Café Chill playlist: Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Slag Boom Van Loon, Space Ghost, MossGatherer and more. Hosted by Seth.

Originally aired 15 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

Richard Alfaro – Refract

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Rising Tides 011

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Fragments

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: Setback

Label: Substruct

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Release: Timelines (Part 2)

Label: XVI Records

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Periderm

Label: Abandon Building Records

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Vessels IX

Label: Future Astronauts

Release: Chrome Sparks

Label: Counter Records

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

Sitkah – Wise Love

Release: Wise Love – Single

Label: Sitkah

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Bathtub Bumps

Label: Bad Snacks LLC

Release: Cydny

Label: Step Pepper

Release: Kopfkino – EP

Label: 904678 Records DK

Release: Mariposa – Single

Label: SoulfulXNature

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Natural Sounds

Label: SXN

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4

Label: Dust-Tone

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: Synesthesia Media

Release: Levitate

Label: R&S Records

Release: No Better Time Than Now

Label: Ghostly International

8AM Playlist

P.SUS – What We Feel

Release: Open Ears Open Mind Open Heart

Label: P.SUS

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Release: Out There – EP

Label: XVI Records

Release: Arrive The Radio Beacon

Label: Hunya Munya Records

Release: Microcosm

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Hip – Hop Symposium Vol. 3 (Childhood) – Single

Label: Chill Masters Records

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

Release: So Soon

Label: Planet Mu

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

9AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – For Us To Be Safe

Release: For Us To Be Safe – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: Music Has The Right To Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: In Flight

Label: VinDig

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

Release: This Again.. (feat. Quickly quickly)

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: The New Monday

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Sorrow Archives

Label: 635983 Records DK

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

