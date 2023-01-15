Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more

January 15, 2023
Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Deer and Split-row Fence”. Credit: Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 15 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Richard Alfaro – Refract
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Ulle Kamelle – Stars and Oceans
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Bonobo – Elysian
      Release: Fragments
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Freud – Setback
      Release: Setback
      Label: Substruct
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Greg Surmacz – Wanna Melt Totally
      Release: Timelines (Part 2)
      Label: XVI Records
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Edamame – Periderm
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Cialyn – In From The Cold
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Riversilvers – Forever
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Chrome Sparks – Wings
      Release: Chrome Sparks
      Label: Counter Records
  • TOR – Crossing
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • Sitkah – Wise Love
      Release: Wise Love – Single
      Label: Sitkah
  • Swimming TV – Falling
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Bad Snacks – Autumn
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Cydny – Daffodil
      Release: Cydny
      Label: Step Pepper
  • Rosentwig – Supergravity
      Release: Kopfkino – EP
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • Frythm – Mariposa
      Release: Mariposa – Single
      Label: SoulfulXNature
  • Teebs – Prayers ii
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Mvnners – Pretty Things
      Release: Natural Sounds
      Label: SXN
  • Sundrenched – Swimming
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
      Release: Safe Area Earth
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
      Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Lone – Sleepwalkers
      Release: Levitate
      Label: R&S Records
  • Shigeto – Safe in Here
      Release: No Better Time Than Now
      Label: Ghostly International

8AM Playlist

  • P.SUS – What We Feel
      Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart
      Label: P.SUS
  • Bowcraft – Monorail
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • MossGatherer – Standing Right There
      Release: Out There – EP
      Label: XVI Records
  • Rykard – North Cormorant Obscurity
      Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon
      Label: Hunya Munya Records
  • Blackbird Belle – I Know
      Release: Microcosm
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • GlobulDub – Hoverin’
      Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single
      Label: Chill Masters Records
  • Richard Alfaro – Field
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Orange Crush – Invocation
      Release: Autumn Reflections
      Label: Orange Crush
  • Slag Boom Van Loon – Poppy Seed (Boards of Canada Remix)
      Release: So Soon
      Label: Planet Mu
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Bakradze – An Evening With John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware

9AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe
      Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • Boards of Canada – Aquarius
      Release: Music Has The Right To Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Jinsang – Never Know
      Release: In Flight
      Label: VinDig
  • Firephly – A Fracture In Time
      Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • t.quoise – Rooting
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Virtual Cat – Overcast Sky
      Release: June Cat
      Label: Ikimono Records
  • SwuM – This Again.. (feat. Quickly quickly)
      Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly quickly)
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Digitalverein – Next To Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Shigeto – Detroit Pt. II
      Release: The New Monday
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Sorrow – Subside (feat. Galimatias)
      Release: Sorrow Archives
      Label: 635983 Records DK
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

