Café Chill playlist: Wayward Lens, ロフト tapes, Sun Glitters and more

Photo: “Canyon With Snowfall”. Credit: Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area/National Park Service, public domain [i]. (Alt Text: “Snow-covered cliffs of a deep canyon with a lake on the canyon floor, under a cloudy sky.”)

Originally aired 26 Jan 2025

6AM Playlist

• Nitemoves – Antipode

Release: Antipode – Single

Label: Mechanical

• Arvo to me – Into Change

Release: Into Change

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• M-Cubed – Out of Hiding

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Arms and Sleepers – Hurry Slowly (Manatee Commune Remix)

Release: Swim Team Remixed

Label: Arms and Sleepers

• Chemtrails – Elapse

Release: Taking Things Lightly

Label: Chemtrails

• rosequartz – interlude

Release: interlude – Single

Label: SVNSET WΛVES

• Machinedrum – Endless <3

Release: Vapor City Archives

Label: Ninja Tune

• Richard Alfaro – Inside

Release: Refract

Label: Richard Alfaro

• Home – Tides

Release: Odyssey

Label: Home

• Hu – North

Release: Navigate – EP

Label: anon recordings

• The Sight Below – Wishing Me Asleep

Release: Murmur – EP

Label: Ghostly International

• Digitalverein – Next to Mont Royal

Release: Tiefer Ins System

Label: Seven Villas Voyage

• mu arae – A Far Away Place

Release: Rising Tides 011

Label: SVNSET WAVES

7AM Playlist

• Shigeto – Lineage

Release: Lineage

Label: Ghostly International

• Sundrenched – Down Moon

Release: The Sundrenched Lofi Guitar Ensemble Vol. 4

Label: Dust-Tone

• Qaett – Along the Shore

Release: Warm Reminders

Label: Fedbymachines Audio

• Space Ghost – 4

Release: 4 Am – Single

Label: Tartelet Records

• Horizon Fire – Asimov

Release: Earthlight

Label: DistroKid.com 579457

• D.K. – Juicy

Release: Drop

Label: BELIEVE – Antinote

• Eric Hadley – Trembling Sound

Release: The Passerine Tapes – EP

Label: 1442394 Records DK

• Count.00 – Wanderer

Release: Positive Delay – EP

Label: Sauce of Life

• Yppah – R. Mullen

Release: Eighty One (Bonus Track Version)

Label: Ninja Tune

• monoscape – Elysian Valley

Release: Worldview

Label: monoscape

• Virtual Cat – Hydrangea

Release: June Cat

Label: Ikimono Records

• Helios – Well Within

Release: Espera

Label: Ghostly International

• Andy Leech – Thinking of You

Release: Thinking of You – Single

Label: 668939 Records DK

• AWITW – Through Memories

Release: Inside World

Label: Golden Forest Records

• Monster Rally – Tropical Showers

Release: Return to Paradise

Label: Monster Rally

8AM Playlist

• Windows 96 – Hello Earth

Release: Enchanted Instrumentals and Whispers

Label: Windows 96

• Fujii – Colour Storm

Release: EP-Tape1 – EP

Label: -AVERSIAC-

• Wayward Lens – Nightshade

Release: Nightshade – Single

Label: 2056598 Records DK

• Arms and Sleepers – Thru & True

Release: Former Kingdoms

Label: Achillea Music

• wowflower – Cool Group

Release: Self Portrait

Label: Street Corner Music

• Submerse – Let’s Never Come Back Here Again

Release: Slow Waves

Label: Project Mooncircle

• Bowcraft – Tiles

Release: Many Distant Cities

Label: 1469535 Records DK

• Firephly – Shifting Light

Release: Cozy Gloom – EP

Label: 591184 Records DK2

• Willis Fader – Joy of Cooking

Release: Parts Per Million

Label: Paradeco Records

• ロフト tapes – Temple 寺院

Release: Heal カセット 81

Label: Lofttapes Production

• Teen Daze – Rainwater Coffee

Release: Rainwater Coffee – EP

Label: Teen Daze

• Pacific Coliseum – Endless Journey

Release: How’s Life

Label: Let’s Play House

• A.L.I.S.O.N – Sunshine Girl

Release: Sunshine Girl – Single

Label: A.L.I.S.O.N

• VIQ – Journey

Release: Last Path

Label: VIQ

• KOHEI YOSHII x Komachi – Colours

Release: Colours – Single

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• Sun Glitters – No Need To Say (2022)

Release: No Need To Say (2022) – Single

Label: Sun Glitters

• Sloslylove – You and I

Release: The Haunted

Label: Sloslylove

• Sloslylove – First Semester Love

Release: Secret Dreams

Label: Sloslylove

9AM Playlist

• Sun Glitters – Red signals.

Release: Red signals in a twilight loop.

Label: Sun Glitters

• Eagle Eyed Tiger – Protocol

Release: SVMMER SVN vol. 7

Label: SVNSET WAVES

• Tokari – Komorebi

Release: Komorebi – Single

Label: SOULFULXNATURE

• Tycho – A Circular Reeducation

Release: Past Is Prologue

Label: ISO50 Records

• Feverkin – August

Release: Calendar Project

Label: Feverkin

• Aves – Cruisin’

Release: Cruisin’ – Single

Label: Chillhop Music

• mtbrd – Damn Fine Coffee

Release: Damn Fine

Label: SMOOV

• Lifeformed – Frozen Hot Sauce

Release: Fastfall (Dustforce Original Game Soundtrack)

Label: LOOPDISK

• Rykard – Fading into the Light

Release: Explorers, Vol. 4 – EP

Label: Hunya Munya Records

• Orange Crush – Invocation

Release: Autumn Reflections

Label: Orange Crush

• VIQ – Vestige

Release: Crystal Shores

Label: VIQ

• Oowets – Familia

Release: Calm Food

Label: Inner Ocean Records

• NoGht – Like A Blue Rose (original)

Release: Like A Blue Rose – Single

Label: NoGht

• Aphex Twin – IZ-US

Release: Come to Daddy

Label: Warp Records

• Chrome Sparks – Gates To Heaven

Release: Sparks – EP

Label: Future Classic

• Francesca Guccione – Ganymede

Release: Tales from the Deepest Lights, Vol. I – EP

Label: Modularfield

• Elven Mirrors. – Deep And Solemn

Release: Chrono

Label: Azlyn Records

• Hello Meteor – The Tropic Sport Lounge

Release: The Oahu GP

Label: Evergreen Prefecture

