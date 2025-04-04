The Vortex

The Vortex – Spring Fund Drive!

Harmony Soleil
April 4, 2025
Promotional image for The Vortex on C89.5 FM featuring DJ Derrick Deep. Includes text about the radio show with a dark, urban background and a visual of sound waves. A 'Donate' button links to C895.org.
This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
 
This week is all about c895’s Fund Drive while exploring the sounds of organic and deep house for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
You can support The Vortex by donating at c895.org!
 
Remember that you can listen to the show On Demand for two weeks after it airs!
Saturday April 6th, 2025
Hour 1 – Organic House
Hour 2 – Deep House House
Hour 3 – Progressive House
Promotional artwork for 'The Vortex C89.5 FM' radio show hosted by Derrick Deep. Features an astronaut walking on a rocky terrain, carrying a briefcase with a swirling colorful galaxy above and a vinyl record and record player in the foreground.

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

