Café Chill playlist: Christopher Willits, The Sight Below, Machinedrum and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Christopher Willits, The Sight Below, Machinedrum and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Frozen Upper Falls” (The waters of Frijoles Creek following over the Upper Falls can freeze almost entirely during serious cold snaps in mid-winter). Credit: Bandelier National Monument, National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 25 Dec 2022
6AM Playlist
- Aonian – Ascent – Landscape Version
Release: Ascent – Single
Label: Aonian
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Qaett – Acrux
Release: Acrux – Single
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
- Hello Meteor – The Second Iteration
Release: The End of All Known Land
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51-60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle
Label: I Low You Records
- Senoy – — [World]
Release: M
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Tennyson – Streamer 2-ChŇćme
Release: Streamer 2-ChŇćme – Single
Label: Tennyson
- mu arae – A Far Away Place
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Slow Magic – Let U Go
Release: How to Run Away
Label: Downtown Records
- Jinsang – Some Other Time
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
Release: Folds – Single
Label: Feverkin & Koresma
- Giraffage – Girl
Release: Comfort
Label: Giraffage
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Sloslylove – Bedroom
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
7AM Playlist
- Southpaw – Komorebi
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Emancipator – Waxin
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- ind_fris – pwp
Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč3
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
- Memorex Memories – Beacon Hill
Release: The Life of Riley
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Hotel Pools & Windows 96 – Lynx
Release: Lynx – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Affelaye – It Was Mine
Release: Clockwork Visit
Label: Bad Taste
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Swimming TV – Jupiter
Release: Jupiter – Single
Label: 696078 Records DK2
- Southpaw – See With Fresh Eyes
Release: Park63
Label: 695581 Records DK2
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- ind_fris – Heat Mirage
Release: Portfolio vol‚Äč.‚Äč2
Label: Scaffolder Recordings
- Pool Boy – Empy Buffet
Release: Pool Boy
Label: Coastal Haze
8AM Playlist
- Cialyn – Second Wave
Release: Sour Leaves
Label:
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Tycho – Ascension
Release: Dive
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Shigeto – Olivia
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Christopher Willits – Clear
Release: Opening
Label: Ghostly International
- Dan Black – Hot Cocoa
Release: Winter
Label: DystopiaPop
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Lusine – Jetstream
Release: Language Barrier
Label: Hymen Records
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Soular Order – Sonder
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
9AM Playlist
- Sangam – Below Zero
Release: Messiah
Label: No Problema Tapes
- Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
Release: Through the Pines – Single
Label: Lux Natura
- TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Release: Midnight Musings – EP
Label: 2750455 Records DK
- Jetson – Snow
Release: Snow – Single
Label: ONTHEWAY
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Ametsub – Snowy Lava
Release: The Nothings Of The North
Label: Mille Plateaux
- December Trails – Sea Garden
Release: Sea Garden – Single
Label: Insight Music
- Frythm – slumber
Release: Slumber – Single
Label: SoulfulxNature
- Vanilla – Ajfa
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
- Bibio – The First Daffodils
Release: Silver Wilkinson
Label: Warp Records
- Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Telefon Tel Aviv – Lotus Above Water
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Tycho – Brother
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
- Mt. Marcy – Stupid For Caring
Release: Stupid For Caring – Single
Label: tapeism
- Slow Magic – Feel Flows (Sun Glitters Remix)
Release: ‚Ė≤ (10 Year Edition)
Label: Slow Magic
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment