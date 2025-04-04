The Vortex – Spring Fund Drive!

This Saturday the Vortex is bringing you three hours in the mix with Derrick Deep from 9pm until midnight!
This week is all about c895’s Fund Drive while exploring the sounds of organic and deep house for three big hours going into Sunday morning! You can listen here in the Puget Sound at 89.5fm and stream the show from anywhere at c895.org or on our free app! Catch last weeks episode here!
Saturday April 6th, 2025
Hour 1 – Organic House
Hour 2 – Deep House House
Hour 3 – Progressive House
