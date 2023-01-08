Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Koresma, Telepopmusik, Thrupence and more

Richard J Dalton, now open source.
January 8, 2023
A person kayaking on a lake at sunset, with mountains in the background. The sky is a dark blue.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Koresma, Telepopmusik, Thrupence and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Winter Kayaking, Lake Clark Sunset”. Credit: Lake Clark National Park and Preserve/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 08 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Flamingosis – Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
      Release: Road Trip to Sao Paulo (ft. Khudosoul)
      Label: alaya
  • Jinsang – Never Know
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • NoGht – Eternal Solitude#1 Sleeping Woman
      Release: My Lost Empire
      Label: E.A.LABo MUSIC
  • DWDY – Dreams
      Release: Dreams – Single
      Label: 1011016 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – Coastal Island Cruise
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed
      Release: Moon Bed – Single
      Label: Beatmachinearon
  • Montgomery – Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
      Release: Pinata (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
      Label: Montgomery Noise
  • Teebs – Studie (feat. Panda Bear)
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Hotel Pools – Daze
      Release: Nightshade – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
      Release: Maniacs!
      Label: Flamingosis & The Kount
  • edapollo – By the River
      Release: By the River – Single
      Label: Opine
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • Xky – Mercury
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Lusine – Retrace
      Release: Retrace – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Forhill – Arboretum
      Release: Figments
      Label: Forhill
  • Blackboxx – Midnight Dance
      Release: Seablushed – EP
      Label: Slime

7AM Playlist

  • Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records
  • Laflamme – Bo-Tree
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • t.quoise – Life in Reverse
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Bowcraft – Saltair
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Catching Flies – Silver Linings
      Release: Silver Linings
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • IG88 – Want
      Release: Want – Single
      Label: IG88
  • Galactic Language – Spacial Echoes
      Release: Arrival
      Label: Galactic Language
  • Casino Versus Japan – Marilyn Set Me Free
      Release: Hitori + Kaiso (1998 – 2001)
      Label: Attacknine Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Melorman – Salty Air
      Release: For the Sun
      Label: Same Difference Music
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Dylan Stark – Northern
      Release: Heartland
      Label: Civil Music
  • Frameworks – Rotations
      Release: Imagine Gold
      Label: Loci Records

8AM Playlist

  • Telepopmusik – Smile (Natural High Remix)
      Release: Smile (Natural High Remix)
      Label: Universal Music Publishing France
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Thrupence
  • Floating Forest – Dream Palace (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label:
  • Oscar Oscar – Himeji
      Release: Himeji – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Southpaw – Sincerly A Girl U Once Knew
      Release: Park63
      Label: 695581 Records DK2
  • Koresma – Waves
      Release: South – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Able the Giant – Better Tomorrow
      Release: Beat Supply: Crate07
      Label: Beat Supply
  • TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
      Release: Midnight Musings – EP
      Label: 2750455 Records DK
  • Altitude. – The Camp
      Release: Knight – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sun Glitters – Beside Me
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Macroblank – Covert Red
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Lone – Echo Paths
      Release: Always Inside Your Head
      Label: Greco-Roman
  • TOR – City 66
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
  • WMD – Another song about Ruby
      Release: Sophrosyne
      Label: WMD

9AM Playlist

  • Dasta – luv
      Release: Moments
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Mvnners – Soft Drive
      Release: Soft Drive – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Birocratic – [terminal]
      Release: bumps
      Label: Birocratic
  • Gold Panda – New Days
      Release: The Work
      Label: City Slang
  • Shigeto – Miss U
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Yppah – Grey Eyes
      Release: Grey Eyes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Awlnight – Rare Footage
      Release: Rare Footage – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
      Release: Illusion of Time
      Label: Mute
  • Invention – Landrace
      Release: Landrace – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • The Beat Broker – Extended Away
      Release: Extended Away – Single
      Label: SENTRALL Records
  • Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA

