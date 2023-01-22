Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more

January 22, 2023
3 min read
A short waterfall emptying into a green pond. The pond is surrounded by greenery.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Antelope Spring Waterfall”. Credit: Chickasaw National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

  • wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
      Release: brodies attestupa
      Label: Wowflower
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Bowcraft – Cicada
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • firephly – Know What I Need
      Release: Safe In Sound
      Label: firephly
  • Takeleave – Sabado
      Release: Belonging
      Label: Project Mooncircle
  • flow.ctrl – Starfall
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Mind Groove – Dead Wind
      Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: City Slang
  • No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • DNZ – Wanderlust
      Release: Wanderlust – Single
      Label: DNZ
  • Secede – Leraine
      Release: Tryshasla
      Label: Sending Orbs
  • edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
      Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
      Label: Opine

7AM Playlist

  • Teebs – Shells
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • wowflower – Cool Group
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Fat Beats Records
  • Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
      Release: Exp.1
      Label: Bad Bat Records
  • Affelaye – A Place with a View
      Release: Clockwork Visit
      Label: Bad Taste
  • Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
      Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
      Release: On the Horizon – Single
      Label: Koresma & Edapollo
  • Altitude. – Options
      Release: Knight – EP
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
      Release: Goddess – EP
      Label: Future Classic
  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
      Release: On the Run
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Crem’e – Keep On
      Release: Close Up
      Label: Alpha Pup Records

8AM Playlist

  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Arvo to me – Into Change
      Release: Into Change
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
      Release: Swim Team Remixed
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • Chemtrails – Elapse
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • rosequartz – interlude
      Release: interlude – Single
      Label: SVNSET WőõVES
  • Machinedrum – Endless <3
      Release: Vapor City Archives
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Richard Alfaro – Inside
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • Home – Tides
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • Hu – North
      Release: Navigate – EP
      Label: anon recordings
  • The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
      Release: Murmur – EP
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • mu arae – A Far Away Place
      Release: Rising Tides 011
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

  • Fujii – Cartridge Unit
      Release: Astray
      Label: Fujii
  • A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
      Release: Spirit – Single
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Reside in Flames – We Still Dream
      Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
      Label: Reside in Flames
  • DFLN – Guiding Light
      Release: Guiding Light – Single
      Label: Deflon
  • Sensi Sye – Wake Up
      Release: Wake Up – Single
      Label: Sensi Sye
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
      Release: Citrus Paradisi
      Label: ERH
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Envrionmental Trust
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
      Release: Falling
      Label: Grape Records
  • Edamame – Lungs Full
      Release: Virga
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
      Release: West Remixes – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
      Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
      Label: 1030018 Records DK
  • Ametsub – Snowy Lava
      Release: The Nothings Of The North
      Label: Mille Plateaux
  • Sloslylove – You and I
      Release: The Haunted
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Vanilla – Ajfa
      Release: Soft Focus
      Label: VinDig
  • Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
      Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
      Label: Ghostly International

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.  

