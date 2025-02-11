Color Theory Episode 3: February 10th, 2025

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!
And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!
Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!
Hour 1
|Track
|Artist
|Living For The Daylight
|Just Her
|Vivi (Extended Mix)
|Elevven
|Equal
|Andrew Bayer, Asbjørn
|Sunlight
|Lufthaus
|Searching For The Lights
|Tonic Walter
|Daylight (Extended Mix)
|Aalson
|Is This Our Earth? (Extended Mix)
|Lane 8
|Moonlight
|Micah Martin, M3TTA
|We Step Into The Light
|Unitech
|Lonely Nights
|Burko, Leo Wood & The Archer
|Light (Minicied Extended Remix)
|Michael Mashkov
|Lean Into Light
|Qrion feat. pinkpirate
|Luminous
|Fabrication
|The Lights
|Nicky Elisabeth
|Your Light (Extended Mix)
|Neonica, Natune
|Darkness
|Seven Lions, Jason Ross, GG Magree
Hour 2
|Saving Light
|Gareth Emery, Standerwick, HALIENE
|In The Afterglow
|Somna, Michele C
|Leave The Light On (Genix & Nomadsignal Club Mix)
|Genix, Nomadsignal
|Light In The Dark (feat. JIM)
|Seven Lions, Wooli, Trivecta, JIM
|Beyond The Lights
|Aly & Fila
|Lumina (Extended Mix)
|Xijaro & Pitch, Lumenwright
|You Can Be My Light
|Nurko, Trivecta, Monika Santucci
|Lights Out
|Blanke, RUNN
|Moonlight
|Kill The Noise, Seven Lions
|Leave The Light On feat Sød Ven
|Trivecta feat Sød Ven
|Illuminate
|Ace Aura, Amidy
|Waiting
|Au5, Crystal Skies
|Take Your Light
|HALIENE
|Angel
|Dimension, Sub Focus & NGHTMRE
|Lights Out
|Zomboy
|Stay
|Jason Ross, Dia Frampton
|Laserbeam (Æon Mode Remix)
|Ray Volpe
