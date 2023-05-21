Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Ramakhandra, 憂鬱, Telequanta and more

Ri-CHA-CHA-CHA-rd J. Dalton
May 21, 2023
5 min read
View of the night sky at sunset. The sky is becoming dark blue, and the sun is still illuminating the greenery on the ground. The sky is filled with stars, and gets deeper blue as the altitude increases.

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Ramakhandra, 憂鬱, Telequanta and more. Hosted by Seth.

Photo: “Night Sky”. Credit: Cedar Breaks National Monument/National Park Service, public domain [i].

Originally aired 21 May 2023

6AM Playlist

  • CRAETION – Beachside
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 4
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Packed Rich – Dreamin’ (feat. Fraeuleinastrid)
      Release: Ornithology – EP
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Hello Meteor – Aqualotic
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • Past Palms – Midnight Sun
      Release: When the Sun Reaches Its Highest Point in the Sky – Single
      Label: 581097 Records DK
  • Hotel Pools & A.L.I.S.O.N – Lunar
      Release: Lunar – Single
      Label: Wild Nature
  • Rhombus Index – Leptosol
      Release: Planar – EP
      Label: See Blue Audio
  • Emancipator – Pancakes
      Release: Baralku
      Label: Loci Records
  • Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
      Release: Ocean City
      Label: Coastal Haze
  • Marley Carroll – Home Planet
      Release: Home Planet – Single
      Label: Melanaster Records
  • Macroblank – Vice Grip
      Release: RARE PSALMS COLLECTION VOL.3
      Label: Macroblank
  • Florida Skyline – Let’s Go Home Now
      Release: Anesthesia
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • Ruck P – Belvedere
      Release: Belvedere – Single
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Birocratic – Wrapped Up
      Release: Wrapped up / Falling to Pieces – Single
      Label: Birocracy

7AM Playlist

  • Birocratic – At Most
      Release: Chillhop Essentials Winter 2017
      Label: Chillhop Music
  • Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
      Release: Menagerie – Single
      Label: Gold Robot Records
  • Frameworks – Titles
      Release: Kings
      Label: Loci Records
  • William French – Heart
      Release: Entity EP
      Label: The Toothfairy Label
  • Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
      Release: Marriage – EP
      Label: Notown Records
  • Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
      Release: The Coastal Obscure
      Label: Evergreen Prefecture
  • A.L.I.S.O.N – Amplify
      Release: Signal Flow – EP
      Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
  • Xky – Shapes
      Release: Mercury EP
      Label: Xky Music
  • Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
      Release: Dive (Radio Edit) – Single
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Mountain Range – A Silence Of Three Parts
      Release: Adjustments – EP
      Label: Bad Panda Records
  • Freud – Faux Pas
      Release: Velvet Dance – EP
      Label: Substruct Audio
  • boerd – Look
      Release: Misplaced
      Label: Anjunadeep

8AM Playlist

  • Angeldustmite – Chilaquiles
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • Teebs – Mirror Memory
      Release: Anicca
      Label: Brainfeeder
  • Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
      Release: Full Circle
      Label: Ghostly International
  • Nerddelic Studio Works – Snore
      Release: The Sun & the Moon
      Label: Nerddelic Studio Works
  • Feverkin & Koresma – Folds
      Release: Folds – Single
      Label: Feverkin & Koresma
  • Chemtrails x Richard Alfaro – Leisure Trail
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 6
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Bo-Tree
      Release: Canopy – EP
      Label: Canopy
  • Microfunk Crew – Bikini Bottom
      Release: Puzzles – EP
      Label: Microfunk Music
  • Telequanta – Programmable Matter
      Release: Programmable Matter – Single
      Label: Telequanta
  • Ramakhandra – Haku (Rumtum Remix)
      Release: Haku (Rumtum Remix) – Single
      Label: Bastard Jazz Recordings
  • Oscar Oscar – Himeji
      Release: Himeji – Single
      Label: Majestic Casual Records
  • Steven Deblat – Is This 2 Much for U
      Release: i s t h i s 2 m u c h f o r u
      Label: Steven Deblat
  • Imagined Herbal Flows – Breeze
      Release: Floating – EP
      Label: DDM Recordings
  • Yu-Utsu – Sun
      Release: Sun – Single
      Label: 憂鬱

9AM Playlist

  • Daisuke Tanabe – Deer Drop Forest
      Release: Before I Forget
      Label: CIRCULATIONS
  • Boards of Canada – Hey Saturday Sun
      Release: The Campfire Headphase
      Label: Warp Records
  • Site Nonsite – Moss Garden
      Release: Kyoto – EP
      Label: Obvious Things
  • Joe Nora – Cat Creek
      Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
      Label: SVNSET WAVES
  • Angeldustmite – Runny Yolks
      Release: Second Breakfast
      Label: 967138 Records DK
  • mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
      Release: Damn Fine
      Label: SMOOV
  • Emancipator – She Gone to the River
      Release: Mountain of Memory
      Label: Loci Records
  • Chungking Mansions – Flora & Fauna (feat. Pine Grove)
      Release: Wild Guide to Anywhere
      Label: House of the Leg
  • Rejoicer – Yesterday’s Forest Magic (feat. Sefi Zisling)
      Release: Energy Dreams
      Label: Stones Throw Records
  • Monster Rally – Escape to the Cloud Forest (Along the River)
      Release: Escape to the Cloud Forest – Single
      Label: Monster Rally
  • upusen – Birds
      Release: Birds
      Label: Midwest Collective
  • The Citrus Clouds – Wildflowers
      Release: Wildflowers – Single
      Label: Independent
  • Niva – Forest View
      Release: Forest View – EP
      Label: Hybris
  • Washed Out – Million Miles Away
      Release: Mister Mellow
      Label: Arts & Crafts
  • Sleepyeyes – Berry Crunch
      Release: Breakfast
      Label: Sleepyeyes
  • Nomadic Firs – Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)
      Release: Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)
      Label: Nomadic Firs

