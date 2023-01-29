Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more

Listed alphabetically: Dalton; J.; Richard.
January 29, 2023
5 min read
A blue sky with white clouds. The shadowy side of two mountains is in the foreground.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from RRAREBEAR, Geotic, Tobias and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “White Pass, Klondike Gold Rush NHP, Alaska”. Credit: Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, Park Cultural Landscapes Program/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 29 Jan 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Uinta – Maples
      Release: Fruits
      Label: mind.slave
  • Tomppabeats – One Two Step
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2017
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Soular Order – Navigator
      Release: Vessels IX
      Label: Future Astronauts
  • Whirl – Soft Grass
      Release: Urban Landscape
      Label: Whirl
  • il:lo – Ronda
      Release: Distances – EP
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Birocratic – Castles in My Cup
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2016
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Evan Geesman – Timido
      Release: Lengua
      Label: Ubiquity Records
  • Flamingosis – Snacks on Snacks
      Release: Great Hair
      Label: UKNOWY
  • Home – Oort Cloud
      Release: Odyssey
      Label: Home
  • X3SR – miss u
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Soular Order – Boreal
      Release: 01/21 (A Live Album for Jamuary)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Parallel
      Release: Magnetic – Single
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Catching Flies – Silver Linings
      Release: Silver Linings
      Label: Indigo Soul
  • Monster Rally – Island Hopping
      Release: Island Hopping – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Blackbird Belle – Runnin’ Like Clockwork (Extended Mix)
      Release: Celestial Nighthawk
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Ian Ewing – Beauty
      Release: THE BLVNT COMPILATION
      Label: Blvnt Records

7AM Playlist

  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply
  • Bad Snacks – Lost in Thought
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • Volo – Wild Mind
      Release: Wild Mind – EP
      Label: Vibecast
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • fr√ľit – Jaded
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • IHF & Ian Urbina – Wonder
      Release: Sinking Flares (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 5
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Teebs – Prayers ii
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Bleach Sequence – Collect 200 As You Pass Go
      Release: Lost Geographies
      Label: Bleach Sequence
  • Edamame – Birdsongs
      Release: Periderm
      Label: Abandon Building Records

8AM Playlist

  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • Monster Rally – Grassy Crystals
      Release: Botanica Dream
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Arms and Sleepers – A Mission to Prague
      Release: Black Paris 86 (15th Anniversary Edition)
      Label: Arms and Sleepers
  • AstroLogical – Symbiosis
      Release: Private World – EP
      Label: Bastard Jazz Canada
  • Edamame – Lungs Full
      Release: Virga
      Label: Abandon Building Records
  • Sundrenched – Autumn Memories
      Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol 4
      Label: Dust-Tone
  • Koresma – Waves
      Release: South – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Treetalking – Move With Purpose
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • High Tides – Zolar
      Release: Zolar – Single
      Label: Rad Cult
  • Geotic – Accept
      Release: To Not Now Nor To Ever Despair
      Label: Basement’s Basement
  • Chemtrails – Soft
      Release: Taking Things Lightly
      Label: Chemtrails
  • Tobias – Shiver
      Release: Shiver – Single
      Label: Tobias
  • Teen Daze – Paradiso
      Release: Paradiso – Single
      Label: Flora
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Street Corner Music

9AM Playlist

  • Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
      Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
      Label: Mac’s Record Label
  • Birocratic – snowdown
      Release: snowdown
      Label: Birocratic
  • Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
      Release: Japan – Single
      Label: Mom+Pop/Ninja Tune
  • Lux Natura – Rains
      Release: Ephemerals
      Label: 718048 Records DK
  • Oldtwig – Wasteland
      Release: Dark Matter – EP
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
      Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Koresma & Marley Carroll – Eucalyptus
      Release: Eucalyptus – Single
      Label: Koresma & Marley Carroll
  • Forhill – Iris (Edit)
      Release: Luna – Single
      Label: Forhill
  • Lost Flights – Attraction
      Release: Attraction – Single
      Label: Lost Flights
  • Bad Snacks – While You Sleep
      Release: Bathtub Bumps
      Label: Bad Snacks LLC
  • December Trails – Sea Garden
      Release: Sea Garden – Single
      Label: Insight Music
  • DWDY – Natural High
      Release: Sleeping Giant IV
      Label: DWDY
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Volume 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Sun Glitters – Cosmic Oceans (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Monster Rally & RUMTUM – Island Heat
      Release: Mr&Rt
      Label: Monster Rally
  • Firephly – A Fracture In Time
      Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
      Label: Firephly

Looking for a previous week's playlist? Click here. 

