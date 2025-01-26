Café Chill playlist: Wayward Lens, ロフト tapes, Sun Glitters and more

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Wayward Lens, ロフト tapes, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.
Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).
Photo: “Canyon With Snowfall”. Credit: Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “Snow-covered cliffs of a deep canyon with a lake on the canyon floor, under a cloudy sky.”)
Originally aired 26 Jan 2025
6AM Playlist
• Nitemoves – Antipode
Release: Antipode – Single
Label: Mechanical
• Arvo to me – Into Change
Release: Into Change
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
Release: Swim Team Remixed
Label: Arms and Sleepers
• Chemtrails – Elapse
Release: Taking Things Lightly
Label: Chemtrails
• rosequartz – interlude
Release: interlude – Single
Label: SVNSET WΛVES
• Machinedrum – Endless <3
Release: Vapor City Archives
Label: Ninja Tune
• Richard Alfaro – Inside
Release: Refract
Label: Richard Alfaro
• Home – Tides
Release: Odyssey
Label: Home
• Hu – North
Release: Navigate – EP
Label: anon recordings
• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
Release: Murmur – EP
Label: Ghostly International
• Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
Release: Tiefer Ins System
Label: Seven Villas Voyage
• mu arae – A Far Away Place
Release: Rising Tides 011
Label: SVNSET WAVES
7AM Playlist
• Shigeto – Lineage
Release: Lineage
Label: Ghostly International
• Sundrenched – Down Moon
Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
Label: Dust-Tone
• Qaett – Along the Shore
Release: Warm Reminders
Label: Fedbymachines Audio
• Space Ghost – 4
Release: 4 Am – Single
Label: Tartelet Records
• Horizon Fire – Asimov
Release: Earthlight
Label: DistroKid.com 579457
• D.K. – Juicy
Release: Drop
Label: BELIEVE – Antinote
• Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound
Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP
Label: 1442394 Records DK
• Count.00 – Wanderer
Release: Positive Delay – EP
Label: Sauce of Life
• Yppah – R. Mullen
Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
Label: Ninja Tune
• monoscape – Elysian Valley
Release: Worldview
Label: monoscape
• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
Release: June Cat
Label: Ikimono Records
• Helios – Well Within
Release: Espera
Label: Ghostly International
• Andy Leech – Thinking of You
Release: Thinking of You – Single
Label: 668939 Records DK
• AWITW – Through Memories
Release: Inside World
Label: Golden Forest Records
• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
Release: Return to Paradise
Label: Monster Rally
8AM Playlist
• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
Label: Windows 96
• Fujii – Colour Storm
Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
Label: -AVERSIAC-
• Wayward Lens – Nightshade
Release: Nightshade – Single
Label: 2056598 Records DK
• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
Release: Former Kingdoms
Label: Achillea Music
• wowflower – Cool Group
Release: Self Portrait
Label: Street Corner Music
• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
Release: Slow Waves
Label: Project Mooncircle
• Bowcraft – Tiles
Release: Many Distant Cities
Label: 1469535 Records DK
• Firephly – Shifting Light
Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
Label: 591184 Records DK2
• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
Release: Parts Per Million
Label: Paradeco Records
• ロフト tapes – Temple 寺院
Release: Heal カセット 81
Label: Lofttapes Production
• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee
Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP
Label: Teen Daze
• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
Release: How’s Life
Label: Let’s Play House
• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
Label: A.L.I.S.O.N
• VIQ – Journey
Release: Last Path
Label: VIQ
• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
Release: Colours – Single
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
Label: Sun Glitters
• Sloslylove – You and I
Release: The Haunted
Label: Sloslylove
• Sloslylove – First Semester Love
Release: Secret Dreams
Label: Sloslylove
9AM Playlist
• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
Label: Sun Glitters
• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
Label: SVNSET WAVES
• Tokari – Komorebi
Release: Komorebi – Single
Label: SOULFULXNATURE
• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
Release: Past Is Prologue
Label: ISO50 Records
• Feverkin – August
Release: Calendar Project
Label: Feverkin
• Aves – Cruisin’
Release: Cruisin’ – Single
Label: Chillhop Music
• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
Release: Damn Fine
Label: SMOOV
• Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce
Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
Label: LOOPDISK
• Rykard – Fading into the Light
Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
Label: Hunya Munya Records
• Orange Crush – Invocation
Release: Autumn Reflections
Label: Orange Crush
• VIQ – Vestige
Release: Crystal Shores
Label: VIQ
• Oowets – Familia
Release: Calm Food
Label: Inner Ocean Records
• NoGht – Like A Blue Rose (original)
Release: Like A Blue Rose – Single
Label: NoGht
• Aphex Twin – IZ-US
Release: Come to Daddy
Label: Warp Records
• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
Release: Sparks – EP
Label: Future Classic
• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights, Vol. I – EP
Label: Modularfield
• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
Release: Chrono
Label: Azlyn Records
• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
Release: The Oahu GP
Label: Evergreen Prefecture
Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.
Add comment