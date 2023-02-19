Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more

Richard Jvengabus Dalton
February 19, 2023
5 min read
Two white mountain goats in the foreground are standing above a steep vegetated decline with sparse evergreen trees. A large snow covered valley is below, and tall, rocky mountains, some too steep to hold snow, are in the background. The sky is light blue.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Easy Pass”. Credit: North Cascades National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 19 Feb 2023

6AM Playlist

  • Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
      Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
      Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
      Label: Inner Ocean Records
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: full circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
      Release: Comfortable Loneliness
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
      Release: Nothing Is Still
      Label: Ninja Tune
  • Treetalking – Stargazing
      Release: The Unknown
      Label: SXN
  • Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
      Release: Homesick
      Label: Ghostly International
  • il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
      Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
      Release: Body Complex
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
      Release: Spring in a Small Town
      Label: flau
  • Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
      Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
      Label: Synesthesia Media
  • Lyli J – Glow
      Release: Glow – Single
      Label: Monoke Records
  • il:lo – Vega
      Release: Vega
      Label: Nettwerk Music Group
  • Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
      Release: Everything Could Be Fine
      Label: Sun Glitters
  • VIQ – Vestige
      Release: Crystal Shores
      Label: VIQ
  • Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
      Release: disintegrating in your soul – Single
      Label: Achillea Music

7AM Playlist

  • Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
      Release: The Lake of Woods
      Label: Bad Taste Records
  • Oldtwig – Adrift
      Release: Dark Matter
      Label: Oldtwig
  • Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • RRAREBEAR – Ginger
      Release: Relief
      Label: RRAREBEAR
  • Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
      Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
      Label: bibliotek
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • fr√ľit – 10 Mr
      Release: Opal Melt – EP
      Label: Soulful X Nature
  • IG88 – While the Businessmen Sleep
      Release: Hiding in My Hands
      Label: STYLSS
  • Swimming TV – Shaman
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
      Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • flow.ctrl – Thumper
      Release: Lullaby – EP
      Label: flow.ctrl
  • Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
      Release: Safe Area Earth
      Label: Future Archive Recordings
  • American Teleport – Southern Sunset
      Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
      Label: Beatsupply

8AM Playlist

  • Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
      Release: Been Gone – Single
      Label: Koresma & Volo
  • Jinsang – Herewego
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Tom Day – Lyrebird
      Release: Lyrebird – Single
      Label: Peaks
  • Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
      Release: Future or Past – EP
      Label: Orbital Rendezvous
  • Swimming TV – Spring
      Release: Raindance – EP
      Label: Cosmonostro
  • Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
      Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
      Label: Soular Order
  • Firephly – A Fracture In Time
      Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
      Label: Firephly
  • 憂鬱 (Yu-Utsu) – Slow
      Release: Slow – Single
      Label: 憂鬱
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
      Release: Life in Reverse
      Label: Soundsphere
  • Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
      Release: Chrono
      Label: Azlyn Records!
  • Thrupence – Winston
      Release: Voyages
      Label: Jack Vanzet
  • RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
      Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
      Release: Community Broadcasting
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture

9AM Playlist

  • Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
      Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
      Label: Cialyn
  • Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
      Release: Welcome To New Cascade
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • DWDY – I Never Stopped
      Release: I Never Stopped – Single
      Label: DWDY
  • Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
      Release: Ghostcats
      Label: ERH
  • Jinsang – Cold Seas
      Release: Life
      Label: VinDig
  • Mvnners – Her in Mind
      Release: Her in Mind – Single
      Label: SXN
  • Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
      Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
      Label: Petite Douceur
  • Hotel Pools – Spring
      Release: Constant
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
      Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
      Label: 1205714 Records DK
  • Arbour – Sunrise
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Geotic – Ferris at Night
      Release: Oversight
      Label: Basement’s Basement BASE016
  • innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
      Release: R U Ok? – EP
      Label: Eastern Nurseries
  • Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
      Release: Illusion of Time
      Label: Mute
  • Pbs’73 – Public Television
      Release: Viewers Like You
      Label: 635970 Records DK
  • The Beat Broker – Extended Away
      Release: Extended Away – Single
      Label: SENTRALL Records

