K-PlusPlaylists

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/21

Harmony Soleil
April 22, 2026
1 min read
A group of seven people posing energetically in front of a concrete wall. They are dressed in stylish, casual outfits and are smiling or making playful gestures. The word "Kplus" is prominently displayed in the bottom right corner.

BTS performed in Tokyo this last week and we are bringing you highlights! More relaxed, and performing surprise classics and fan favorites along with all the fresh new songs from Arirang!

DJ Drew and Dakota will also be sharing a new song performed by Taemin at his epic performance at Coachella! New music from Mamamoo member’s Whee In and Moon Byul as well.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Aliens

Taeyong & Anderson Paak – Rock Solid

Taemin – Permission

&TEAM – We On Fire

Moonbyul – Dreamer

BiBi – My Pace

Jay Chang – Higher

JIMIN – WHO 

JIN – Dont Say You Love Me

BTS – Merry Go Round

BTS – One More Night

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – Seven Island Mix.

WONHO – Crazy

Xdinary Heroes – Voyager 

Wheein – The Symphony Of Fxxkboys

NCT Wish – Sticky

TXT – Stick With You

V – Love Me Again 

BTS – Crystal Snow

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 19 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Click Here to sign...

A group of performers dressed in dark clothing and sunglasses are energetically posing on stage. The image features dramatic lighting and a smoky atmosphere. The word "Kplus" is displayed in the lower right corner.
K-PlusPlaylistsSpecialty Shows

K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/14

This week on KPLUS, we share some of the exciting offerings from this week’s opening concert with BTS ARIRANG! It was a seriously rainy affair, but they really showed up for the performance, highlighting what audiences can look forward to for...

Thomas Cole's "The Course of Empire" but gothy
On The EdgePlaylists

On the Edge April 12 2026

Presented by listeners like YOU We get it.  10pm to 1am is rough on a school night.  We gotchoo, boo.  Stream us on desktop/mobile, on iOS/Carplay and on Android/Auto and connect with us on SUBSTACK We’re at ontheedge.radio Hour 1: Zuul Table...

White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu