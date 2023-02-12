Café Chill playlist: Janelle Costa, KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more. Hosted by Seth.
Photo: “Winter – Hoar Frost Coated Trees”. Credit: Great Smoky Mountains National Park/NPS Photo, public domain [i].
Originally aired 12 Feb 2023
6AM Playlist
- Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- SwuM – If I Leave
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019
Label: Chillhop Music
- Soft Static – 05′
Release: 05′ – Single
Label: Soft Static
- Earthen Sea – Rough Air
Release: Ghost Poems
Label: kranky
- firephly – Away And When
Release: Away And When – Single
Label: Firephly
- Freud – Cuban Episode
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- Deep Shoq – Marathon
Release: Pause – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora
Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance
Label: Haunted Lakes
- Slow Magic – Moon
Release: Triangle
Label: PLANCHA
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Enzalla – Sad Tune
Release: Sad Tune – Single
Label: 621860 Records DK2
- 2814 – Arcadia
Release: Lost Fragments
Label: Dream Catalogue
- TOR – Lightraker
Release: Oasis Sky
Label: Youth and Progress Recordings
7AM Playlist
- Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)
Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)
Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)
Label: Sun Glitters
- Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal
Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single
Label: Peaks
- Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)
Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single
Label: Poldoore Music
- wowflower – Untuch
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Fat Beats Records
- Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins
Release: I – EP
Label: 2713475 Records DK2
- Cialyn – Heliotype
Release: In From The Cold
Label: Cialyn
- Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back
Release: Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back – Single
Label: Slime
- Marley Carroll – Water Temple
Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single
Label: Loci Records
- R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night
Release: Placeholder for the Night – Single
Label: Terminal Echo
- Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
Release: The Shadow and the Shape
Label: 1722682 Records DK2
- Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)
Release: My <3
Label: Chrome Sparks
8AM Playlist
- KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
Release: Colours – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
- Resotone – What Never Was.
Release: What Never Was. – Single
Label: 702767 Records DK
- RUMTUM – Commit Way
Release: Isles in Indigo
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Koresma – Northern Lights
Release: North – EP
Label: Koresma
- Bowcraft – Autumn Every
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
- Janelle Costa – Rain
Release: My Kinda Flower – EP
Label: Janelle Costa Music
- Richard Alfaro – Alone
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
- X3SR – Infinite
Release: Infinite – EP
Label: X3SR
- 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void
Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP
Label: I Low You records
- Galactic Language – Modern Flora
Release: Arrival (Deluxe)
Label: Galactic Language
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best
Label: Tugboat Records
- Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom
Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single
Label: Indigo Soul
9AM Playlist
- Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold
Release: To Have and To Hold – Single
Label: DXFXWXU Collective
- t.quoise – Chillax
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Tycho – Past Is Prologue
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – Rain Collection
Release: Conditioned Air
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Idealism – All We Ever Do
Release: Amaranthine
Label: idealism
- Reebaldoo – Sick Sloth
Release: Duna
Label: Reebaldoo
- Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View
Release: An Astronauts View – Single
Label: Daniel Imhof
- upusen – Not Good
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- Boards of Canada – Open the Light
Release: Music Has the Right to Children
Label: Warp Records
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
- Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
- Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
- Bakradze – An Evening with John
Release: Restless
Label: Space Hardware
- Teen Daze – One For Paradise
Release: Natural Movement – EP
Label: Flora
