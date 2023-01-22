Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Antelope Spring Waterfall”. Credit: Chickasaw National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 22 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

wowflower – sidewalk slowdance

Release: brodies attestupa

Label: Wowflower

Release: Luna – Single

Label: Forhill

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Safe In Sound

Label: firephly

Release: Belonging

Label: Project Mooncircle

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Release: The Sailor and the Mountain

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: City Slang

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Wanderlust – Single

Label: DNZ

Release: Tryshasla

Label: Sending Orbs

Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)

Label: Opine

7AM Playlist

Teebs – Shells

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Fat Beats Records

Release: Exp.1

Label: Bad Bat Records

Release: Clockwork Visit

Label: Bad Taste

Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single

Label: Synesthesia Media

Release: On the Horizon – Single

Label: Koresma & Edapollo

Release: Knight – EP

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Goddess – EP

Label: Future Classic

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: On the Run

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Release: Close Up

Label: Alpha Pup Records

8AM Playlist

Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Swim Team Remixed

Label: Arms and Sleepers

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WőõVES

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: Rising Tides 011

Label: SVNSET WAVES

9AM Playlist

Fujii – Cartridge Unit

Release: Astray

Label: Fujii

Release: Spirit – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Till Dim Stars Wane

Label: Reside in Flames

Release: Guiding Light – Single

Label: Deflon

Release: Wake Up – Single

Label: Sensi Sye

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Release: Citrus Paradisi

Label: ERH

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Falling

Label: Grape Records

Release: Virga

Label: Abandon Building Records

Release: West Remixes – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single

Label: 1030018 Records DK

Release: The Nothings Of The North

Label: Mille Plateaux

Release: The Haunted

Label: Sloslylove

Release: Soft Focus

Label: VinDig

Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough

Label: Ghostly International

