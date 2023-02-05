Café Chill playlist: Mac DeMarco, Jinx & Nightflyer, Decisive Koala and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Mac DeMarco, Jinx & Nightflyer, Decisive Koala and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 05 Feb 2023
6AM Playlist
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Tekvision – Lament
Release: Lament – Single
Label: independent
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- Chemtrails – Hoverpad
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
Release: Sundials Telescopes
Label: 3193825 Records DK
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: Soft Static
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- GiO! – Sunday
Release: Locomotion
Label: GiO!
- Pacific Coliseum – Home
Release: Blue Universe
Label: Coastal Haze
- Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
- Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Deep Shoq – Forward
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
7AM Playlist
- Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
Release: Holism
Label: Blvnt Records
- Resotone – Never the Same
Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Cialyn – Silent Winds
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Firephly – Passage To The Sky
Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
Label: firephly
- Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: Entertainment – EP
Label: BLDG5
- fr√ľit – Prism
Release: Prism – EP
Label: SXN
- X3SR – Farewell
Release: Sublimation
Label: X3SR
- Kawsaki – Endless Spa
Release: Cool Vibes
Label: Kawsaki Audio Service
- Yu-Utsu – Moon
Release: Yu-Utsu
Label: Midwest Collective
- BLEACH SEQUENCE – Collect 200 as You Pass Go
Release: Lost Geographies – EP
Label: Bleach Sequence
- PVLMS – Phases
Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Rosentwig – Latibule
Release: Latibule – Single
Label: 904678 Records DK
- PALLADIAN – Goosebumps
Release: Surfaces – EP
Label: Future Archive Recordings
8AM Playlist
- Kaelyn – The Mood
Release: The Mood – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
Label: Floating Forest
- Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
Label: Mac’s Record Label
- Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- lover girl – Soft Lights
Release: Stay Asleep – Single
Label: SXN
- Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
Label: Nightflyer
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- Le Caire – Selfless
Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51‚Äč-‚Äč60
Label: Stratford Ct.
- Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
- Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
Release: Locate Memories – Single
Label: Decisive Koala
- BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Release: Pretty World
Label: 1629096 Records DK
- Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
Release: Dwell
Label: Ghostly International
- Illuvia – Summer Cloud
Release: Summer Rain – Single
Label: Dewtone Recordings
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Kyoto – EP
Label: Obvious Things
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
9AM Playlist
- Space Ghost – 4 Am
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
Release: …I Care Because You Do
Label: Warp Records
- Macroblank – balsalm boys
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
Label: Macroblank
- Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- System – Manarola
Release: Common Water – EP
Label: 949877 Records DK2
- upusen – Kangaroo
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- firephly – Points of Light
Release: Points of Light – Single
Label: Firephly
- Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
Label: Chillhop Records
- Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
Label: Stumbleine
- Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
Release: Yarrow
Label: 645497 Records DK
- Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Release: Memory
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
Label: Metroo
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
