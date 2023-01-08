Café Chill playlist: Koresma, Telepopmusik, Thrupence and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Koresma, Telepopmusik, Thrupence and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter Kayaking, Lake Clark Sunset”. Credit: Lake Clark National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Release: Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)

Label: alaya

Release: Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul) Label: alaya Jinsang – Never Know

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

Release: In Flight Label: VinDig NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman

Release: My Lost Empire

Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC

Release: My Lost Empire Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC DWDY – Dreams

Release: Dreams – Single

Label: 1011016 Records DK

Release: Dreams – Single Label: 1011016 Records DK Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: The Oahu GP Label: Evergreen Prefecture Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

Release: Moon Bed – Single

Label: Beatmachinearon

Release: Moon Bed – Single Label: Beatmachinearon Montgomery – Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)

Release: Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)

Label: Montgomery Noise

Release: Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix) Label: Montgomery Noise Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder Hotel Pools – Daze

Release: Nightshade – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Nightshade – Single Label: Wild Nature Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Release: Maniacs!

Label: Flamingosis & The Kount

Release: Maniacs! Label: Flamingosis & The Kount edapollo – By the River

Release: By the River – Single

Label: Opine

Release: By the River – Single Label: Opine Frameworks – Titles

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Release: Kings Label: Loci Records Xky – Mercury

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Release: Mercury EP Label: Xky Music Lusine – Retrace

Release: Retrace – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Retrace – EP Label: Ghostly International Forhill – Arboretum

Release: Figments

Label: Forhill

Release: Figments Label: Forhill Blackboxx – Midnight Dance

Release: Seablushed – EP

Label: Slime

7AM Playlist

Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records

Release: Chrono Label: Azlyn Records Laflamme – Bo-Tree

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Canopy – EP Label: Canopy t.quoise – Life in Reverse

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Life in Reverse Label: Soundsphere Bowcraft – Saltair

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: Many Distant Cities Label: 1469535 Records DK Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings

Label: Indigo Soul

Release: Silver Linings Label: Indigo Soul IG88 – Want

Release: Want – Single

Label: IG88

Release: Want – Single Label: IG88 Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes

Release: Arrival

Label: Galactic Language

Release: Arrival Label: Galactic Language Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)

Label: Attacknine Records

Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001) Label: Attacknine Records Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon Label: Hunya Munya Records Melorman – Salty Air

Release: For the Sun

Label: Same Difference Music

Release: For the Sun Label: Same Difference Music Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Dylan Stark – Northern

Release: Heartland

Label: Civil Music

Release: Heartland Label: Civil Music Frameworks – Rotations

Release: Imagine Gold

Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)

Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)

Label: Universal Music Publishing France

Release: Smile (Natural High Remix) Label: Universal Music Publishing France Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Gold Robot Records Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Thrupence

Release: Voyages Label: Thrupence Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label:

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark Label: Oscar Oscar – Himeji

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Release: Himeji – Single Label: Majestic Casual Records Southpaw – Sincerly A Girl U Once Knew

Release: Park63

Label: 695581 Records DK2

Release: Park63 Label: 695581 Records DK2 Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: South – EP Label: Koresma Able the Giant – Better Tomorrow

Release: Beat Supply: Crate07

Label: Beat Supply

Release: Beat Supply: Crate07 Label: Beat Supply TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Release: Midnight Musings – EP

Label: 2750455 Records DK

Release: Midnight Musings – EP Label: 2750455 Records DK Altitude. – The Camp

Release: Knight – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Knight – EP Label: Inner Ocean Records Sun Glitters – Beside Me

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Everything Could Be Fine Label: Sun Glitters Macroblank – Covert Red

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3 Label: Macroblank Lone – Echo Paths

Release: Always Inside Your Head

Label: Greco-Roman

Release: Always Inside Your Head Label: Greco-Roman TOR – City 66

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

Release: Oasis Sky Label: Youth and Progress Recordings WMD – Another song about Ruby

Release: Sophrosyne

Label: WMD

9AM Playlist

Dasta – luv

Release: Moments

Label: Blvnt Records

Release: Moments Label: Blvnt Records Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single

Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll

Release: Eucalyptus – Single Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Release: Luna – Single Label: Forhill Mvnners – Soft Drive

Release: Soft Drive – Single

Label: SXN

Release: Soft Drive – Single Label: SXN Birocratic – [terminal]

Release: bumps

Label: Birocratic

Release: bumps Label: Birocratic Gold Panda – New Days

Release: The Work

Label: City Slang

Release: The Work Label: City Slang Shigeto – Miss U

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

Release: No Better Time Than Now Label: Ghostly International Yppah – Grey Eyes

Release: Grey Eyes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Grey Eyes – Single Label: Future Archive Recordings Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: On the Run Label: Orbital Rendezvous Awlnight – Rare Footage

Release: Rare Footage – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Rare Footage – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time

Release: Illusion of Time

Label: Mute

Release: Illusion of Time Label: Mute Invention – Landrace

Release: Landrace – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Landrace – Single Label: Chillhop Music The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

Release: Extended Away – Single Label: SENTRALL Records Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.