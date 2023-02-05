Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Mac DeMarco, Jinx & Nightflyer, Decisive Koala and more

February 5, 2023
5 min read
An image of a night sky in a rural area. The sky is star filled, with some clouds, and hues of blue and orange. There are shadows of trees in the foreground as well as evidence of human habitation in the form of a utility pole.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Mac DeMarco, Jinx & Nightflyer, Decisive Koala and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 05 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Tekvision – Lament
      Release: Lament – Single
      Label: independent
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • Chemtrails – Hoverpad
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Reside in Flames – Sundials Telescopes
      Release: Sundials Telescopes
      Label: 3193825 Records DK
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: 05′ – Single
      Label: Soft Static
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • GiO! – Sunday
      Release: Locomotion
      Label: GiO!
  • Pacific Coliseum – Home
      Release: Blue Universe
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Horizon Fire – Asimov
      Release: Earthlight
      Label: DistroKid.com 579457
  • Pbs’73 – Viewers Like You
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Hello Meteor – The Exoplanet Environmental Trust
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Deep Shoq – Forward
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

  • Invention & Ben Bada Boom – Scala Naturae (ft. Evil Needle)
      Release: Holism
      Label: Blvnt Records
  • Resotone – Never the Same
      Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Cialyn – Silent Winds
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Firephly – Passage To The Sky
      Release: Passage To The Sky – Single
      Label: firephly
  • Garden City Movement – Move On (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: Entertainment – EP
      Label: BLDG5
  • fr√ľit – Prism
      Release: Prism – EP
      Label: SXN
  • X3SR – Farewell
      Release: Sublimation
      Label: X3SR
  • Kawsaki – Endless Spa
      Release: Cool Vibes
      Label: Kawsaki Audio Service
  • Yu-Utsu – Moon
      Release: Yu-Utsu
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • BLEACH SEQUENCE – Collect 200 as You Pass Go
      Release: Lost Geographies – EP
      Label: Bleach Sequence
  • PVLMS – Phases
      Release: WINTER WINDS Vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Rosentwig – Latibule
      Release: Latibule – Single
      Label: 904678 Records DK
  • PALLADIAN – Goosebumps
      Release: Surfaces – EP
      Label: Future Archive Recordings

8AM Playlist

  • Kaelyn – The Mood
      Release: The Mood – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Floating Forest – Lonesome (Special Edition)
      Release: Nature Sounds After Dark
      Label: Floating Forest
  • Mac DeMarco – Crescent City
      Release: Five Easy Hot Dogs
      Label: Mac’s Record Label
  • Boards of Canada – Turquoise Hexagon Sun
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Chris LaRue – Wool Socks
      Release: Lo-Fi Meditations
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • lover girl – Soft Lights
      Release: Stay Asleep – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Jinx & Nightflyer – Solace (Nightflyer Mix)
      Release: Solace (Nightflyer Mix) – Single
      Label: Nightflyer
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • Le Caire – Selfless
      Release: Stratford Ct. | Secret Selection #51‚Äč-‚Äč60
      Label: Stratford Ct.
  • Sloslylove – Memories (Secrets)
      Release: Secret Dreams
      Label: Sloslylove
  • Decisive Koala – Locate Memories
      Release: Locate Memories – Single
      Label: Decisive Koala
  • BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
      Release: Pretty World
      Label: 1629096 Records DK
  • Recondite – Equal (Bonus Track)
      Release: Dwell
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Illuvia – Summer Cloud
      Release: Summer Rain – Single
      Label: Dewtone Recordings
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Kyoto – EP
      Label: Obvious Things
  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records

9AM Playlist

  • Space Ghost – 4 Am
      Release: 4 Am – Single
      Label: Tartelet Records
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Aphex Twin – Alberto Balsam
      Release: …I Care Because You Do
      Label: Warp Records
  • Macroblank – balsalm boys
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.4
      Label: Macroblank
  • Haunted Lakes – Disappearance
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • System – Manarola
      Release: Common Water – EP
      Label: 949877 Records DK2
  • upusen – Kangaroo
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Hello Meteor – Tobacco and Rain
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • firephly – Points of Light
      Release: Points of Light – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Psalm Trees & Guillaume Muschalle – Days Go By (ft. Julien Brunard)
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Spring 2021
      Label: Chillhop Records
  • Stumbleine – We Missed the Fireworks
      Release: The Information Superhighway – Single
      Label: Stumbleine
  • Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
      Release: The Oahu GP
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • 100 Day Delay – Yarrow
      Release: Yarrow
      Label: 645497 Records DK
  • Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
      Release: Memory
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Metroo – Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Release: Struggle (Sensi Sye Remix)
      Label: Metroo

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

