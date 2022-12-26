Café Chill playlist: Christopher Willits, The Sight Below, Machinedrum and more

Cafe Chill

Richard J Dalton
December 26, 2022
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Christopher Willits, The Sight Below, Machinedrum and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Frozen Upper Falls” (The waters of Frijoles Creek following over the Upper Falls can freeze almost entirely during serious cold snaps in mid-winter). Credit: Bandelier National Monument, National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 25 Dec 2022

6AM Playlist

  • Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
      Release: Ascent – Single
      Label: Aonian
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Qaett – Acrux
      Release: Acrux – Single
      Label: Fedbymachines Audio
  • Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
      Release: The End of All Known Land
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle
      Label: I Low You Records
  • Senoy – — [World]
      Release: M
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Tennyson – Streamer 2-ChŇćme
      Release: Streamer 2-ChŇćme – Single
      Label: Tennyson
  • mu arae – A Far Away Place
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Slow Magic – Let U Go
      Release: How to Run Away
      Label: Downtown Records
  • Jinsang – Some Other Time
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
      Release: Folds – Single
      Label: Feverkin & Koresma
  • Giraffage – Girl
      Release: Comfort
      Label: Giraffage
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Sloslylove – Bedroom
      Release: The Haunted
      Label: Sloslylove

7AM Playlist

  • Southpaw – Komorebi
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Emancipator – Waxin
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • ind_fris – pwp
      Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč3
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings
  • Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
      Release: The Life of Riley
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Hotel Pools & Windows 96 – Lynx
      Release: Lynx – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Affelaye – It Was Mine
      Release: Clockwork Visit
      Label: Bad Taste
  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Swimming TV – Jupiter
      Release: Jupiter – Single
      Label: 696078 Records DK2
  • Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • ind_fris – Heat Mirage
      Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč2
      Label: Scaffolder Recordings
  • Pool Boy – Empy Buffet
      Release: Pool Boy
      Label: Coastal Haze

8AM Playlist

  • Cialyn – Second Wave
      Release: Sour Leaves
      Label:
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Tycho – Ascension
      Release: Dive
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Shigeto – Olivia
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Christopher Willits – Clear
      Release: Opening
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
      Release: Winter
      Label: DystopiaPop
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Lusine – Jetstream
      Release: Language Barrier
      Label: Hymen Records
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Soular Order – Sonder
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Machinedrum – Endless <3
      Release: Vapor City Archives
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records

9AM Playlist

  • Sangam – Below Zero
      Release: Messiah
      Label: No Problema Tapes
  • Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
      Release: Through the Pines – Single
      Label: Lux Natura
  • TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Jetson – Snow
      Release: Snow – Single
      Label: ONTHEWAY
  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Ametsub – Snowy Lava
      Release: The Nothings Of The North
      Label: Mille Plateaux
  • December Trails – Sea Garden
      Release: Sea Garden – Single
      Label: Insight Music
  • Frythm – slumber
      Release: Slumber – Single
      Label: SoulfulxNature
  • Vanilla – Ajfa
      Release: Soft Focus
      Label: VinDig
  • Bibio – The First Daffodils
      Release: Silver Wilkinson
      Label: Warp Records
  • Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Tycho – Brother
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: ISO50 Records
  • Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
      Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
      Label: tapeism
  • Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
      Release: ‚Ė≤ (10 Year Edition)
      Label: Slow Magic

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

