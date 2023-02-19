Café Chill playlist: 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Easy Pass”. Credit: North Cascades National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds

Release: With U In the Clouds – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow

Release: Yesterday Tomorrow

Label: Inner Ocean Records

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Release: full circle

Label: Ghostly International

Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project

Release: Comfortable Loneliness

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)

Release: Nothing Is Still

Label: Ninja Tune

Treetalking – Stargazing

Release: The Unknown

Label: SXN

Matrixxman – Annika's Theme

Release: Homesick

Label: Ghostly International

il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)

Release: Sloh Remixes – Single

Label: Future Archive Recordings

Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue

Release: Body Complex

Label: Ghostly International

Spring In A Small Town – Compassion

Release: Spring in a Small Town

Label: flau

Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)

Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP

Label: Synesthesia Media

Lyli J – Glow

Release: Glow – Single

Label: Monoke Records

il:lo – Vega

Release: Vega

Label: Nettwerk Music Group

Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose

Release: Everything Could Be Fine

Label: Sun Glitters

VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul

Release: disintegrating in your soul – Single

Label: Achillea Music

7AM Playlist

Third Person Lurkin – Adrift

Release: The Lake of Woods

Label: Bad Taste Records

Oldtwig – Adrift

Release: Dark Matter

Label: Oldtwig

Pbs'73 – Kaleidosphere

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

RRAREBEAR – Ginger

Release: Relief

Label: RRAREBEAR

Mountain Range – It's Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)

Label: bibliotek

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

fr√ľit – 10 Mr

Release: Opal Melt – EP

Label: Soulful X Nature

IG88 – While the Businessmen Sleep

Release: Hiding in My Hands

Label: STYLSS

Swimming TV – Shaman

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout

Release: Lanai Lookout – Single

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

flow.ctrl – Thumper

Release: Lullaby – EP

Label: flow.ctrl

Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life

Release: Safe Area Earth

Label: Future Archive Recordings

American Teleport – Southern Sunset

Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP

Label: Beatsupply

8AM Playlist

Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone

Release: Been Gone – Single

Label: Koresma & Volo

Jinsang – Herewego

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Tom Day – Lyrebird

Release: Lyrebird – Single

Label: Peaks

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia

Release: Future or Past – EP

Label: Orbital Rendezvous

Swimming TV – Spring

Release: Raindance – EP

Label: Cosmonostro

Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)

Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)

Label: Soular Order

Firephly – A Fracture In Time

Release: A Fracture In Time – Single

Label: Firephly

憂鬱 (Yu-Utsu) – Slow

Release: Slow – Single

Label: 憂鬱

Xky – Shapes

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

t.quoise – D I S S O l v E

Release: Life in Reverse

Label: Soundsphere

Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records!

Thrupence – Winston

Release: Voyages

Label: Jack Vanzet

RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)

Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)

Release: Community Broadcasting

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

Cialyn – The Sun and The Light

Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)

Label: Cialyn

Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing

Release: Welcome To New Cascade

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

DWDY – I Never Stopped

Release: I Never Stopped – Single

Label: DWDY

Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade

Release: Ghostcats

Label: ERH

Jinsang – Cold Seas

Release: Life

Label: VinDig

Mvnners – Her in Mind

Release: Her in Mind – Single

Label: SXN

Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)

Label: Petite Douceur

Hotel Pools – Spring

Release: Constant

Label: Wild Nature

Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia

Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single

Label: 1205714 Records DK

Arbour – Sunrise

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Geotic – Ferris at Night

Release: Oversight

Label: Basement’s Basement BASE016

innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba

Release: R U Ok? – EP

Label: Eastern Nurseries

Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time

Release: Illusion of Time

Label: Mute

Pbs'73 – Public Television

Release: Viewers Like You

Label: 635970 Records DK

The Beat Broker – Extended Away

Release: Extended Away – Single

Label: SENTRALL Records

