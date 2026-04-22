K-Plus Playlist Recap – 4/21

BTS performed in Tokyo this last week and we are bringing you highlights! More relaxed, and performing surprise classics and fan favorites along with all the fresh new songs from Arirang!

DJ Drew and Dakota will also be sharing a new song performed by Taemin at his epic performance at Coachella! New music from Mamamoo member’s Whee In and Moon Byul as well.

Check out the full playlist below and remember to catch the show every Tuesday at 11pm on air here in the Puget Sound but you can also relive the show or catch it if you missed it on demand for two weeks after it airs, listen to the full show here!

BTS – Aliens

Taeyong & Anderson Paak – Rock Solid

Taemin – Permission

&TEAM – We On Fire

Moonbyul – Dreamer

BiBi – My Pace

Jay Chang – Higher

JIMIN – WHO

JIN – Dont Say You Love Me

BTS – Merry Go Round

BTS – One More Night

JUNGKOOK & LATTO – Seven Island Mix.

WONHO – Crazy

Xdinary Heroes – Voyager

Wheein – The Symphony Of Fxxkboys

NCT Wish – Sticky

TXT – Stick With You

V – Love Me Again

BTS – Crystal Snow