Café Chill playlist: Mac DeMarco, Jinx & Nightflyer, Decisive Koala and more

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Tekvision – Lament

Release: Lament – Single

Label: independent

Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes

Release: Sundials Telescopes

Label: 3193825 Records DK

Soft Static – 05′

Release: 05′ – Single

Label: Soft Static

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

GiO! – Sunday

Release: Locomotion

Label: GiO!

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Release: Blue Universe

Label: Coastal Haze

Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

Pbs'73 – Viewers Like You

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Deep Shoq – Forward

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)

Release: Holism

Label: Blvnt Records

Resotone – Never the Same

Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Cialyn – Silent Winds

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Firephly – Passage To The Sky

Release: Passage To The Sky – Single

Label: firephly

Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: Entertainment – EP

Label: BLDG5

früit – Prism

Release: Prism – EP

Label: SXN

X3SR – Farewell

Release: Sublimation

Label: X3SR

Kawsaki – Endless Spa

Release: Cool Vibes

Label: Kawsaki Audio Service

Yu-Utsu – Moon

Release: Yu-Utsu

Label: Midwest Collective

BLEACH SEQUENCE – Collect 200 as You Pass Go

Release: Lost Geographies – EP

Label: Bleach Sequence

PVLMS – Phases

Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Rosentwig – Latibule

Release: Latibule – Single

Label: 904678 Records DK

PALLADIAN – Goosebumps

Release: Surfaces – EP

Label: Future Archive Recordings

8AM Playlist

Kaelyn – The Mood

Release: The Mood – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)

Release: Nature Sounds After Dark

Label: Floating Forest

Mac DeMarco – Crescent City

Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs

Label: Mac’s Record Label

Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Chris LaRue – Wool Socks

Release: Lo-Fi Meditations

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

lover girl – Soft Lights

Release: Stay Asleep – Single

Label: SXN

Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)

Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single

Label: Nightflyer

Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

Le Caire – Selfless

Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51‚Äč-‚Äč60

Label: Stratford Ct.

Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

Decisive Koala – Locate Memories

Release: Locate Memories – Single

Label: Decisive Koala

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Release: Pretty World

Label: 1629096 Records DK

Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)

Release: Dwell

Label: Ghostly International

Illuvia – Summer Cloud

Release: Summer Rain – Single

Label: Dewtone Recordings

Site Nonsite – Moss Garden

Release: Kyoto – EP

Label: Obvious Things

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

9AM Playlist

Space Ghost – 4 Am

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam

Release: …I Care Because You Do

Label: Warp Records

Macroblank – balsalm boys

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4

Label: Macroblank

Haunted Lakes – Disappearance

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

System – Manarola

Release: Common Water – EP

Label: 949877 Records DK2

upusen – Kangaroo

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

firephly – Points of Light

Release: Points of Light – Single

Label: Firephly

Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)

Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021

Label: Chillhop Records

Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks

Release: The Information Superhighway – Single

Label: Stumbleine

Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

100 Day Delay – Yarrow

Release: Yarrow

Label: 645497 Records DK

Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Release: Memory

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)

Label: Metroo

