K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/21

BTS performed in Tokyo this last week and we are bringing you highlights! More relaxed, and performing surprise classics and fan favorites along with all the fresh new songs from Arirang!
DJ Drew and Dakota will also be sharing a new song performed by Taemin at his epic performance at Coachella! New music from Mamamoo member’s Whee In and Moon Byul as well.
Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!
BTS – Aliens
Taeyong & Anderson Paak – Rock Solid
Taemin – Permission
&TEAM – We On Fire
Moonbyul – Dreamer
BiBi – My Pace
Jay Chang – Higher
JIMIN – WHO
JIN – Dont Say You Love Me
BTS – Merry Go Round
BTS – One More Night
JUNGKOOK & LATTO – Seven Island Mix.
WONHO – Crazy
Xdinary Heroes – Voyager
Wheein – The Symphony Of Fxxkboys
NCT Wish – Sticky
TXT – Stick With You
V – Love Me Again
BTS – Crystal Snow
Add comment