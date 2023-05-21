Café Chill playlist: Ramakhandra, 憂鬱, Telequanta and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ramakhandra, 憂鬱, Telequanta and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 21 May 2023

6AM Playlist

CRAETION – Beachside

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Ornithology – EP

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single

Label: 581097 Records DK

Release: Lunar – Single

Label: Wild Nature

Release: Planar – EP

Label: See Blue Audio

Release: Baralku

Label: Loci Records

Release: Ocean City

Label: Coastal Haze

Release: Home Planet – Single

Label: Melanaster Records

Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3

Label: Macroblank

Release: Anesthesia

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Belvedere – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single

Label: Birocracy

7AM Playlist

Birocratic – At Most

Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017

Label: Chillhop Music

Release: Menagerie – Single

Label: Gold Robot Records

Release: Kings

Label: Loci Records

Release: Entity EP

Label: The Toothfairy Label

Release: Marriage – EP

Label: Notown Records

Release: The Coastal Obscure

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Release: Signal Flow – EP

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

Release: Mercury EP

Label: Xky Music

Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single

Label: Ghostly International

Release: Adjustments – EP

Label: Bad Panda Records

Release: Velvet Dance – EP

Label: Substruct Audio

Release: Misplaced

Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Anicca

Label: Brainfeeder

Release: Full Circle

Label: Ghostly International

Release: The Sun & the Moon

Label: Nerddelic Studio Works

Release: Folds – Single

Label: Feverkin & Koresma

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Canopy – EP

Label: Canopy

Release: Puzzles – EP

Label: Microfunk Music

Release: Programmable Matter – Single

Label: Telequanta

Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single

Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings

Release: Himeji – Single

Label: Majestic Casual Records

Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u

Label: Steven Deblat

Release: Floating – EP

Label: DDM Recordings

Release: Sun – Single

Label: 憂鬱

9AM Playlist

Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest

Release: Before I Forget

Label: CIRCULATIONS

Release: The Campfire Headphase

Label: Warp Records

Release: Kyoto – EP

Label: Obvious Things

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

Release: Second Breakfast

Label: 967138 Records DK

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

Release: Mountain of Memory

Label: Loci Records

Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere

Label: House of the Leg

Release: Energy Dreams

Label: Stones Throw Records

Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single

Label: Monster Rally

Release: Birds

Label: Midwest Collective

Release: Wildflowers – Single

Label: Independent

Release: Forest View – EP

Label: Hybris

Release: Mister Mellow

Label: Arts & Crafts

Release: Breakfast

Label: Sleepyeyes

Release: Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)

Label: Nomadic Firs

