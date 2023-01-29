Café Chill playlist: RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “White Pass, Klondike Gold Rush NHP, Alaska”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

Uinta – Maples

Release: Fruits Label: mind.slave Tomppabeats – One Two Step

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017 Label: Chillhop Records Soular Order – Navigator

Release: Vessels IX Label: Future Astronauts Whirl – Soft Grass

Release: Urban Landscape Label: Whirl il:lo – Ronda

Release: Distances – EP Label: Nettwerk Music Group Birocratic – Castles in My Cup

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016 Label: Chillhop Music Evan Geesman – Timido

Release: Lengua Label: Ubiquity Records Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks

Release: Great Hair Label: UKNOWY Home – Oort Cloud

Release: Odyssey Label: Home X3SR – miss u

Release: Sublimation Label: X3SR Soular Order – Boreal

Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary) Label: Soular Order Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel

Release: Magnetic – Single Label: Orbital Rendezvous Catching Flies – Silver Linings

Release: Silver Linings Label: Indigo Soul Monster Rally – Island Hopping

Release: Island Hopping – Single Label: Monster Rally Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)

Release: Celestial Nighthawk Label: Inner Ocean Records Ian Ewing – Beauty

7AM Playlist

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP Label: Beatsupply Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC Volo – Wild Mind

Release: Wild Mind – EP Label: Vibecast Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio fr√ľit – Jaded

Release: Prism – EP Label: SXN IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder

Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP Label: Synesthesia Media firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single Label: Firephly Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5 Label: SVNSET WAVES Teebs – Prayers ii

Release: Anicca Label: Brainfeeder flow.ctrl – Thumper

Release: Lullaby – EP Label: flow.ctrl Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)

Release: Menagerie – Single Label: Gold Robot Records Bleach Sequence – Collect 200 As You Pass Go

Release: Lost Geographies Label: Bleach Sequence Edamame – Birdsongs

8AM Playlist

mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine Label: SMOOV Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals

Release: Botanica Dream Label: Monster Rally Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague

Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition) Label: Arms and Sleepers AstroLogical – Symbiosis

Release: Private World – EP Label: Bastard Jazz Canada Edamame – Lungs Full

Release: Virga Label: Abandon Building Records Sundrenched – Autumn Memories

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4 Label: Dust-Tone Koresma – Waves

Release: South – EP Label: Koresma Treetalking – Move With Purpose

Release: The Unknown Label: SXN Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing

Release: Welcome To New Cascade Label: Evergreen Prefecture RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief Label: RRAREBEAR High Tides – Zolar

Release: Zolar – Single Label: Rad Cult Geotic – Accept

Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair Label: Basement’s Basement Chemtrails – Soft

Release: Taking Things Lightly Label: Chemtrails Tobias – Shiver

Release: Shiver – Single Label: Tobias Teen Daze – Paradiso

Release: Paradiso – Single Label: Flora wowflower – Untuch

9AM Playlist

Mac DeMarco – Crescent City

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs Label: Mac’s Record Label Birocratic – snowdown

Release: snowdown Label: Birocratic Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)

Release: Japan – Single Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune Lux Natura – Rains

Release: Ephemerals Label: 718048 Records DK Oldtwig – Wasteland

Release: Dark Matter – EP Label: Oldtwig Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal

Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single Label: Peaks Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus

Release: Eucalyptus – Single Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll Forhill – Iris (Edit)

Release: Luna – Single Label: Forhill Lost Flights – Attraction

Release: Attraction – Single Label: Lost Flights Bad Snacks – While You Sleep

Release: Bathtub Bumps Label: Bad Snacks LLC December Trails – Sea Garden

Release: Sea Garden – Single Label: Insight Music DWDY – Natural High

Release: Sleeping Giant IV Label: DWDY PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6 Label: SVNSET WAVES Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version) Label: Sun Glitters Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat

Release: Mr&Rt Label: Monster Rally Firephly – A Fracture In Time

