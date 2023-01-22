Café Chill playlist: Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Digitalverein, rosequartz, Hu and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Antelope Spring Waterfall”. Credit: Chickasaw National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 22 Jan 2023
6AM Playlist
- wowflower – sidewalk slowdance
Release: brodies attestupa
Label: Wowflower
- Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Release: Luna – Single
Label: Forhill
- Bowcraft – Cicada
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – Tropic Sport
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- firephly – Know What I Need
Release: Safe In Sound
Label: firephly
- Takeleave – Sabado
Release: Belonging
Label: Project Mooncircle
- flow.ctrl – Starfall
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Mind Groove – Dead Wind
Release: The Sailor and the Mountain
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: City Slang
- No Spirit – Leaves Covered by Snow
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- DNZ – Wanderlust
Release: Wanderlust – Single
Label: DNZ
- Secede – Leraine
Release: Tryshasla
Label: Sending Orbs
- edapollo – Wildflower (Marley Carroll Remix)
Release: Blue Spring – EP (Remixes)
Label: Opine
7AM Playlist
- Teebs – Shells
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Fat Beats Records
- Frequency Control Centre – Float Left
Release: Exp.1
Label: Bad Bat Records
- Affelaye – A Place with a View
Release: Clockwork Visit
Label: Bad Taste
- Poldoore & Ian Urbina – High Tide
Release: Astray (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – Single
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Koresma & edapollo – On the Horizon
Release: On the Horizon – Single
Label: Koresma & Edapollo
- Altitude. – Options
Release: Knight – EP
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Release: Goddess – EP
Label: Future Classic
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Vivid Yet Just Beyond Tangible
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Frontier
Release: On the Run
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Crem’e – Keep On
Release: Close Up
Label: Alpha Pup Records
8AM Playlist
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Arvo to me – Into Change
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Swim Team Remixed
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WőõVES
- Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
- Richard Alfaro – Inside
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
- The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
- Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- mu arae – A Far Away Place
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
9AM Playlist
- Fujii – Cartridge Unit
Release: Astray
Label: Fujii
- A.L.I.S.O.N & Krosia – Spirit
Release: Spirit – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Reside in Flames – We Still Dream
Release: Till Dim Stars Wane
Label: Reside in Flames
- DFLN – Guiding Light
Release: Guiding Light – Single
Label: Deflon
- Sensi Sye – Wake Up
Release: Wake Up – Single
Label: Sensi Sye
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Elsa Hewitt – Tiny Dancer
Release: Citrus Paradisi
Label: ERH
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Envrionmental Trust
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
Release: Falling
Label: Grape Records
- Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Koresma – Turquoise (Edapollo Remix)
Release: West Remixes – EP
Label: Koresma
- Memorex Memories – Summers Lullaby
Release: I Forgot About the Stars – Single
Label: 1030018 Records DK
- Ametsub – Snowy Lava
Release: The Nothings Of The North
Label: Mille Plateaux
- Sloslylove – You and I
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
- Vanilla – Ajfa
Release: Soft Focus
Label: VinDig
- Telefon Tel Aviv – John Thomas on the Inside Is Nothing but Foam
Release: Fahrenheit Fair Enough
Label: Ghostly International
