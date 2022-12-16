FeaturedTop 89 Countdown

The C895 Top 89 Countdown of 2022!

Harmony Soleil
December 16, 2022
The words "C895 Top 89 Countdown 2022, starts at 6pm on New Years Eve" against a rainbow.

We are wrapping up 2022 in a BIG WAY!

Join C895 for the Top 89 Countdown of 2022 kicking off at 6pm on New Years Eve! We are giving you six big hours filled with the best music of the year with the top song of 2022 hitting right at midnight!

Join your favorite C895 hosts plus as we dance our way through the last hours of 2022 plus we’ll hear from Tiesto, Regard, Kah-Lo, Oliver Heldens and more!

Where will your favorite song land on the countdown? Find out by listening starting at 6pm on New Years Eve! And post while you listen by tagging @C895Radio across social media and use #C895Top89!

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

