Café Chill playlist: Ramakhandra, 憂鬱, Telequanta and more

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].
Originally aired 21 May 2023
6AM Playlist
- CRAETION – Beachside
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
Release: Ornithology – EP
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- Past Palms – Midnight Sun
Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
Label: 581097 Records DK
- Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
Release: Lunar – Single
Label: Wild Nature
- Rhombus Index – Leptosol
Release: Planar – EP
Label: See Blue Audio
- Emancipator – Pancakes
Release: Baralku
Label: Loci Records
- Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
Release: Ocean City
Label: Coastal Haze
- Marley Carroll – Home Planet
Release: Home Planet – Single
Label: Melanaster Records
- Macroblank – Vice Grip
Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
Label: Macroblank
- Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
Release: Anesthesia
Label: Midwest Collective
- Ruck P – Belvedere
Release: Belvedere – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
- Birocratic – Wrapped Up
Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
Label: Birocracy
7AM Playlist
- Birocratic – At Most
Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
Label: Chillhop Music
- Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Release: Menagerie – Single
Label: Gold Robot Records
- Frameworks – Titles
Release: Kings
Label: Loci Records
- William French – Heart
Release: Entity EP
Label: The Toothfairy Label
- Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Release: Marriage – EP
Label: Notown Records
- Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Release: The Coastal Obscure
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
- A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
Release: Signal Flow – EP
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
- Xky – Shapes
Release: Mercury EP
Label: Xky Music
- Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single
Label: Ghostly International
- Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
Release: Adjustments – EP
Label: Bad Panda Records
- Freud – Faux Pas
Release: Velvet Dance – EP
Label: Substruct Audio
- boerd – Look
Release: Misplaced
Label: Anjunadeep
8AM Playlist
- Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- Teebs – Mirror Memory
Release: Anicca
Label: Brainfeeder
- Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Release: Full Circle
Label: Ghostly International
- Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
Release: The Sun & the Moon
Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
- Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
Release: Folds – Single
Label: Feverkin & Koresma
- Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
Release: Canopy – EP
Label: Canopy
- Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
Release: Puzzles – EP
Label: Microfunk Music
- Telequanta – Programmable Matter
Release: Programmable Matter – Single
Label: Telequanta
- Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
- Oscar Oscar – Himeji
Release: Himeji – Single
Label: Majestic Casual Records
- Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u
Label: Steven Deblat
- Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
Release: Floating – EP
Label: DDM Recordings
- Yu-Utsu – Sun
Release: Sun – Single
Label: 憂鬱
9AM Playlist
- Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
Release: Before I Forget
Label: CIRCULATIONS
- Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
Release: The Campfire Headphase
Label: Warp Records
- Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
Release: Kyoto – EP
Label: Obvious Things
- Joe Nora – Cat Creek
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
- Angeldustmite – Runny Yolks
Release: Second Breakfast
Label: 967138 Records DK
- mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
- Emancipator – She Gone to the River
Release: Mountain of Memory
Label: Loci Records
- Chungking Mansions – Flora & Fauna (feat. Pine Grove)
Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere
Label: House of the Leg
- Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
Release: Energy Dreams
Label: Stones Throw Records
- Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
Label: Monster Rally
- upusen – Birds
Release: Birds
Label: Midwest Collective
- The Citrus Clouds – Wildflowers
Release: Wildflowers – Single
Label: Independent
- Niva – Forest View
Release: Forest View – EP
Label: Hybris
- Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Release: Mister Mellow
Label: Arts & Crafts
- Sleepyeyes – Berry Crunch
Release: Breakfast
Label: Sleepyeyes
- Nomadic Firs – Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)
Release: Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)
Label: Nomadic Firs
