On the Edge: Sunday May 14, 2023

This week, Zuul’s Normie Number comes to you from the deep woods of Maine.
Hour ONE: New Tracks from DJ Zuul
- Underworld – Bells & Circles
- Faderhead – Hex Wars
- Zanias – Closing
- Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered)
- Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix)
- Rein – Transmutation
- Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (SITD Remix)
- X Marks the Pedwalk – Into the Light
- Blutengel – My Saviour (Ziguo Chen Remix)
- Cerulean Veins – Infinite Love
- Snow Ghosts – Curse
- Kasabian x The Prodigy – Rocket Fuel
- SRSQ – Saved For Summer
Hour TWO: Numan/ohGr/Gahan/Murphy from DJ Drew
- Gary Numan – My Name Is Ruin
- ohGr – Comedown [DJD Edit]
- Depeche Mode – Should Be Higher
- Peter Murphy – Subway
- Skinny Puppy – Amnesia
- Dave Gahan – Tomorrow [Cinematic Mix]
- Gary Numan – Are Friends Electric [Leather Strip Mix]
- Peter Murphy f NIN – Niteclubbing
- Depeche Mode – Suffer Well
- Skinny Puppy – Warlock [Dystemper]
- Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed
- Bauhaus – Ziggy Stardust
- Depeche Mode – In Your Room [Zephyr Mix]
Hour THREE: …layers of skin? from DJ Skinlayers
- Throwing Snow – Brujita
- Priest – A Signal in the Noise
- Dead Astronauts – B Side (Perturbator Remix)
- Skeleton Hands – Unwanted
- Zanias – Follow the Body
- LOOR, Desert Sound Colony, Litherland – Erosions
- Donny Benet – One Night In Paradise
- The KVB – Blind (Drab Majesty Remix)
- Purity Ring – begin again (HEALTH REMIX)
- Röyksopp f Robyn – Monument (Inevitable End)
- Nine Inch Nails – Last (Butch Vig Remix)
- ICHI – Totem
