Color Theory Episode 3: February 10th, 2025

Harmony Soleil
February 11, 2025
Promotional banner for 'Afterglow with Madeon' event titled Color Theory on February 9, 2025, featuring vibrant rainbow graphics and cosmic background.

Curious about what you heard on ‘Color Theory’? You can check out the full playlist for both the first and second hours below!

A DJ performs at a nightclub, surrounded by colorful lighting and an engaged crowd, enhancing the lively atmosphere.And remember that Madlon and Color Theory will be back on air on Sunday, February 9th at 8pm, as the show settles into its every other week schedule!

Thanks for listening and you can check out the show on demand for the next two weeks HERE!

 

 

 

 

 

Hour 1

Track Artist
Living For The Daylight Just Her
Vivi (Extended Mix) Elevven
Equal Andrew Bayer, Asbjørn
Sunlight Lufthaus
Searching For The Lights Tonic Walter
Daylight (Extended Mix) Aalson
Is This Our Earth? (Extended Mix) Lane 8
Moonlight Micah Martin, M3TTA
We Step Into The Light Unitech
Lonely Nights Burko, Leo Wood & The Archer
Light (Minicied Extended Remix) Michael Mashkov
Lean Into Light Qrion feat. pinkpirate
Luminous Fabrication
The Lights Nicky Elisabeth
Your Light (Extended Mix) Neonica, Natune
Darkness Seven Lions, Jason Ross, GG Magree

Hour 2

Saving Light Gareth Emery, Standerwick, HALIENE
In The Afterglow Somna, Michele C
Leave The Light On (Genix & Nomadsignal Club Mix) Genix, Nomadsignal
Light In The Dark (feat. JIM) Seven Lions, Wooli, Trivecta, JIM
Beyond The Lights Aly & Fila
Lumina (Extended Mix) Xijaro & Pitch, Lumenwright
You Can Be My Light Nurko, Trivecta, Monika Santucci
Lights Out Blanke, RUNN
Moonlight Kill The Noise, Seven Lions
Leave The Light On feat Sød Ven Trivecta feat Sød Ven
Illuminate Ace Aura, Amidy
Waiting Au5, Crystal Skies
Take Your Light HALIENE
Angel Dimension, Sub Focus & NGHTMRE
Lights Out Zomboy
Stay Jason Ross, Dia Frampton
Laserbeam (Æon Mode Remix) Ray Volpe

Harmony Soleil

Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM.

