On the Edge: Sunday May 14, 2023

We get it. 11pm to 2am is rough on a school night. We gotchoo, boo. Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.

This week, Zuul’s Normie Number comes to you from the deep woods of Maine.

Hour ONE: New Tracks from DJ Zuul

Underworld – Bells & Circles Faderhead – Hex Wars Zanias – Closing Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered) Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix) Rein – Transmutation Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (SITD Remix) X Marks the Pedwalk – Into the Light Blutengel – My Saviour (Ziguo Chen Remix) Cerulean Veins – Infinite Love Snow Ghosts – Curse Kasabian x The Prodigy – Rocket Fuel SRSQ – Saved For Summer

Hour TWO: Numan/ohGr/Gahan/Murphy from DJ Drew



Gary Numan – My Name Is Ruin ohGr – Comedown [DJD Edit] Depeche Mode – Should Be Higher Peter Murphy – Subway Skinny Puppy – Amnesia Dave Gahan – Tomorrow [Cinematic Mix] Gary Numan – Are Friends Electric [Leather Strip Mix] Peter Murphy f NIN – Niteclubbing Depeche Mode – Suffer Well Skinny Puppy – Warlock [Dystemper] Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed Bauhaus – Ziggy Stardust Depeche Mode – In Your Room [Zephyr Mix]

Hour THREE: …layers of skin? from DJ Skinlayers

Throwing Snow – Brujita Priest – A Signal in the Noise Dead Astronauts – B Side (Perturbator Remix) Skeleton Hands – Unwanted Zanias – Follow the Body LOOR, Desert Sound Colony, Litherland – Erosions Donny Benet – One Night In Paradise The KVB – Blind (Drab Majesty Remix) Purity Ring – begin again (HEALTH REMIX) Röyksopp f Robyn – Monument (Inevitable End) Nine Inch Nails – Last (Butch Vig Remix) ICHI – Totem

Gustave Doré, 1855 – detail from “Paradiso, Canto 31 : The saintly throng form a rose in the empyrean” for Dante’s Inferno

