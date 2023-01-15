Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Deer and Split-row Fence”. Credit: Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 15 Jan 2023
6AM Playlist
- Richard Alfaro – Refract
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Bonobo – Elysian
Release: Fragments
Label: Ninja Tune
- Freud – Setback
Release: Setback
Label: Substruct
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
Release: Timelines (Part 2)
Label: XVI Records
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
- Edamame – Periderm
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Cialyn – In From The Cold
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Riversilvers – Forever
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Chrome Sparks – Wings
Release: Chrome Sparks
Label: Counter Records
- TOR – Crossing
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
7AM Playlist
- Sitkah – Wise Love
Release: Wise Love – Single
Label: Sitkah
- Swimming TV – Falling
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Bad Snacks – Autumn
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Cydny – Daffodil
Release: Cydny
Label: Step Pepper
- Rosentwig – Supergravity
Release: Kopfkino – EP
Label: 904678 Records DK
- Frythm – Mariposa
Release: Mariposa – Single
Label: SoulfulXNature
- Teebs – Prayers ii
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Mvnners – Pretty Things
Release: Natural Sounds
Label: SXN
- Sundrenched – Swimming
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Lone – Sleepwalkers
Release: Levitate
Label: R&S Records
- Shigeto – Safe in Here
Release: No Better Time Than Now
Label: Ghostly International
8AM Playlist
- P.SUS – What We Feel
Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart
Label: P.SUS
- Bowcraft – Monorail
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- MossGatherer – Standing Right There
Release: Out There – EP
Label: XVI Records
- Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
Label: Hunya Munya Records
- Blackbird Belle – I Know
Release: Microcosm
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- GlobulDub – Hoverin’
Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
Label: Chill Masters Records
- Richard Alfaro – Field
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
- Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
Release: So Soon
Label: Planet Mu
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Bakradze – An Evening With John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
9AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- Boards of Canada – Aquarius
Release: Music Has The Right To Children
Label: Warp Records
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Jinsang – Never Know
Release: In Flight
Label: VinDig
- Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
- t.quoise – Rooting
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
- SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly quickly)
Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly quickly)
Label: Chillhop Music
- Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
Release: The New Monday
Label: Ghostly International
- Sorrow – Subside (feat. Galimatias)
Release: Sorrow Archives
Label: 635983 Records DK
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment