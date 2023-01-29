Café Chill playlist: RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “White Pass, Klondike Gold Rush NHP, Alaska”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 29 Jan 2023
6AM Playlist
- Uinta – Maples
Release: Fruits
Label: mind.slave
- Tomppabeats – One Two Step
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
Label: Chillhop Records
- Soular Order – Navigator
Release: Vessels IX
Label: Future Astronauts
- Whirl – Soft Grass
Release: Urban Landscape
Label: Whirl
- il:lo – Ronda
Release: Distances – EP
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
Label: Chillhop Music
- Evan Geesman – Timido
Release: Lengua
Label: Ubiquity Records
- Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks
Release: Great Hair
Label: UKNOWY
- Home – Oort Cloud
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
- X3SR – miss u
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Soular Order – Boreal
Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
Label: Soular Order
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel
Release: Magnetic – Single
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Catching Flies – Silver Linings
Release: Silver Linings
Label: Indigo Soul
- Monster Rally – Island Hopping
Release: Island Hopping – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
Release: Celestial Nighthawk
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Ian Ewing – Beauty
Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
Label: Blvnt Records
7AM Playlist
- American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
- Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- Volo – Wild Mind
Release: Wild Mind – EP
Label: Vibecast
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- fr√ľit – Jaded
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- firephly – Points of Light
Release: Points of Light – Single
Label: Firephly
- Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Teebs – Prayers ii
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Bleach Sequence – Collect 200 As You Pass Go
Release: Lost Geographies
Label: Bleach Sequence
- Edamame – Birdsongs
Release: Periderm
Label: Abandon Building Records
8AM Playlist
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
Release: Botanica Dream
Label: Monster Rally
- Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
Label: Arms and Sleepers
- AstroLogical – Symbiosis
Release: Private World – EP
Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
- Edamame – Lungs Full
Release: Virga
Label: Abandon Building Records
- Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
Label: Dust-Tone
- Koresma – Waves
Release: South – EP
Label: Koresma
- Treetalking – Move With Purpose
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- High Tides – Zolar
Release: Zolar – Single
Label: Rad Cult
- Geotic – Accept
Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
Label: Basement’s Basement
- Chemtrails – Soft
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
- Tobias – Shiver
Release: Shiver – Single
Label: Tobias
- Teen Daze – Paradiso
Release: Paradiso – Single
Label: Flora
- wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
9AM Playlist
- Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac’s Record Label
- Birocratic – snowdown
Release: snowdown
Label: Birocratic
- Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Release: Japan – Single
Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune
- Lux Natura – Rains
Release: Ephemerals
Label: 718048 Records DK
- Oldtwig – Wasteland
Release: Dark Matter – EP
Label: Oldtwig
- Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
Label: Peaks
- Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
Release: Eucalyptus – Single
Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
- Forhill – Iris (Edit)
Release: Luna – Single
Label: Forhill
- Lost Flights – Attraction
Release: Attraction – Single
Label: Lost Flights
- Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
Release: Bathtub Bumps
Label: Bad Snacks LLC
- December Trails – Sea Garden
Release: Sea Garden – Single
Label: Insight Music
- DWDY – Natural High
Release: Sleeping Giant IV
Label: DWDY
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)
Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
Label: Sun Glitters
- Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat
Release: Mr&Rt
Label: Monster Rally
- Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
