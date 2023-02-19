Café Chill playlist: 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from 憂鬱, Tom Day, t.quoise and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Easy Pass”. Credit: North Cascades National Park/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 19 Feb 2023
6AM Playlist
- Dokkodo Sounds – With U In the Clouds
Release: With U In the Clouds – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Altitude. – Yesterday Tomorrow
Release: Yesterday Tomorrow
Label: Inner Ocean Records
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: full circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Hello Meteor – The Lake Green Project
Release: Comfortable Loneliness
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
Release: Nothing Is Still
Label: Ninja Tune
- Treetalking – Stargazing
Release: The Unknown
Label: SXN
- Matrixxman – Annika’s Theme
Release: Homesick
Label: Ghostly International
- il:lo – Alma (Frameworks Remix)
Release: Sloh Remixes – Single
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- Heathered Pearls – Perfume Catalogue
Release: Body Complex
Label: Ghostly International
- Spring In A Small Town – Compassion
Release: Spring in a Small Town
Label: flau
- Teen Daze – Apricot Sunset (A Void)
Release: Pure Water (Inspired by ‘the Outlaw Ocean’ a book by Ian Urbina) – EP
Label: Synesthesia Media
- Lyli J – Glow
Release: Glow – Single
Label: Monoke Records
- il:lo – Vega
Release: Vega
Label: Nettwerk Music Group
- Sun Glitters – Too Much to Lose
Release: Everything Could Be Fine
Label: Sun Glitters
- VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
- Arms and Sleepers – Disintegrating In Your Soul
Release: disintegrating in your soul – Single
Label: Achillea Music
7AM Playlist
- Third Person Lurkin – Adrift
Release: The Lake of Woods
Label: Bad Taste Records
- Oldtwig – Adrift
Release: Dark Matter
Label: Oldtwig
- Pbs’73 – Kaleidosphere
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Release: Relief
Label: RRAREBEAR
- Mountain Range – It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Release: It’s Lonely Around People 2 (Teen Daze Remix)
Label: bibliotek
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- fr√ľit – 10 Mr
Release: Opal Melt – EP
Label: Soulful X Nature
- IG88 – While the Businessmen Sleep
Release: Hiding in My Hands
Label: STYLSS
- Swimming TV – Shaman
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Hello Meteor – Lanai Lookout
Release: Lanai Lookout – Single
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- flow.ctrl – Thumper
Release: Lullaby – EP
Label: flow.ctrl
- Arms and Sleepers – In the Jaws of Life
Release: Safe Area Earth
Label: Future Archive Recordings
- American Teleport – Southern Sunset
Release: Beatsupply: Crate07 – EP
Label: Beatsupply
8AM Playlist
- Koresma & VOLO – Been Gone
Release: Been Gone – Single
Label: Koresma & Volo
- Jinsang – Herewego
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Tom Day – Lyrebird
Release: Lyrebird – Single
Label: Peaks
- Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
Release: Future or Past – EP
Label: Orbital Rendezvous
- Swimming TV – Spring
Release: Raindance – EP
Label: Cosmonostro
- Jupiter Himself – Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Release: Keep Running (Soular Order Remix)
Label: Soular Order
- Firephly – A Fracture In Time
Release: A Fracture In Time – Single
Label: Firephly
- 憂鬱 (Yu-Utsu) – Slow
Release: Slow – Single
Label: 憂鬱
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- t.quoise – D I S S O l v E
Release: Life in Reverse
Label: Soundsphere
- Elven Mirrors. – Walking Meditation
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records!
- Thrupence – Winston
Release: Voyages
Label: Jack Vanzet
- RUMTUM – Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)
Release: Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Hello Meteor – Nobody Has to Do Anything (Interlude)
Release: Community Broadcasting
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
9AM Playlist
- Cialyn – The Sun and The Light
Release: OMEGA (Soundtrack)
Label: Cialyn
- Hello Meteor – Monsoon Landing
Release: Welcome To New Cascade
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- DWDY – I Never Stopped
Release: I Never Stopped – Single
Label: DWDY
- Elsa Hewitt – Massive Charade
Release: Ghostcats
Label: ERH
- Jinsang – Cold Seas
Release: Life
Label: VinDig
- Mvnners – Her in Mind
Release: Her in Mind – Single
Label: SXN
- Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Release: I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Label: Petite Douceur
- Hotel Pools – Spring
Release: Constant
Label: Wild Nature
- Foewi – Archipelago/Urbanaxia
Release: Archipelago/Urbanaxia – Single
Label: 1205714 Records DK
- Arbour – Sunrise
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Geotic – Ferris at Night
Release: Oversight
Label: Basement’s Basement BASE016
- innerinnerlife – Gingko Biloba
Release: R U Ok? – EP
Label: Eastern Nurseries
- Daniel Avery – Illusion of Time
Release: Illusion of Time
Label: Mute
- Pbs’73 – Public Television
Release: Viewers Like You
Label: 635970 Records DK
- The Beat Broker – Extended Away
Release: Extended Away – Single
Label: SENTRALL Records
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
