Cafe Chill

Café Chill playlist: Wayward Lens, ロフト tapes, Sun Glitters and more

Richard J Dalton
January 26, 2025
1 min read
Snow-covered cliffs of a deep canyon with a lake on the canyon floor, under a cloudy sky

Did you miss Cafe Chill on Sunday, or want to listen again? ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Wayward Lens, ロフト tapes, Sun Glitters and more. Hosted by Seth.

Listen again on our On Demand Player (or, if you’re reading this in the app, just select “On Demand” from the menu).

Photo: “Canyon With Snowfall”. Credit: Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “Snow-covered cliffs of a deep canyon with a lake on the canyon floor, under a cloudy sky.”)

Originally aired 26 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode
  Release: Antipode – Single
  Label: Mechanical

• Arvo to me – Into Change
  Release: Into Change
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)
  Release: Swim Team Remixed
  Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Chemtrails – Elapse
  Release: Taking Things Lightly
  Label: Chemtrails

• rosequartz – interlude
  Release: interlude – Single
  Label: SVNSET WΛVES

• Machinedrum – Endless <3
  Release: Vapor City Archives
  Label: Ninja Tune

• Richard Alfaro – Inside
  Release: Refract
  Label: Richard Alfaro

• Home – Tides
  Release: Odyssey
  Label: Home

• Hu – North
  Release: Navigate – EP
  Label: anon recordings

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep
  Release: Murmur – EP
  Label: Ghostly International

• Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal
  Release: Tiefer Ins System
  Label: Seven Villas Voyage

• mu arae – A Far Away Place
  Release: Rising Tides 011
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Lineage
  Release: Lineage
  Label: Ghostly International

• Sundrenched – Down Moon
  Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4
  Label: Dust-Tone

• Qaett – Along the Shore
  Release: Warm Reminders
  Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• Space Ghost – 4
  Release: 4 Am – Single
  Label: Tartelet Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov
  Release: Earthlight
  Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• D.K. – Juicy
  Release: Drop
  Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound
  Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP
  Label: 1442394 Records DK

• Count.00 – Wanderer
  Release: Positive Delay – EP
  Label: Sauce of Life

• Yppah – R. Mullen
  Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)
  Label: Ninja Tune

• monoscape – Elysian Valley
  Release: Worldview
  Label: monoscape

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea
  Release: June Cat
  Label: Ikimono Records

• Helios – Well Within
  Release: Espera
  Label: Ghostly International

• Andy Leech – Thinking of You
  Release: Thinking of You – Single
  Label: 668939 Records DK

• AWITW – Through Memories
  Release: Inside World
  Label: Golden Forest Records

• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers
  Release: Return to Paradise
  Label: Monster Rally

8AM Playlist

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth
  Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers
  Label: Windows 96

• Fujii – Colour Storm
  Release: EP-Tape1 – EP
  Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Wayward Lens – Nightshade
  Release: Nightshade – Single
  Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True
  Release: Former Kingdoms
  Label: Achillea Music

• wowflower – Cool Group
  Release: Self Portrait
  Label: Street Corner Music

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again
  Release: Slow Waves
  Label: Project Mooncircle

• Bowcraft – Tiles
  Release: Many Distant Cities
  Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Firephly – Shifting Light
  Release: Cozy Gloom – EP
  Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking
  Release: Parts Per Million
  Label: Paradeco Records

• ロフト tapes – Temple 寺院
  Release: Heal カセット 81
  Label: Lofttapes Production

• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee
  Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP
  Label: Teen Daze

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey
  Release: How’s Life
  Label: Let’s Play House

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl
  Release: Sunshine Girl – Single
  Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• VIQ – Journey
  Release: Last Path
  Label: VIQ

• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours
  Release: Colours – Single
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)
  Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Sloslylove – You and I
  Release: The Haunted
  Label: Sloslylove

• Sloslylove – First Semester Love
  Release: Secret Dreams
  Label: Sloslylove

9AM Playlist

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.
  Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.
  Label: Sun Glitters

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol
  Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7
  Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tokari – Komorebi
  Release: Komorebi – Single
  Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation
  Release: Past Is Prologue
  Label: ISO50 Records

• Feverkin – August
  Release: Calendar Project
  Label: Feverkin

• Aves – Cruisin’
  Release: Cruisin’ – Single
  Label: Chillhop Music

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee
  Release: Damn Fine
  Label: SMOOV

• Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce
  Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)
  Label: LOOPDISK

• Rykard – Fading into the Light
  Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP
  Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Orange Crush – Invocation
  Release: Autumn Reflections
  Label: Orange Crush

• VIQ – Vestige
  Release: Crystal Shores
  Label: VIQ

• Oowets – Familia
  Release: Calm Food
  Label: Inner Ocean Records

• NoGht – Like A Blue Rose (original)
  Release: Like A Blue Rose – Single
  Label: NoGht

• Aphex Twin – IZ-US
  Release: Come to Daddy
  Label: Warp Records

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven
  Release: Sparks – EP
  Label: Future Classic

• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede
  Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights, Vol. I – EP
  Label: Modularfield

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn
  Release: Chrono
  Label: Azlyn Records

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge
  Release: The Oahu GP
  Label: Evergreen Prefecture

Looking for a previous week’s playlist? Click here.

Richard J Dalton

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu