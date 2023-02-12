Café Chill playlist: Janelle Costa, KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi, Lifeformed and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Winter – Hoar Frost Coated Trees”. Credit: Great Smoky Mountains National Park/NPS Photo, public domain [i].

Originally aired 12 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow

Release: Yesterday Tomorrow

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Yesterday Tomorrow Label: Inner Ocean Records SwuM – If I Leave

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2019 Label: Chillhop Music Soft Static – 05′

Release: 05′ – Single

Label: Soft Static

Release: 05′ – Single Label: Soft Static Earthen Sea – Rough Air

Release: Ghost Poems

Label: kranky

Release: Ghost Poems Label: kranky firephly – Away And When

Release: Away And When – Single

Label: Firephly

Release: Away And When – Single Label: Firephly Freud – Cuban Episode

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Velvet Dance – EP Label: Substruct Audio Deep Shoq – Marathon

Release: Pause – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Pause – EP Label: SVNSET WAVES Haunted Lakes – The SS Chicora

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance

Label: Haunted Lakes

Release: The SS Chicora | Disappearance Label: Haunted Lakes Slow Magic – Moon

Release: Triangle

Label: PLANCHA

Release: Triangle Label: PLANCHA Past Palms – Midnight Sun

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single Label: 581097 Records DK Enzalla – Sad Tune

Release: Sad Tune – Single

Label: 621860 Records DK2

Release: Sad Tune – Single Label: 621860 Records DK2 2814 – Arcadia

Release: Lost Fragments

Label: Dream Catalogue

Release: Lost Fragments Label: Dream Catalogue TOR – Lightraker

Release: Oasis Sky

Label: Youth and Progress Recordings

7AM Playlist

Bad Snacks – A Bientot (ft. Lynette Williams)

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Women Of The World Vol. 2 Label: Inner Ocean Records Sun Glitters – It’s Like a Monday but It’s Not (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version)

Label: Sun Glitters

Release: Cosmic Oceans EP (Extended Version) Label: Sun Glitters Tom Day & Jake Lowe – Some Kind of Normal

Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single

Label: Peaks

Release: Some Kind of Normal – Single Label: Peaks Poldoore – Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes)

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single

Label: Poldoore Music

Release: Celestial (A Tribute To Nujabes) – Single Label: Poldoore Music wowflower – Untuch

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Fat Beats Records

Release: Self Portrait Label: Fat Beats Records Veiled Dawn – Intro/Origins

Release: I – EP

Label: 2713475 Records DK2

Release: I – EP Label: 2713475 Records DK2 Cialyn – Heliotype

Release: In From The Cold

Label: Cialyn

Release: In From The Cold Label: Cialyn Blackboxx – Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back

Release: Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back – Single

Label: Slime

Release: Looks Like She’s Never Coming Back – Single Label: Slime Marley Carroll – Water Temple

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single

Label: Loci Records

Release: Ice Cavern / Water Temple – Single Label: Loci Records R. Missing – Placeholder for the Night

Release: Placeholder for the Night – Single

Label: Terminal Echo

Release: Placeholder for the Night – Single Label: Terminal Echo Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling

Release: The Shadow and the Shape

Label: 1722682 Records DK2

Release: The Shadow and the Shape Label: 1722682 Records DK2 Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Release: I Wish I Could Be Somewhere With You Label: Eastern Nurseries Chrome Sparks – All There Is (feat. Steffaloo)

Release: My <3

Label: Chrome Sparks

8AM Playlist

KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours

Release: Colours – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Release: Colours – Single Label: Inner Ocean Records Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack) Label: LOOPDISK Resotone – What Never Was.

Release: What Never Was. – Single

Label: 702767 Records DK

Release: What Never Was. – Single Label: 702767 Records DK RUMTUM – Commit Way

Release: Isles in Indigo

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Isles in Indigo Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings Koresma – Northern Lights

Release: North – EP

Label: Koresma

Release: North – EP Label: Koresma Bowcraft – Autumn Every

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

Release: Many Distant Cities Label: 1469535 Records DK Janelle Costa – Rain

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP

Label: Janelle Costa Music

Release: My Kinda Flower – EP Label: Janelle Costa Music Richard Alfaro – Alone

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

Release: Refract Label: Richard Alfaro X3SR – Infinite

Release: Infinite – EP

Label: X3SR

Release: Infinite – EP Label: X3SR 20HoursAfterDawn – No Sun Into The Void

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP

Label: I Low You records

Release: Sun Will Crackle – EP Label: I Low You records Galactic Language – Modern Flora

Release: Arrival (Deluxe)

Label: Galactic Language

Release: Arrival (Deluxe) Label: Galactic Language Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

Release: Viewers Like You Label: 635970 Records DK Gold Panda – Pink and Green

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best

Label: Tugboat Records

Release: Good Luck and Do Your Best Label: Tugboat Records Catching Flies – Mama’s Wisdom

Release: Komorebi / Mama’s Wisdom – Single

Label: Indigo Soul

9AM Playlist

Arms and Sleepers – To Have and To Hold

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single

Label: DXFXWXU Collective

Release: To Have and To Hold – Single Label: DXFXWXU Collective t.quoise – Chillax

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Release: Life in Reverse Label: Soundsphere Tycho – Past Is Prologue

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Past Is Prologue Label: Ghostly International Hello Meteor – Rain Collection

Release: Conditioned Air

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Conditioned Air Label: Evergreen Prefecture Idealism – All We Ever Do

Release: Amaranthine

Label: idealism

Release: Amaranthine Label: idealism Reebaldoo – Sick Sloth

Release: Duna

Label: Reebaldoo

Release: Duna Label: Reebaldoo Daniel Imhof – An Astronauts View

Release: An Astronauts View – Single

Label: Daniel Imhof

Release: An Astronauts View – Single Label: Daniel Imhof upusen – Not Good

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Birds Label: Midwest Collective Boards of Canada – Open the Light

Release: Music Has the Right to Children

Label: Warp Records

Release: Music Has the Right to Children Label: Warp Records Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

Release: Lyrebird – Single Label: Peaks Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

Release: Tiefer Ins System Label: Seven Villas Voyage Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

Release: Antipode – Single Label: Mechanical Bakradze – An Evening with John

Release: Restless

Label: Space Hardware

Release: Restless Label: Space Hardware Teen Daze – One For Paradise

Release: Natural Movement – EP

Label: Flora

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.