Beat the Heat with Us This Wednesday!

This Wednesday evening beat the heat with us aboard the Hiyu for the c895 Sunset Cruise: West!

Join c895 from 6:30-10pm as we set sail from South Lake Union for two and a half hours of music provided by Walt Deez of the Groove Gallery, Harmony Soleil and local legend Johnny Monsoon! Plus c895 personalities like Jimni Cricket, Drew Bailey and more will be hanging out aboard! We will also have a photo booth provided by Orion Entertainment and there will be food and drink for purchase!

Get tickets online right now for you and your friends HERE and we will see you on Wednesday!