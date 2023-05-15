On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge: Sunday May 14, 2023

DJ Zuul
May 15, 2023
2 min read

Presented by Cryoflesh, a Seattle-based cyberpunk clothing retailer – online at cryoflesh.com

We get it.  11pm to 2am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto.

This week, Zuul’s Normie Number comes to you from the deep woods of Maine.

Hour ONE: New Tracks from DJ Zuul

  1. Underworld – Bells & Circles 
  2. Faderhead – Hex Wars 
  3. Zanias – Closing 
  4. Rayne Reznor – Alive (Remastered) 
  5. Rotersand – Forgotten Daydreams (Full Mix)
  6. Rein – Transmutation 
  7. Super Dragon Punch!! – Split (SITD Remix) 
  8. X Marks the Pedwalk – Into the Light 
  9. Blutengel – My Saviour (Ziguo Chen Remix) 
  10. Cerulean Veins – Infinite Love 
  11. Snow Ghosts – Curse 
  12. Kasabian x The Prodigy – Rocket Fuel
  13. SRSQ – Saved For Summer 

Hour TWO: Numan/ohGr/Gahan/Murphy from DJ Drew

  1. Gary Numan – My Name Is Ruin
  2. ohGr – Comedown [DJD Edit]
  3. Depeche Mode – Should Be Higher
  4. Peter Murphy – Subway
  5. Skinny Puppy – Amnesia
  6. Dave Gahan – Tomorrow [Cinematic Mix]
  7. Gary Numan – Are Friends Electric [Leather Strip Mix]
  8. Peter Murphy f NIN – Niteclubbing
  9. Depeche Mode – Suffer Well
  10. Skinny Puppy – Warlock [Dystemper]
  11. Gary Numan – Love Hurt Bleed
  12. Bauhaus – Ziggy Stardust
  13. Depeche Mode – In Your Room [Zephyr Mix]

Hour THREE: …layers of skin? from DJ Skinlayers

  1. Throwing Snow – Brujita 
  2. Priest – A Signal in the Noise 
  3. Dead Astronauts – B Side (Perturbator Remix) 
  4. Skeleton Hands – Unwanted 
  5. Zanias – Follow the Body 
  6. LOOR, Desert Sound Colony, Litherland – Erosions 
  7. Donny Benet – One Night In Paradise 
  8. The KVB – Blind (Drab Majesty Remix) 
  9. Purity Ring – begin again (HEALTH REMIX) 
  10. Röyksopp f Robyn – Monument (Inevitable End)
  11. Nine Inch Nails – Last (Butch Vig Remix) 
  12. ICHI – Totem 

Gustave Doré, 1855 – detail from “Paradiso, Canto 31 : The saintly throng form a rose in the empyrean” for Dante’s Inferno

DJ Zuul

"We're gentle people in a vicious world. We have to take care of each other." - Matthew Setzer

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
Purple grocery tote with white C89.5 logo
green Club 895 logo with $30/month price for joining
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Follow C89.5

Menu