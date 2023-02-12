Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Janelle Costa, KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
February 12, 2023
3 min read
A snowy mountain range with frost covered Hoar Trees in the foreground. The sky is blue.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter – Hoar Frost Coated Trees”. Credit: Great Smoky Mountains National Park/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 12 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
      Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • SwuM – If I Leave
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Soft Static – 05′
      Release: 05′ – Single
      Label: Soft Static
  • Earthen Sea – Rough Air
      Release: Ghost Poems
      Label: kranky
  • firephly – Away And When
      Release: Away And When – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • Freud – Cuban Episode
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • Deep Shoq – Marathon
      Release: Pause – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora
      Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
      Label: Haunted Lakes
  • Slow Magic – Moon
      Release: Triangle
      Label: PLANCHA
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Enzalla – Sad Tune
      Release: Sad Tune – Single
      Label: 621860 Records DK2
  • 2814 – Arcadia
      Release: Lost Fragments
      Label: Dream Catalogue
  • TOR – Lightraker
      Release: Oasis Sky
      Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

  • Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
      Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
      Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
      Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
      Label: Poldoore Music
  • wowflower – Untuch
      Release: Self Portrait
      Label: Fat Beats Records
  • Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
      Release: I – EP
      Label: 2713475 Records DK2
  • Cialyn – Heliotype
      Release: In From The Cold
      Label: Cialyn
  • Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
      Release: Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back – Single
      Label: Slime
  • Marley Carroll – Water Temple
      Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
      Label: Loci Records
  • R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night
      Release: Placeholder for the Night – Single
      Label: Terminal Echo
  • Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
      Release: The Shadow and the Shape
      Label: 1722682 Records DK2
  • Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
      Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
      Release: My <3
      Label: Chrome Sparks

8AM Playlist

  • KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
      Release: Colours – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
      Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
      Label: LOOPDISK
  • Resotone – What Never Was.
      Release: What Never Was. – Single
      Label: 702767 Records DK
  • RUMTUM – Commit Way
      Release: Isles in Indigo
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Koresma – Northern Lights
      Release: North – EP
      Label: Koresma
  • Bowcraft – Autumn Every
      Release: Many Distant Cities
      Label: 1469535 Records DK
  • Janelle Costa – Rain
      Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
      Label: Janelle Costa Music
  • Richard Alfaro – Alone
      Release: Refract
      Label: Richard Alfaro
  • X3SR – Infinite
      Release: Infinite – EP
      Label: X3SR
  • 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
      Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
      Label: I Low You records
  • Galactic Language – Modern Flora
      Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
      Label: Galactic Language
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • Gold Panda – Pink and Green
      Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
      Label: Tugboat Records
  • Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
      Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
      Label: Indigo Soul

9AM Playlist

  • Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
      Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
      Label: DXFXWXU Collective
  • t.quoise – Chillax
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Tycho – Past Is Prologue
      Release: Past Is Prologue
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
      Release: Conditioned Air
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Idealism – All We Ever Do
      Release: Amaranthine
      Label: idealism
  • Reebaldoo – Sick Sloth
      Release: Duna
      Label: Reebaldoo
  • Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
      Release: An Astronauts View – Single
      Label: Daniel Imhof
  • upusen – Not Good
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Boards of Canada – Open the Light
      Release: Music Has the Right to Children
      Label: Warp Records
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Lyrebird – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
      Release: Tiefer Ins System
      Label: Seven Villas Voyage
  • Nitemoves – Antipode
      Release: Antipode – Single
      Label: Mechanical
  • Bakradze – An Evening with John
      Release: Restless
      Label: Space Hardware
  • Teen Daze – One For Paradise
      Release: Natural Movement – EP
      Label: Flora

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here. 

Richard Jvengabus Dalton

Hey now, hey now. Hear what I say now.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
Save the Wave non-stop web stream
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu