FeaturedPride

The c895 Pride Hub is LIVE! ️‍

Harmony Soleil
May 29, 2025
1 min read
Colorful banner for C895 Pride Hub featuring rainbow swirls and star decorations, with the text 'Your guide to celebrating Pride in the PNW!'

Pride Month is loud, proud and…here in the Puget Sound!

And – so is c895! This June you can look out for the big pink C 89 5 tent from Burien to Seattle, Kitsap to White Center, and beyond!

You can look out for c895 DJs and promo team at:

We’re bringing the party with your favorite c895 DJs live in the mix, plus we’ll have C 89 5 swag just for you! Connect, celebrate, and feel the love with your community!

Get more information about Pride events across the PNW plus find out details about where c895 will be this summer at c895.org/Pride!

You can relive last Pride month with photos from Pride in the Park, Burien Pride, our stop at the Pizazz-y Pride Party and more, below!

Two people standing under the pink c895 tent at Kitsap Pride.

A line forming on a sunny day leading into the c895 tent

Three individuals at an outdoor event, smiling and holding up colorful beaded keychains towards the camera. The keychains feature vibrant, multi-colored beads and charms. One individual wears orange attire and sunglasses on their head, another is partially visible behind a pink umbrella, and the third sports a light shirt. A crowd and green trees are visible in the background, suggesting a lively, social atmosphere.

Person spinning a prize wheel at an outdoor event booth with various promotional items on display, including pens and bracelets.

DJ Alfonso Tan standing in front of a Pride Flag while DJing on a stage with the c895 logo

A smiling dalmatian wearing a rainbow collar

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

Black lanyard with c89.5 vintage logos all over it.
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
Steel License Plate Frame
