: Dephrase Sound

Release: Linda – EP Label: Dephrase Sound Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Release: Vessels IX Label: Future Astronauts Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4 Label: Dust-Tone Manatee Commune – Mossy Corners

Release: Crescent Lake – EP

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Crescent Lake – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Igama – Cold

Release: Endure – Single

Label: 666608 Records DK2

Release: Endure – Single Label: 666608 Records DK2 fr√ľit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN Fort Romeau – Folle

Release: Insides

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Insides Label: Ghostly International She’s Not Real – Crystal Panes

Release: Crystal Panes – Single

Label: 935288 Records DK

Release: Crystal Panes – Single Label: 935288 Records DK Britney Spears – Oops I Did It Again

Release: Oops I Did It Again Single

Label: Britney Spears

Release: Oops I Did It Again Single Label: Britney Spears Yu-Utsu – Slow

Release: Slow – Single

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Slow – Single Label: Midwest Collective Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

7AM Playlist

Uinta – Taw

Release: Sweetest

Label: mind.slave

Release: Sweetest Label: mind.slave Manatee Commune – Cascade

Release: Brush

Label: Record Union

Release: Brush Label: Record Union h√ľ – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anonrecordings

Release: Navigate – EP Label: anonrecordings Frequency Control Centre – National Sound Division

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

Release: Summer Rain – Single Label: Dewtone Recordings Invisible Pyramids – an innocent joy

Release: the ashes that endure

Label: 1216142 Records DK

Release: the ashes that endure Label: 1216142 Records DK firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Points of Light – Single Label: Firephly Geotic – Actually Smiling

Release: Abysma

Label: Tugboat Records

Release: Abysma Label: Tugboat Records Telefon Tel Aviv – Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough Label: Ghostly International NUAGE – Parallel

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Release: Puzzles – EP Label: Microfunk Music Marley Carroll – After Ours

Release: Flight Patterns

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Release: Rubies – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Rubies – EP Label: Ghostly International Shepard – Not Bad Enough

Release: Against Our Nation

Label: Shepard

Release: Against Our Nation Label: Shepard upusen – Tape End

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: Autumn Reflections Label: Orange Crush Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Takeleave – Calibu

Release: Inner Sea

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Inner Sea Label: Project Mooncircle Swimming TV – Falling

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Raindance – EP Label: Cosmonostro Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed

Label: Achillea Music

Release: Former Kingdoms Remixed Label: Achillea Music Eyukaliptus – Summit

Release: The Moon_tape

Label: 857594 Records DK

Release: The Moon_tape Label: 857594 Records DK Koresma – Offshores

Release: Offshores – Single

Label: Koresma

Release: Offshores – Single Label: Koresma Pablo Bolivar & Sensual Physics – Backen Punch

Release: Details Am Rande

Label: Seven Villas

Release: Details Am Rande Label: Seven Villas Tycho – A Walk (Kolombo Remix)

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version)

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Dive (Deluxe Version) Label: Ghostly International Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

9AM Playlist

Visitors – Nothing is Necessary

Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single

Label: Visitors

Release: Nothing is Necessary – Single Label: Visitors Teebs – NES

Release: Did It Again – Single

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Did It Again – Single Label: Brainfeeder Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

Release: Energy Dreams Label: Stones Throw Records Nightflyer – Eternal Horizon

Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Release: Contours (Remixes) – Single Label: Nightflyer C418 & Kuabee – Tingle

Release: Excursions

Label: C418

Release: Excursions Label: C418 Scott Xylo – Ramona Flowers

Release: Ramona Flowers

Label: Scott Xylo

Release: Ramona Flowers Label: Scott Xylo Eliot Lipp – Young Alpine

Release: Young Alpine – Single

Label: Young Heavy Souls

Release: Young Alpine – Single Label: Young Heavy Souls Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Sultan

Release: Mr&Rt

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Mr&Rt Label: Monster Rally Sun Glitters – It Took Me a While

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: It Took Me a While / Somewhere Nowhere – Single Label: DXFXWXU Collective X3SR – summerlush

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Release: Sublimation Label: X3SR Frequency Control Centre – Iso-Elation

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Exp.1 Label: Bad Bat Records Sleepdealer – Astoria

Release: Yerba

Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost

Release: Yerba Label: Sleepdealer / Too Lost MossGatherer – Standing Right There

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Release: Out There – EP Label: XVI Records Reside in Flames – Sinclair Our Flight Has Arrived

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Release: Sundials Telescopes EP Label: 3193825 Records DK Brothertiger – Arizona

Release: Arizona – EP

Label: Brothertiger

Release: Arizona – EP Label: Brothertiger Blackbird Belle – Champagne Birthday

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Microcosm Label: Inner Ocean Records Affelaye – Mirah

Release: Idiolect – EP

Label: Bad Taste

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.